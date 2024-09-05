Back in 2016, Team Asobi launched The Playroom VR for PlayStation VR. In it, we were introduced to Astro Bot, who was a modified version of the robot from the game's "Robot Rampage." Following his positive reception, he led his own VR title, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and most notably, Astro's Playroom. The latter entries launched the little robot into PlayStation stardom as both a lovable protagonist and potential PlayStation mascot.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In May during the last PlayStation State of Play, the showcase ended with the reveal of the series' first full-length title, Astro Bot. Now set to headline his own title, the stage was set on the adventurous Astro Bot to not only deliver the fun of previous titles but to make it bigger, better and bolder. Fortunately, the wait is over and it's looking quite grand for Team ASOBI and their wonder bot.

Related Astro Bot Embraces Color, Joy, Love for the PlayStation Brand to Create Something Magical In a catalog that boasts serious titles like The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima and Returnal, Astro Bot stands out as a whimsical delight.

(Somewhat) Uncharted Territory

Close

The story of Astro Bot takes place after the events of Astro’s Playroom. Astro and their character-costumed bot friends are intercepted by an Alien (the final boss of Astro Bot Rescue Mission), which destroys the PlayStation mothership. Stranded on a deserted planet with only a DualSpeeder (a PlayStation 5 controller) and your platforming skills, you’ll chart to various planets to find your lost crew, beat up bosses and rebuild your mothership.

Much like Astro's Playroom, the gameplay in Astro Bot remains the same. It’s your standard platformer, so you can jump in without having to relearn mechanics. You can jump, hover with your laser feet, attack, and returning from Astro Bot Rescue Mission, swim. Accessibility features like visual hints, gyro-control and bigger icons are included to further the comfortability of players, making it welcoming to newcomers of platforming and gaming in general. Don't mistake Astro Bot's simplicity as anything but, though. Precision timing, careful landing and steadied focus are necessary in order to conquer some of the difficult levels. Yes, despite the cute chibi robot and colorful atmosphere, the game can put up quite the challenge. Still, a majority of the levels are easy to medium difficulty and can be completed within 5-10 minutes, depending on if you go for collectibles.

There's a lot of familiarity between Astro Bot and its predecessor. It very much feels like a bigger sequel to the 2020 PS5 title, with emphasis on 'bigger.' Instead of a few worlds, the game has over fifty planets to explore and about ten hours of content. They may not feel as expansive as the ones seen in Astro's Playroom, but there's a lot more variety. Much of that variety, aside from the graphics, comes from the abilities Astro can acquire. For example, getting the Giant Sponge ability will allow Astro to soak up water and turn into a hulking watery giant that can stomp and dose enemies. It adds a lot of enjoyment and spice to levels, especially when the abilities have different uses that make collecting puzzle pieces and lost Bots fun. The amount of new abilities do happen in the beginning and some only appear once or twice, but they make a big impression when they do, as the levels cater to them.

Related Astro Bot Completion Time Confirmed by Creative Director The Astro Bot completion time might be a bit too short for some players.

Putting the Play in PlayStation

Close

If Astro Bot was a hot air balloon, nostalgia would be the fire that lifts it up. The game is chockful of references, cameos and Easter Eggs for players to catch and enjoy. As someone who grew up with a PlayStation 2 and came back with PlayStation 4 and 5, I was filled with delight by some of the appearances. Astro Bot does not play around with references, as even long-forgotten games get a spotlight on them. If you've been a longtime fan of PlayStation, this title is, by far, the most extensively-nostalgic exclusive in PlayStation history (moreso than PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale).

There are some levels where you play as Heros, and while I won't go into depth about each one, they are a joy to play, especially for fans of said series. They feel authentic to what they are paying homage to, almost like you're playing the original game itself. Yet it still feels rooted in Astro Bot with the mechanical designs and toy-like quality to things. Even to non-fans or newcomers, the sections are great representations and honestly awesome incentives to play them.

Despite the grand flux of nostalgia, Astro Bot still feels like its own entity. Not every minute of the title is loaded, like Astro's Playroom at times felt like. Astro makes friends and enemies with those in their respected franchise and it doesn't feel out of place at all. Plus, it maintains the same indelible charm the original titles had in their design and delivery. At times, though, I did get flashbacks to Super Mario Galaxy and Kingdom Hearts, which is not a bad thing whatsoever given how hard it can be to achieve that free-flowing feeling it had.

Related Astro Bot Makes His Triumphant Return With a New Self-Titled PS5 Game After making their return via a PS5 pack-in game, Astro Bot returns to the PS5 for what looks to be their biggest platformer yet.

DualSensory Overload