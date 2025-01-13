Ever since Dynasty Warriors 2 launched alongside PlayStation 2 back in 2000, fans have enjoyed the exciting one versus one thousand battles across China. Unfortunately, Dynasty Warriors has become rather stale, which isn't too surprising, since each game essentially uses the same game mechanics and is a retelling of the same story based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The series tried to reinvent itself with an open world approach in Dynasty Warriors 9, an approach that was an interesting idea but fell short in execution, which many fans found to be a disappointment. The developers seem to be aware that some sort of reinvention is in order, as it's been about seven years since the last mainline Dynasty Warriors game. Dynasty Warriors: Origins marks the long-awaited return, which brings a new approach to the familiar formula.

Related Tomohiko Sho Talks What Makes Dynasty Warriors: Origins Unique in the Franchise Producer and president of Omega Force Tomohiko Sho discusses what we can expect in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

...But A Ghost In My Arms

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is unique in the franchise in that it tells two concurrent stories. The story everyone is expecting is about the fall of the Han and rise of the Three Kingdoms era, in which this familiar tale is present. Familiar events such as the Yellow Turban uprising and the tyranny of Dong Zhuo occur in the earlier chapters, which is exactly what fans of the series would expect. But as Cao Cao, Liu Bei and Sun Jian gain more followers as they establish their vision for unifying the land, their stories serve as a backdrop to an amnesiac newcomer. Dressed in black with a red sash, this Wanderer encounters Guan Yu in a chance meeting and ends up at the center of these storied conflicts.

The Wanderer knows nothing of his past and has no vested loyalty to anyone. He is a powerful warrior, and as such catches the eye of each of the prominent factions. The Wanderer ends up fighting alongside each of these prominent warriors as he travels in the land in hopes of unraveling the mystery of who he is, but as the land continues to fall into chaos, the three factions split as their visions of how the land should be ruled are no longer conducive to remaining allies. It is at that point that the Wanderer will need to choose to serve the budding kingdom of Shu, Wei or Wu.

The More Things Change...

Unlike previous games in the series, the player primarily controls the Wanderer. This character, with no allegiance to a kingdom and an unknown background, is poised to rise to greatness alongside the established characters. His starting weapon is a sword, but there are nine different weapon types that can be acquired. As the Wanderer increases his rank through victory in battle and by completing quests, he will unlock skill points that can be spent to unlock new skills or increase attributes. The player is free to use whatever weapon and unlocked skills they wish, so experimentation with the different weapon types is encouraged.

Dynasty Warriors games are known for large-scale battles but not for complex combat. Standard attacks mixed with the powerful musou attack and the occasional need to block were enough to get by. Dynasty Warriors: Origins puts a great emphasis on defensive techniques and battle tactics. Enemy officers are capable of unleashing powerful attacks that can only be avoided, and a perfectly timed evade command can slow down time for a brief second. Parrying is a vital skill as well, where hitting the block button at the right time can execute a powerful counter-attack. Battle arts are special attacks that can be assigned to different buttons and vary from weapon to weapon. These give the player access to powerful attacks, and some of these can stop powerful enemy attacks if timed correctly.

The Wanderer takes command of a small force not long into his journey, which can provide assistance in battle. As the player advances, different tactics can be unlocked, which can be useful in turning the tide of battle into a more favorable direction. Whether it is launching a volley of flaming arrows or sending troops to charge at an officer, these tactics are a great way to supplement large-scale assaults. Eyes of the Sacred Bird is a useful ability that also has its uses. The Wanderer is different from regular soldiers, and this ability allows him to see things on the battlefield his comrades would miss. It is a useful skill whenever the player is uncertain about where to proceed in battle.

Dynast Warriors: Origins revisits the open world approach that was first attempted in Dynasty Warriors 9 but refines it in a way that works better with the episodic battle structure. In between battles, the player is free to roam the world map. During this time the player can search for Pyroxene to forge into gems and Old Coins that can be traded for items, and the Eyes of the Sacred Bird can be helpful in finding these hidden treasures. Other characters are often hanging out on the map, offering quests for the Wanderer to take on. This is also a good time to stop at the various Inns to read letters or fight in optional smaller battles called skirmishes. This is also a time when the Wanderer can seek out items for specific side quests to help remember who he is.

Close

...The More They Stay The Same

Even with all the changes to the formula, this is still Dynasty Warriors. This means that the player will be charging into battle to single handedly slaughter hundreds of enemies. This includes conquering enemy bases, dispatching their ranking officers, following orders to rendezvous points and making sure key officers aligned with the player don't face defeat. At its core, it's the same general idea as the previous Dynasty Warriors games, so fans should know what to expect, but the changes mentioned above make it feel like an evolution of what has come before, which is the breath of fresh air Dynasty Warriors needed. Duels also make their return, a feature that was in Dynasty Warriors 4 and Dynasty Warriors 6. When facing certain officers, there will be an onscreen prompt that will allow the player to enter into one on one combat.

Related Dynasty Warriors Origins Adds New Twist to the Familiar Story Dynasty Warriors: Origins brings back the familiar franchise in a way that's fresh to newcomers and veterans alike

Some fans may be apprehensive about the single protagonist. After over two decades and several spin-offs, many have a favorite Dynasty Warriors character and weapon type. With nine different weapon types, not every style is present, but some of the signature weapons such as the Podao, Wheels and Crescent Blade make their appearance. It's not the same as having a vast character roster, but players have the flexibility to choose a fighting style that they prefer. The player will primarily control the Wanderer, but in some battles give the option to team with a partner, which the player will be able to switch over and control briefly.