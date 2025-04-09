The hero of the planet Woanope has earned her rest, if by "rest" you mean an endless publicity tour for the Bureau of Shipping. After the events of the original Crashlands, Flux Dabes and her best robo-friend Juicebox were sent to every corner of the galaxy to recount their adventures, basking in the fame and admiration of an adoring public until burnout inevitably reared its exhausting head. Having done all she needed to, Flux quit her job and headed back to her friends on Woanope, where she settled down peacefully to live out the rest of her days and nothing adventurous ever happened again.

Turns Out Saving The World Only Lasts As Long As The Next Threat

Except for the bit where Flux's ship was hit by a beam of strange energy above the planet and she and Juicebox had to make a hard landing in a malfunctioning escape pod, only to find that Woanope is being drained of its mystical juice by the Bureau of Shipping. Rest was a lovely dream, but it's going to have to wait a bit, because as much as she could have used a break, there's no way Flux can stand by and not help people in need. Starting off with fixing the house of the local she landed on, Flux and Juicebox begin their quest to save Woanope for a second time by helping as many of its residents as possible, one quest at a time.

Crashlands 2 is the sequel to, logically enough, Crashlands, picking up several years after the events of the original game. Concentrated to its basics it could be described as a crafting action game with a strong focus on its flexible combat system, but what it really is at heart is a crazy-fun adventure featuring a pair of ridiculously likable characters set in a world that's usually bursting with humor, but is smart enough to know when to take itself seriously. The bulk of the time will be spent running all over the surface of Woanope, beating up the local wildlife and the Bureau's robots while harvesting every resource the planet has to offer, but the various alien races fighting back against the draining of their planet's resources are a lively bunch. And every single one could use a favor.

First, though, Flux and Juicebox need a home base, which will most likely end up being the house they've rebuilt for Graal. For one thing, when Flux loses a fight and the Deploying Emergency Decoy protocol kicks in (D.E.D. for short) she ends up back at the landing pod, which is about two steps away from Graal's house, and having the first crafting station there makes things much easier when starting out. Very few weapons or items show up in anything but schematic form, and one convenient crafting station invites another. Soon enough it's easier to expand Graal's house than build a new one, and then as the story progresses, new roommates move in. Each one not only has their own story but also requested items to make their room more comfortable, with the reward being new research paths for structures, weapon upgrades, tools, decorative items a better variety and increased number of drops both from wildlife and natural resources, etc.

Resources are everywhere out in the wild, starting with plants and minerals and expanding to fishing, bug-hunting and farming, and each process has its own set of tools. Mostly it's just a matter of popping out a plant harvester or fishing rod and kicking back with a little light gathering, although it doesn't help that while the inventory is infinite, you can't browse through it. Crashlands 2 is desperately in need of an index so that when you're harvesting out in the field for the components to create new furniture or weapons, you can know where an item comes from and how many you've got. It's also a problem when being told to track down a certain creature for its parts that there's no reference for what it looks like. The wildlife can put up a strong fight, and while Crashlands 2's combat isn't incredibly deep, it does come with a large number of options for adding variety to earning all those resources.

There Can Never Be Too Many Different Ways To Carve Up Monsters

Flux's loadout is divided up into four primary categories: weapons and armor, trinkets, tools and gadgets. Weapons are self explanatory and there are a good number to choose from with different elemental affinities for each. Trinkets are accessories, tools are items like the fishing rod and other resource-gatherers, and finally gadgets are more combat oriented. You can make up to five different loadouts and switch between them with a quick trip to the pause menu, and it's worth thinking a bit about which items support each weapon's play-style.