Remember the days when RPGs involved exploring worlds, telling a story and taking a turn in battles? Developer Sandfall Interactive remembers, and at some point the RPG genre began to go in different directions, whether that was an action RPG that took the turn-based element away or full exploratory worlds thanks to series like Fallout and Fable. Sandfall wants to take you back to the original age, and while these types of titles never truly went away, there hasn't been a major AAA release completed like this since arguably Final Fantasy X. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG that pushes the technical aspect of modern hardware to the limit while providing a dark story that presents all the feels.

The Paintress and Her World

The plot for Expedition 33 involves a world that is painted in the eyes of a God-like figure. Simply known as The Paintress in this story, every year she paints a number upon her monolith that wipes away everyone above that age. Expeditioners seek out to end the Paintress and can never seem to complete this unbearable challenge. Expedition 33 consists of (eventually) four soldiers or Expeditioners to end the reign of terror from The Paintress, but this team unknowingly has an ace up their sleeve.

The world of Expedition 33 is unapologetically French that feels like a fantasy world taking place during the Industrial Age. For every bit of brown and dark color palette, there's overwhelmingly worlds full of color and immersion. This is a beautifully tragic world that just experienced the apocalypse and the writers' ability to convey that visually with this world has been unseen elsewhere. The creature designs seem to be based on French history and lore as either being comedic or dark. Take what Denis Villenueve has created in the modern Dune movies and Blade Runner 2049 in terms of visuals and that concept is present in Expedition 33.

Players will traverse a map that features enemies and different areas to explore. Some of these areas are one-off locations that don't offer anything, others are areas with one big enemy and the rest are related to the plot. While there's some exploration, the game is linear. The lack of a map within the worlds makes traversing them difficult. There are no indicators on where to go, you just kind of have to figure it out. Some of the worlds are dark and it is hard to see where to go. A few hours were wasted in backtracking trying to advance in an area because the path wasn't lit.

While the worlds are beautiful and the idea is to truly appreciate the art and designs of the areas, they are fairly empty. You'll go minutes just progressing through an area with no enemies just for the sake of eating up time. The game can get boring, but thankfully the combat helps to alleviate that. There are loot opportunities but some areas to visit in the world seem like a gray area. The enemies are known as Nevrons and are based off of puppet or marionette designs. Gestrals are a big part of this world as well. Some feel like they are based on horror designs, but there isn't a huge variety of enemies to encounter.