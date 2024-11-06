Key Takeaways Environments are stunning but smaller, limiting exploration.

Character customization is in-depth, but the art style changes may disappoint.

The story lacks acknowledgment of past games, and the writing quality leaves a lot to be desired.

The newest entry to the Dragon Age series has finally been released and is available to fans of this beloved series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a long-awaited sequel and many have been looking forward to exploring the world once again, diving deep into the rich lore and environments that enraptured many of us since the release of Dragon Age: Origins. Nothing beats a solid and well-written game with traveling companions that help us take on massive dragons, gods and demons of all sorts. But does Dragon Age: The Veilguard hold up and carry the torch that was passed along?

Dragon Age is Back

Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes place after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and shows off what the world is capable of. What we knew as the world previously has changed in many unexpected ways; some cities have flourished while others are now struggling to evolve and the world has become something new entirely in a short amount of time. Witnessing the evolution of a series of games loved by many fans is amazing to see how much the world has changed while our characters have gone off on their own adventures now. The environments are stunning and filled with detail, each area giving us a new piece of this brilliantly-crafted world that doesn’t get old. The downside of these amazing new places to explore is that they aren’t substantially large anymore. New environments that were sprawling and magical exploration experiences in Dragon Age: Inquisition are now missing, favoring a smaller and more confined area for players to explore. The feeling of finding something new is now extremely limited and is surely enjoyable for some, but those seeking a deeper experience may find this lacking.

When starting the game and creating a character, there are four choices we have for the race of the main character: Elf, Qunari, Human and Dwarf. Character customization is in-depth but still lacking in some areas for each character's race. It's still awesome to have full control over how we look, but something just seems off about the options at first. Some of it comes across as a bit cartoon-like, with the characters' heads being too big in comparison to the rest of their bodies. Some legacy characters from past games appear, but you might not recognize them due to this stylistic change. Some just look nothing like they used to in the more realistic and grounded versions we’ve gotten before. Other than completely changing some of the already-established characters, the art style chosen for the game is still fitting for the world. It just takes a bit of time to get adjusted to this new change in art direction when compared to the previous Dragon Age entries.

Faction choices will also influence your Rook’s backstory and they each gain separate perks. From extra potions to bonus damage to undead and demons. There are six factions total to choose from and all perks from them are the same for each class, so you won’t miss anything when picking a Grey Warden Warrior over a Grey Warden Mage, or Antivan Crows Rogue over an Antivan Crows Warrior. Each provides you with a new backstory of how your Rook came to be before the events of the game happened. The only downside to this is that we get this backstory only in passing and we don’t get to play the backstory of our choice to become attached to our characters even more.

Getting into the Fight

Multiple combat difficulty presets are available for players, each allowing you to pick what works best for you and how you operate. You can be a glutton for punishment right away and pick the harder options to increase incoming damage, enemy aggression, tactical challenge and defense timing. It should be said that the “Nightmare” option is not available in a new playthrough right off the bat. A custom option is also available, allowing you to change each of these at will for your unique experience that would suit you best. How it is handled is a nice way to give players of all types to create hand-tailored challenges if the default options don’t suit them.

The combat is enjoyable in its own right and provides a smooth combat experience that allows you to look for some flashy ways to dispose of enemies.

Combat feels like an evolution of the combat within Dragon Age: Inquisition, which isn’t bad for many players. We won’t have anything like the combat in Dragon Age: Origins, which was a superb experience on its own, but this is still a nice evolution that gives us some new action gameplay in a fantasy setting that people know and love. Each class has several subclasses to gear towards, all being very different from each other. For example, a Warrior can become either a Champion, Reaper or Slayer once you reach level 20. Champion is more sword and shield focused, Reaper applies tons of status effects and Slayer focuses on two-handed weapon attacks. All three are fun ways to play the game and you don't have to commit to just one at any time as you can refund all of your skill points whenever you'd like to try a new subclass.

Another big part of combat within Dragon Age: The Veilguard are your party members. You can issue orders to them via the skill wheel and have them attack targets with you, for you and provide assistance with specific skills. Party skills can combine to not only slow an enemy down but also provide some massive damage to enemies that are giving you trouble. It adds a little more variety to the combat and makes it interesting when facing a tough enemy that needs a new strategy to take it down. Some of these unique combos will not be available right away, though, and will need some story progression for these to start unlocking for the player.