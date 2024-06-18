Key Takeaways Classic II: Dominique's Curse is a modern take on Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, with nonlinear exploration and lore building.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was released in 2019 and was well received by fans of a certain other franchise. Despite being a new IP, Bloodstained was produced and written by Koji Igarashi, better known as Iga, who was behind some of the best Castlevania games. As such, there are countless similarities in game play, which isn't a bad thing. In fact, it's exactly what most people who were eagerly anticipating Bloodstained were hoping for. The developers leaned into the inevitable comparisons, even going as far as essentially remaking the original Castlevania with Bloodstained assets in Classic Mode, which was included as a free update a few years ago. After five years of continued support for the game with new updates, the final update has arrived in the form of new premium DLC: Classic II: Dominique's Curse.

Classicvania II: Dominique's Quest

Like the original Classic Mode, Classic II: Dominique's Curse is a new adventure with retro-inspired game play. Dominique's Curse takes place after the events of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and it's advisable for those who haven't completed the latter to jump ahead to the next paragraph. Following her defeat at the hands of Miriam, Dominique has awakened in Limbo. Dominique is not happy at all about her current state in the afterlife, and embarks on a quest to defeat Bael in order to return to her own world and extract her revenge on Miriam. The story is largely told through villagers and hidden pages, and while it does build on the Bloodstained lore, this is not a game where the narrative takes center stage.

Classic II: Dominique's Curse is heavily inspired by Casltvania II: Simon's Quest. It's not a one-to-one remake like Classic Mode is with the original, but the similarities are so prevalent it's clear that this is Bloodstained in the style of Simon's Quest. Whether this is a good or bad thing is entirely up to the individual player. Simon's Quest broke away from the original game into a nonlinear format. It set the foundation for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night almost a decade later, but Simon's Quest was often criticized for its lack of direction and being too cryptic, part of which was the result of bad localization. Dominique's Curse isn't as bad in these areas as Simon's Quest, but it is still cryptic. One's opinion of Simon's Quest is a good baseline indicator of how someone might feel about this DLC, though Dominique's Curse does improve on a lot of complaints about the 1987 game.

Dominique's Curse begins in a peaceful village occupied by its various demon residents. Towns are generally a safe place where the player can purchase items and save their game, along with gathering information from the villagers. This is only during the day, as there is a day and night cycle and all villagers become hostile when the Death Moon rises, which the inclusion of such a mechanic shouldn't be that surprising. When the player is ready to venture out in the wilderness, they have the choice of which direction to travel.

One of the choices has weaker enemies, but the player can choose how they wish to explore the world. The acquisition of certain abilities is needed to reach certain areas, but beyond those barriers, the player doesn't need to adhere to a strict order of completing objectives. In order to reach Bael's lair, Dominique needs to venture into four dungeons and defeat the Duke of Hell in each of them.

Bring a Silk Bag to...

The gameplay of Dominique's Curse is similar to retro games, but with a contemporary feel. Like the games that inspired it, Dominique has a basic attack and an assortment of special weapons, most of which mimic the function of Castlevania subweapons. Platforming feels clunky as the jump mechanics have a set height and distance, and changing direction midair is not an option, at least not until the double jump ability is acquired. Because the basic mechanics are going for the retro feel, they lack the fluidity of some of the more recent games IGA has produced. But as Dominique progresses, she unlocks new moves that can help with combat and traversal, which helps the gameplay feel more connected to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Simon's Quest was notorious for being cryptic to a fault. The translation was infamous for how unhelpful the villagers were and didn't provide any real guidance. Dominique's Curse isn't that bad. In keeping with tradition, it doesn't hold the player's hand, but figuring out what to do isn't too difficult. There are clues about which villagers are lying, and there is an item that reveals the lies and also shows secrets such as which blocks are breakable. There are cryptic things like a path only being open at night or having to kneel in front of a specific gravestone, but these are a lot easier to figure out now than they were in the game that influenced it. Exploration during both day and nighttime will likely lead to natrually uncovering most secrets.

Completing Dominique's Curse isn't a terribly long task. Even with its cryptic nature, it will probably take most players somewhere in the four to six hour ballpark to get to the end. But like Simon's Quest, there are three different endings which are based on the player's performance. Unless someone is using a guide or obsessively looking for every secret, the Bad ending is likely to be the conclusion of organic gameplay. The second ending is obtained when the player collects all sixteen hidden pages but has some unfinished business. The best ending is when all pages are found and the player enters the final dungeon with their save file saying 99 percent completion. Getting all three endings can add extra time to the game, but going back to collect all missing pages and other secrets isn't a huge time sink, as different items and abilities can assist with finding secrets and spotting lies told by the villagers.

Not a Terrible Game to Have a Curse

Bloodstained must be a mixed blessing for Iga. It's a great new IP with its own interesting lore, and an IP that fans hope will expand with many sequels. Constant comparisons to the past work of Castlevania probably became old quickly (sorry about that), though, but at least it's something that the development team seems to have accepted and leaned into. Dominique's Curse is a modern take on Simon's Quest and nails it. It keeps many of the key features, such as the day-night cycle, mansions to explore, non-linear exploration and townspeople that just can't be trusted. The way to progress forward or finding a hidden item or ability isn't always clear, but unlike Simon's Quest, it isn't cryptic to a degree where things are likely to become frustrating. In a nutshell, it keeps all the elements that made the blacksheep of the 8-bit Castlevania trilogy intriguing and unique, but addressed the areas that garner the most criticism in a way that makes Dominique's Curse more accessible and enjoyable.

Dominique's Curse isn't a hard game, but does have a certain degree of old school difficulty, which will result in many cheap deaths. Once Dominique jumps, it's at a set height and distance, and direction cannot be changed midair or while falling. When this is combined with the fact that taking damage knocks Dominique back, it's easy to find her falling to her death. There are also many traps in some later dungeons that deliver one hit kills. This never gets too frustrating as entering a new area creates a checkpoint, and while continuing does cost Dominique half her coins, there are still unlimited continues. The soundtrack is not as memorable as the main portion of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, but there's still great music to be heard.

Closing Comments:

Classic II: Dominique's Curse is a fitting finale for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It continues the story of the base game in an interesting manner while paying tribute to one of the more divisive classic Castlevania titles. Making a game in the style of Simon's Quest was a risky move, but the execution was exactly what it needed to be. Dominique's Curse perfectly captures the retro vibe. The overall feel of Simon's Quest has been transported to Bloodstained, where all the positive aspects of the classic title have been maintained and the main areas of criticism have been improved to make this a more accessible and less cryptic experience. As a retro-inspired title, the more simplistic approach to gameplay may be off-putting to people who want something that plays like a more contemporary metroidvania, but for those who have enjoyed the Bloodstained throwbacks to classic Castlevania games, this is one that shouldn't be missed.