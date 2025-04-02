The PS1 generation of retro 3D platformers is a delight, with many heroes like Crash, Spyro and Rayman making their way into the mainstream. One character that's also on that list is Croc, a mascot from Argonaut Games that spun off from a Yoshi platformer pitch to Nintendo. Croc Legend of the Gobbos is worth bringing back as it has stellar 3D platforming, but has hang-ups due to its age.

This Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster brings its classic, sometimes nightmare-worthy, visuals back to modern platforms, but has a slick layer of paint to make it shine. Most of the levels will look dated with basic textures on the walls, but there's a bright sense of color from each stage. The lava has a gorgeous red and the character models themselves, especially Croc's, look fantastic. Those big, blank eyes, however, will haunt many nightmares.