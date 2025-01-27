Donkey Kong began his career as the titular villain in the early '80s arcade game. It was over a decade later when he got the starring role as a hero in Donkey Kong Country, which ended up becoming a successful platforming series. Known for 2D gameplay with advanced 3D character models, the distinct art design and compelling gameplay led to many sequels over the years. Donkey Kong Country Returns marked the return of the beloved series in 2010 to the Wii. It was ported to the 3DS three years later as Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D with extra features, and once again, the banana loving ape swings onto a new platform with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

Return To Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD includes the additional content from the 3DS version. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD does sacrifice the 3D effect that was available on the 3DS version, but it does maintain the additional levels that were added. Players are given a choice between a couple of different ways to experience it. Original Mode presents the game as it was originally on the Wii, while Modern Mode is designed to be a more forgiving experience. Donkey Kong has three hearts instead of two, giving him one more hit before he's defeated. There are also additional items for purchase from Cranky Kong's shop. Both modes are viable ways to complete Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, but the choice cannot be changed once it's made.

After beating them multiple times in his previous games, Donkey Kong was living a peaceful life without any threats from the reptilian Kremlings. He spent his days sleeping, enjoying a simple life while knowing his banana hoard is safe. That was until the Tikis arrived. An evil group of Tikis, known as the Tiki Tak Tribe, use the hypnotizing power of music to enthrall the other animals into stealing Donkey Kong’s banana stash. As luck would have it, he and Diddy Kong are resistant to the powers of their music and embark on a journey to beat up the Tikis and get their bananas back.

Players primarily control Donkey Kong. In single player mode, players only control Donkey Kong, and Diddy Kong rides on his back. While on Donkey Kong’s back, Diddy Kong’s jetpack can be used to jump further. There's a two-player mode where the second player controls Diddy Kong. Diddy is free to run and jump about on his own, but can still hop on Donkey Kong’s back in order to share the benefits of his jetpack.

Family Reunion

Throughout the various Donkey Kong Country games, many members of the Kong family were introduced, along with multiple friendly animals that are willing to help out the Kongs in dealing with their banana-related woes. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has a small roster of returning familiar faces. The only Kong family besides the two playable primates is Cranky Kong, who runs a shop filled with helpful items. Only two of their animal companions, Rambi and Squawks, make an HD return.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is an appropriate title, as it brings back the same style of gameplay that made the 16-bit Donkey Kong Country games popular. The gameplay is mostly 2D, and while 3D graphics are now the norm and not the exception as they were during the time of the original Donkey Kong Country games, Donkey Kong Country Returns retains the series’ signature look. The gameplay will be familiar to returning fans, as many of the staples are present such as traveling via barrel cannon, swinging on vines and racing through mine cart levels. It's a welcome return to the days of Donkey Kong’s 2D platforming and it holds up a decade and a half after this game’s original release.

One of the newer features introduced in Donkey Country Returns is the use of foregrounds and backgrounds. This not only helps create the visual effect of the world existing in 3D but also has implications in the gameplay. Donkey Kong will need to travel between the foreground and background periodically, sometimes to search for KONG letters or puzzle pieces, and other times to make it to the end point of a particular level. One of the new features is an assist mode, which is useful if a player is stuck on a particular level. This allows a ghost Donkey Kong to run through the level for the player, though he won’t hunt for items and secrets. It’s not the ideal way to progress, but it's a helpful feature if a player gets stuck on a particular challenge.

King Kong's Triumphant Return

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD doesn’t bring much new to the table aside from HD graphics, but that’s fine. The Wii and 3DS versions looked incredible for their time, but as the graphics have advanced, these older versions are showing their age. The upgraded graphics look great in handheld mode, but truly shine when the Switch is docked. The enemies having musical instrument themes is an amusing motif as well. The gameplay is classic Donkey Kong Country, which is really the point of this game and should be a delight for fans of the series. The challenge level is difficult enough where waltzing through the game unscathed on the first attempt is unlikely, but it never feels unfair or impossible. It’s difficult enough to be interesting and give a feeling of satisfaction when the player finally overcomes a challenge, but never gets so difficult that the frustration level stops it from being fun.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is an improved but more straightforward version of the game. Gimmicks such as the 3D visual effects from the handheld version have been removed, along with the Wii-specific motion controls. Playing Donkey Kong Country Returns with a more traditional control scheme feels more natural with the Switch Joy-Cons. The graphics have gotten their HD makeover and there weren’t any framerate issues during the review, which makes this the best-looking version of Donkey Kong Country Returns. The music doesn’t seem to have received any remixing, but it didn’t sound bad in the earlier versions. Loading times can seem lengthy at times, but overall there aren't too many technical complaints.

Closing Comments:

Third time is the charm with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD as this is the best version of the fifteen-year-old game. It offers a challenging but fair level of difficulty, with the optional Modern Mode knocking down the challenge enough to make it more accessible without sacrificing the original challenge found in Original Mode. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is a reminder of why this series was so popular in the mid ‘90s, as it brings back all the classic gameplay elements. It may be a remaster of a fifteen-year-old game which was a throwback to a series that was of comparable age, but it shows that great game design is timeless and there's a place for Donkey Kong Country in the modern gaming world.