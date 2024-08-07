Key Takeaways Mind-blowing cyberpunk setting with detailed backdrops and unique environments.

Intriguing story in a future where cyborgs battle a corrupting illness.

Fast-paced platforming with challenging trials, combat, and multiple ranks to achieve.

Eden Genesis is a new 2D platformer game from Aeternum Game Studios and when you first boot up the game you are met with a promising experience. Right away we're given an interesting story and fantastic setting for a fast-paced platformer where players will need to time their inputs correctly and complete challenges quickly, accurately and without fail. Multiple types of challenges are available to players and each trial will be a unique challenge.

Related Review: The Star Named EOS The Star Named EOS captures a beautifully hand-drawn world behind less picture-perfect gameplay.

A Mind-Blowing Cyberpunk Setting

The art is clean and looks awesome. It's clear that multiple mediums influenced the developer and they did a great job emulating those inspirations. The backgrounds of each area you get to explore are where the game shines, boasting a unique and familiar feel to them and a ton of amazing detail. Going into a cyberpunk city and seeing an entire block with Cherry Blossoms or a hospital as a whole that isn’t even in the city that Leah explores in her day-to-day life is impressive. Since this is all presented to us in Leah’s head, there's a ton of potential in where the game takes us and what we get to see, and it's fun to see the story and environment unfold as you continue playing the game.

The Mystery of Eden Genesis

Eden Genesis takes place in a future where people can choose to become cyborgs, and with new bodies come new and tricky diseases that can affect those with synthetic bodies. This future is where we take control of a cyborg named Leah, who is struggling with this illness that is corrupting her mind. Corporations rule the world and one of the biggest tech companies has launched an experimental treatment to help those afflicted with the illness.

Leah enters these trials in hopes of finding a cure for the virus and helping this tech conglomerate eliminate it from those suffering from a painful fate. Those who are part of the medical trials will be in separate instances within cyberspace running through challenges to purge the corrupted data that has taken hold in their mind.

Related Meet the Criminal Syndicates of Star Wars Outlaws Meet the criminal syndicates you'll come across during your journey across the galaxy in Star Wars Outlaws.

Right off the bat, the story is interesting enough and can entice those who love the cyberpunk genre. You’ll meet new characters undergoing treatment or other constructs who have infiltrated Leah’s instance and are seeking help in collecting things to further their own goals. The only thing that Eden Genesis seems to suffer from is the writing, as it isn’t super engaging. The writing isn’t the worst, but it does fall flat once in a while and doesn’t stand out overall.

Characters have a quirk or two, but the delivery of certain lines almost breaks the pacing that the game has set up for it. The story has a nice setup to it and discovering more about what's going on is interesting in general, but some parts we are given are just odd, even for the setting we are in. Even with these issues, the well-made and finely-crafted sections of Eden Genesis’ story more than makes up for the lacking sections within the game.

Fast Paced Platforming

The gameplay is standard, as platformers will go, players will have all sorts of tricks at their disposal to overcome challenges. Double air jumps, wall running, dashes and air dashing are the prominent tools to use while completing challenges. Players are also able to combine these as they see fit to successfully complete a trial. The music nails down the feeling of the genre with techno playing in the background while exploring, and the music in the trials gets the blood flowing while running around smacking enemies and grabbing nodes to get the best rank possible.

The combat in Eden Genesis comprises Light Attacks, Heavy Attacks and Ranged Attacks. Paired with how quickly players need to progress through levels to get the max rank, it makes the game challenging and engaging for those who are fans of platforming games. There are multiple ranks, players can attempt to get within each trial and S+ rank is always a nice challenge to attempt to get in all of them, but it's rewarding when you get the hang of what needs to be done each time.

Related Review: Hot Lap Racing Hot Lap Racing is a flawed, but fun racing excursion on the Switch and offers far more racing variety than its contemporaries.

There are combat trials and timed trials, each with their own set of rules on what needs to be done of course. As you complete the trials, you’ll be tackling several different variations while going through Eden Genesis. A combat trial is going to be you versus several enemies and the goal is to take them all out as quickly as possible. The faster you are, the more points you will get, and trials have side objectives you can aim to tackle as well, like not taking any damage and maintaining your gauge to be at max the entire time. While participating in a speed trial, you will go as fast as possible while collecting items or taking down enemies to maintain that gauge and get to the end at maximum speed.

Once the main story for Eden Genesis has been completed, there's a nice new mode for players to take a shot at. “Mirror” mode is available upon beating the game, and you'll be able to replay levels and trials in reverse if you’re still hungry for a new and promising challenge.

Closing Comments:

While the writing is a little generic and the voice acting isn’t perfect, Eden Genesis still has a considerable amount of charm. Some voice acting is much better than the rest, so most characters' voices will be hit or miss. It's still fun to see the story unfold, but during some periods of the game, the writing can start to be a drag or might just not click for you. Eden Genesis is still a fun game to play and the gameplay loop is top-notch. The trials we are given to complete start easy, but grow into legitimate challenges that will take many tries when you're looking to get the best rank possible.

Eden Genesis Version Reviewed: PC 3.5 /5 Help Leah overcome a deadly illness that is affecting Cyborgs all across the city of Eden Genesis. Take part in various trials and attain the maximum rank to show off your skills in the leaderboards and beat this mysterious illness affecting those within the city. Platformer Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 72/100 Critics Recommend: 50% Platform(s) Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One , PC PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 Released August 6, 2024 Developer(s) Aeternum Game Studios Publisher(s) Aeternum Game Studios Multiplayer Online Multiplayer Engine Unity ESRB Teen // Fantasy Violence, Language, Mild Blood X|S Enhanced No Steam Deck Compatibility Unknown Pros Fun and rewarding gameplay and combat.

Amazing art and visuals.

The premise is some of the best Cyberpunk content for a game. Cons Writing is basic and leaves you wishing for more in-depth moments.

Voice acting isn't the best for a majority of the cast. Expand