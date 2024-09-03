Ever since Konami began releasing collections of Castlevania games, fans have had two questions: will they release a collection of the Nintendo DS Castlevania games, and the follow-up question is how? Given that these games either incorporated the dual screen format or the stylus in some way, bringing these games to modern hardware didn't seem as simple as upping the resolution and adding save states, which was sufficient for their previous collections. But they found a way and shadow dropped Castlevania Dominus Collection, which includes Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Casltevania: Order of Ecclesia. As a bonus, Castlevania Dominus Collection also includes the original version of the arcade game Haunted Castle and a modern remake of it, Haunted Castle Revisited.

Going From Dual Screen to Single Screen

Even though almost every 2D Castlevania game has been re-released in the previous collections, there were always doubts among fans about the DS games getting the same treatment. The aspect ratio between the two screens and the use of the stylus and touchscreen don't easily translate to modern platforms. Even though everyone wanted this collection to happen, fans weren't sure how it could happen. The solution to the two screen issue can be seen in the screenshots in this review. The left portion of the screen has the main gameplay screen in the original aspect ratio, while the right side has the map and other data that was shown on the second screen. It does take a few seconds to get used to the display, but it ends up working well for these games. It perfectly fits modern display aspect ratios and looks a lot better than simply using the original DS display with side borders.

The next concern about these games is the use of the stylus. Stylus functionality was in all three DS games, but was most prominent in Dawn of Sorrow. Dawn of Sorrow required the use of the stylus on the touch screen to destroy blocks and draw a seal to defeat bosses. Personal opinion is that the stylus implementation in Dawn of Sorrow broke the flow of gameplay, and I was happy to see it downplayed in the subsequent games. For things like inputting player names or dealing with those breakable blocks, the right thumbstick moves a cursor and R2 acts as tapping it. The seals at the boss fights are now quick time events where the player inputs a sequence of buttons instead of having to draw the seal. For anyone who was not a fan of the stylus input this approach will likely be seen as an improvement.

The DS Trilogy

The main attraction of Castlevania Dominus Collection are the three DS games. Each one has its own story, protagonist and unique mechanics that differentiate it from the others, but at the core are all the same type of game. Igavania, metroidvania or whichever other descriptor one prefers, each of these games follow the format that was set with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, where the player is free to explore the castle in a nonlinear fashion, relying on the acquisition of new items or special abilities to advance to new areas.

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow is a sequel to Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. The player once again controls Soma Cruz and his ability to dominate the souls of his enemies, where after he defeats them, he collects their souls and equips them. Some of these souls grant special attacks, like unleashing projectiles or weaponizing cats. Others can offer passive stat boosts while others grant special abilities. Dawn of Sorrow originally used the stylus the most among the DS games. The implementation of this feature was interesting in theory, but I personally thought it hurt the gameplay in what was otherwise an outstanding Castlevania game. The way the touchscreen controls have been addressed keeps the soul seals intact while feeling more natural on modern hardware.

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin is set during World War II and, like Casltevania Bloodlines, features two protagonists, Johnathan and Charlotte. Unlike Bloodlines, the player controls both protagonists throughout the game. The player can choose to take one character out and switch between them or take them both out, controlling one where AI handles the other. Some areas in Portrait of Ruin require one character to remain stationary while the other moves an object or hits a switch. They also have some special attacks where they can double-team Dracula's minions. This approach added a unique element to Portrait of Ruin, which helps make it one of the more memorable Castlevania games.

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia is the most difficult game in the collection and many would argue it's also the best. It is also more linear than the other two, at least at the beginning, as Shanoa travels through the countryside as she makes her way to Dracula's castle. Unlike the other games where the map is one continuous area, each area is a smaller subarea on the map which Shanoa can peacefully travel between. There is also a village where shops and other features will become available as Shanoa frees more villagers in her journey, a feature that was seen again in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Order of Ecclesia introduces the glyph system where all of Shanoa's weaposn and abilities are equipped through collected glyphs, which allows for quite a variety of attack loadouts, with many of these glyphs also having special attacks.

Castlevania Arcade: Masterpiece or Disasterpiece?

It's almost painful to say this as a Castlevania fan, but Haunted Castle is awful. It's not just a weak entry in the Castlevania series, it is just bad overall. The only real reason to play this is to satisfy curiosity about what a 1988 Castlevania arcade game might be like or to find a definite answer to what is the worst Castlevania game ever made. This was an arcade game that was designed to eat quarters, but not through an exhilarating and challenging high level of difficulty, but by having poor game mechanics. The protagonist walks with the speed and grace of Frankenstein's monster, and his slow attacks and clumsy jumping make him an easy target for Dracula's minions. Perhaps it's possible to master the controls and overcome the challenge, but Haunted Castle just isn't fun enough to put that idea to the test.

Haunted Castle Revisited, on the other hand, is one of the biggest surprises that's ever been included in any collection. The arcade abomination has been completely remade into something that's actually a joy to play. I wouldn't put it on the same pedestal as the best classic Castlevania games, but it is exponentially better than the original arcade game. Haunted Castle Revisited fixes everything that made the original so terrible, transforming it into the game it should have been all along. The main reason to pick up Castlevania Dominus Collection is for the DS games, but Haunted Castle Revisited is a great bonus and well worth a playthrough.

Does Dominus Dominate?

Retro compilations are only as good as the games they contain, and can only be improved upon by other factors. The three main games are excellent, and of the two "bonus" games, one of them is terrible while the other is solid. What makes Castlevania Dominus Collection so impressive is the amount of work was needed in order to make it work and how well it succeeded. The unique hardware of the DS made this collection seem unlikely, yet they found a way to address the requirement of the stylus and the dual screen display. Even with my personal gripes about the use of the stylus in Dawn of Sorrow, the three DS games are among the best games for that console. They were incredible when they were released and are just as fun to play in this collection.

Haunted Castle could have just been included on its own as a bonus, but the team did the unexpected and completely remade it into a new game. As stated above, Haunted Castle is terrible, but Haunted Castle Revisited is a great surprise. Both games play like classic linear Castlevania titles, and Haunted Castle Revisited is the surprising new Castlevania game that fans think we're overdue for but no one was expecting. The amount of care that went into crafting a game that both feels contemporary yet captures the feel of the original games is impressive. During the review, Haunted Castle Revisited was played with the expectation of improving the graphics and smoothing out textures, but it ended up being an extended session that was enjoyed until Dracula was defeated.

In addition to the games, collections such as this are expected to include some sort of bonus feature or other quality-of-life improvements. There are extensive art galleries for both, along with music libraries where players can enjoy the music at their leisure. As bad as Haunted Castle is, it does have good music. Other features include multiple save states, which is always great as it frees the player from having to find a save point. Like other Castlevania collections, there's a rewind feature where, if the player makes a mistake, they can rewind back a few seconds of gameplay. This is useful as mistakes do happen, but can be spammed and used to cheat at the game. It may not be the most honorable way to play, but games are meant to be fun, so one can use the feature however they wish.

Closing Comments:

Castlevania Dominus Collection is not only a great collection of games, but also an impressive technical feat of bringing games designed for Nintendo DS hardware to modern platforms. Haunted Castle Revisited is the main attraction of this collection, but it's a standout surprise. An old arcade title that was not well liked or discussed got completely remade and ended up being a good game. For Castlevania fans, the DS titles are all must-play games and M2 went to great lengths to ensure those games remained exceptional on modern hardware. Retro game compilations are standard these days, but between the caliber of games included and effort and making sure they run as well as they do, this is one of the best collections available.