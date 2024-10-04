Diablo IV has been out for a bit over a year now. Since its release, there have been a few limited-time events within its seasons and numerous changes to the world. Diablo IV has been evolving ever since its release, and following the tradition set by its predecessors, the time has come to unleash its expansion. Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred picks up where the base game left off, bringing with it a new area, a new vocation and extension to the story, along with numerous other additions. In the past, these expansions have revitalized the game, making it feel new again even after being out for a year.

Related Review: Diablo IV Diablo IV maintains the core gameplay that made it popular while combining the best elements of the the previous games.

She Sells Sanctuary

At the conclusion of Diablo IV's campaign, Sanctuary seems like things are improving. Lilith has been vanquished, and the Lord of Hatred has been sealed away in a soulstone. Clutched securely in the hand of Neyrelle, the imprisoned Mephisto travels as her cargo on a journey to parts unknown. But Sanctuary is not truly rid of evil, as it seems the demonic forces never truly leave, and while being trapped in a soulstone can put a damper on Mephisto's hateful ambition, his evil has no problem reaching beyond his confines.

Nahantu is the new region where Vessel of Hatred’s campaign occurs. This jungle region is home to new villages, dungeons, strongholds and even more demonic creatures. Deep in the jungle of Nahantu is the great city of Kurast, a familiar location for Diablo II fans. It's only fitting that Mephisto’s soulstone would end up here. Like the rest of Sanctuary, Kurast has overgone some drastic changes since Diablo’s enemies last traveled here, but there are a few familiar callbacks to delight older Diablo fans.

Spirit Animals

It wouldn’t be a Diablo expansion without the addition of a new vocation. Spiritborn is the new character class that makes its debut in Vessel of Hatred. Spiritborn characters are acrobatic martial artists that have a deep affinity with the four Guardian Spirits. Jaguar (Rezoka) relies on ferocious fire attacks, Gorilla (Wumba) is a physical powerhouse, Eagle (Kwalti) dances around enemies with speed and agility while unleashing lightning attacks, and Centipede (Balazan) sucks the life out of enemies with poison and debuffs. To truly unlock the potential of the Spiritborn, they must complain a ritual where they enter the Spirit Realm in order to prove themselves to the Guardian Spirits.

During the review period, our main character was a Spiritborn who was devoted to Balazan. This character ended up feeing indestructible and was also a lot of fun to play. The martial arts style mixed with items that gave extra dodge charges had our character nimbly dancing around enemies while unleashing poison every step of the way. There was a certain degree of satisfaction in watching boss monsters die as their poisoned life bar drained away where the character simply stood there, watching their slow inevitable demise.

Runewords are also back, though they are different than they have been in previous games. There are two types of runes: ritual and invocation. Pairing these runes together in equipment can be used to raise a character’s power to even higher levels or give them access to skills that are otherwise only available to other classes. Adding runewords to the equation that already includes gems and other insertable items gives the player even more freedom in crafting their own custom equipment.

Mercenaries are another new feature. Unlocked during one of the main campaign quests, the player can have up to two of the four mercenaries for active duty at a time. The first mercenary becomes available automatically, while the other three need to be acquired by completing their quest line. Each of the mercenaries’ personalities become revealed during their recruitment quest, and they do bring different benefits to the table. The mercenaries gain rapport by fighting alongside the player, which can be used to unlock their own skill tree.

Close

Outside the main campaign, most of Diablo IV is spent in the post-game, grinding for Paragon levels and unique gear. Nanantu offers two new places for this: Dark Citadel and Kurast Undercity. The mechanics of details of each of these dungeons vary, but the objective is essentially the same: team up with members of your clan and go into these PvE events for some nice loot. Earn rewards from weekly caches and fight some new powerful bosses.

Diablo IV is a great game on its own and Vessel of Hatred meets expectations of what was desired from the expansion

Can't Hate This Vessel

Diablo IV is a great game on its own and Vessel of Hatred meets expectations of what was desired from the expansion. Nahantu is a callback to a well known area from a previous Diablo game, and its presence here has been modified to fit in with the current incarnation of Sanctuary while also feeling like a return home. The jungle environment introduces new characters and a familiar face or two, which help bring a sense of urgency to dealing with Mephisto's presence.

The story campaign for Vessel of Hatred is substantial, clearly not as big as the base game, but larger than any of the individual acts. More importantly, the continuation of the story and progression of tasks make for a satisfying conclusion to the story. The only real gripe with the campaign are the post-game quests after completing the main objective feel like busywork, simply assigning a main quest marker to many of the optional post-game activities the player is probably already familiar with, such as silencing whispers or braving the Hell Tide.

The graphics in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred are simply phenomenal. During the action, it can be hard to truly appreciate the graphics with the zoomed out camera and the countless numbers and particle effects flashing on screen, but the impressive graphics become apparent during the cinematic cutscenes. The realism and detail of the characters in these scenes are incredibly lifelike, easily among the best that are in current games. In addition to being great on a technical level, watching the horrors of Mephisto play out in these scenes is akin to nightmares coming to life. The soundtrack is incredible as well in the base game, which continues on the same level in this expansion.

Related Spiritborn Class Materializes in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred A new class, Spiritborn, is revealed for the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV

A technical complaint about Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is the requirement for it to always be online. Diablo games have always been better in multiplayer, but the campaign is designed in such a way that it can also be enjoyed solo. Diablo IV is not a full-fledged MMO, but does put a greater emphasis on the community aspect than the previous entries. The dynamic world that consists of world bosses and legion events that are designed to be multiplayer makes sense for the always online requirement, but with it comes other drawbacks, such as being at the mercy of lag or server outages.

Closing Comments:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred continues the story of Diablo IV into its next inevitable chapter. The story continues in a satisfying way as players explore the new region of Nahantu. The Spiritborn class is a blast to play, the mix of a martial artist with different Guardian Spirits providing support has potential for numerous viable builds. Ultimately though, even with the new area, vocation and other new features added, Vessel of Hatred offers more of what players can expect from Diablo IV. But considering the caliber of the base game, that's exactly what should have been expected. It keeps the foundation of the base game and expands on it with all the new additions. It makes Diablo IV feel new again, but doesn’t take away from the core experience.