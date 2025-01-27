Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights came out of nowhere to receive critical acclaim just a few years ago. Last year, a sequel was announced: Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, with an early build subsequently released to Steam Early Access soon after. The brief sample of the work in progress that was made available showed a great deal of promise, maintaining the melancholy tone that permeated the challenging metroidvania gameplay of its predecessor. Almost a year later, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is now available in its final form on all announced platforms.

Ender's Game

Ender Magnolia takes place decades after the events of Ender Lilies. In what could be interpreted as a cautionary tale against dependence on artificial intelligence, a kingdom in the land of fumes has developed the mass production of machine-like artificial lifeforms called Homunculi. The Homunculi were designed to serve the kingdom, which on paper seemed like they would be a beneficial development for everyone. Unfortunately, these toxic fumes have corrupted the Homunculi, turning them violent while destroying their minds. The kingdom now lies in ruin, as the devices meant to serve them have turned against their creators.

The protagonist is a young Attuner named Lilac. Lilac is the kingdom’s only realistic hope as she has a unique ability. As an Attuner, she can purify the corrupted Homunculi, returning them to their subservient states. The first Homunculi she teams up with is Nola, who advises Lilac on the situation and what needs to be done to rectify it. The two set off on their adventure, purifying other Homunculi along the way.

Metroidvania With Living Weapons

Like Lily before her, Lilac does not actually participate in combat directly. She instead “equips” different Homunculi which are assigned to different buttons. These artificial life forms do the fighting for Lilac, and utilizing multiple Homunculi at once is essential for survival. Nola, the first Homunculi, provides basic melee attacks with her sword but can acquire other weapons later. Other Homunculi play different roles in battle, such as charging forward at the enemy or providing projectile attacks. Some can be summoned to hang out as a means of passive support, where after they are summoned they simply attack on their own as needed. Utilizing all the different Homunculi talents is not only necessary for survival, but is also fun using the multiple attack options.

Ender Magnolia is a metroidvania, meaning that the player is free to explore at their discretion, but travel to certain areas is restricted until Lilac acquires certain abilities. Double-jump and air dash abilities are acquired early on, but Lilac will encounter assorted barriers such as strange growths, locked doors, grappling points and pools of water early on that will be impassable until certain abilities are acquired. This is one area in which the map is forgiving. Whenever Lilac fully explores an area, such as opening all barriers or finding all items, that section of the map will turn blue. Ender Magnolia doesn't exactly hold the player's hand in telling them which way to go, so whenever the player gets stuck or is unsure of the next objective, traveling to grey areas of the map or locating travel points (marked in green on the map) that don't have destination arrows are a good place to start. In addition, there are fifteen removable custom map markers that can be set as a reminder to return to a place later. The map might not spell out where the next objective is, but it does make it easy to plot out a course of action.

Early on, Lilac's only means of defense is the attack of the Homunculi named Nola. But similarly to her finding new abilities to travel, her offensive arsenal also increases as she gets further in her adventure. She can equip up to four Homunculi at a time, and learning how to balance them all can have a great impact on her chances of survival. Some can unleash a powerful attack that requires a cooldown period, some can provide ranged attacks, while others might act automatically after they've been summoned. Additionally, pieces of armor can later be acquired, as can relics that offer a variety of bonuses, such as increased attack power underwater or granting health regeneration. Lilac can equip up to ten relics at once, but since relics have different slot values, it likely won't be until the end of the game when she has enough slots to actually equip ten relics.

A Beautiful Challenge

One of the things that stood out about Ender Lilies was the delicate art style and somber music that belied the high level of difficulty. It's not an impossible game, but there are quite a few bosses that take multiple attempts to defeat, along with difficult areas to complete. Ender Magnolia is challenging, but even on its default settings, it's much more forgiving than its predecessor. Difficulty and enjoyment is a subjective matter, as some players like to feel like they are overcoming an obstacle whenever they advance, while others want to breeze through the game and just experience the story. Ender Magnolia has three preset difficulty settings, so players can make the game easier or harder based on their preference. There are also sliders for different aspects such as enemy health or damage output, so the player can customize exactly how to change the base level of difficulty in Ender Magnolia.