Obsidian Entertainment is well known for their deep and impactful RPGs over the years. Starting off with Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II, they made quite the first impression and went on to be known for creating sequels to games that outshined their predecessors. Over the last decade, they have been exploring more new IPs such as Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds and Grounded to varying success, but their latest entry, Avowed, looks to turn everything on their heads. Going back to the roots of traditional RPGs, can Avowed live up to the studio’s stellar reputation?

Lore Master

The story of Avowed takes place in a fictional world where the player shapes their own backstory as a Godlike, a being that has been blessed by the gods themselves. There are a couple of these types of Godlikes you will run across on your journey, but for the most part, they are rare entities that people are not used to, and they'll express as much due to your appearance. Because of this, you're in a unique situation where you’re not some run-of-the-mill character starting off from nothing and working their way up to an important status; you’re an envoy for the Emperor himself, so people already have a degree of respect or recognition towards your presence.

We travel to the Living Lands, a plagued island that the empire you are a part of that wants full control over, but to do that, they need to find a cure for the Dreamscourge. This is a borderline invisible virus that devolves people and animals' minds into madness, essentially turning them into a zombie not too dissimilar to the infected in The Last of Us. And similar to a zombie flick, the deadliest part of the world are the inhabitants instead of the infected, as there are numerous factions fighting for control, along with the various conspiracies and plotting behind everyone’s backs. There’s a lot of political intrigue where choosing allegiances wisely is not an easy decision, because no matter what’s done, they'll always come back to bite you in the butt.

The lore of the world is immense and can fill encyclopedias with just how much that can be dug into. Throughout dialogue choices, you can pause a conversation and look into the lore of a specific phrase or deity someone has mentioned, because for the most part, the game treats it as if you should know all of this information already. It’s similar to Final Fantasy XVI’s Active Time Lore where it will give a brief explanation of what the word means and how it relates to the world itself. This is a smart way of handling the immense amount of lore Avowed has, as it’s better to study than long, seemingly out-of-place explanations by characters.

Consequences of Actions