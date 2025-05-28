Formula One is currently in its 75th season as a few major changes have taken place so far this season. Codemasters and EA SPORTS have released F1 25 that replicates all of these updates and even features tie-ins to the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt. When the series jumped to the current generation of consoles, many were excited about the possibilities of where this franchise goes. Fast-forward five years and the series remains on its dated EGO engine and has relied on a narrative mode across three different releases that caters to fans introduced to Formula One via a Netflix documentary. F1 25 doesn't feature much that's new, but this car handling may just be the best the series has ever seen.

Third Time is the Charm for Konnersport

This sport would still be the most popular form of racing in the world even without striking lightning in a bottle with Drive to Survive on Netflix. Every other motorsport has invested in following suit, hoping to hit that same home run. This is literally every other motorsport as even MotoGP has a documentary featuring Marc Marquez on the way. A few years ago, Codemasters started its own narrative known as Braking Point to bring new fans of the sport over to the game that were introduced with that documentary.

Years later, Braking Point gets its third story in Codemasters' F1 series as the story has gone deeper than simply a rivalry between Aiden Jackson and Drake Butler. This premise seems to be what the F1 movie is based off of, but we won't know for sure until that actually releases. A documentary that spurs a video game story mode that spurs a movie with a similar premise that gets tied-in with said video game. All of this continues to help the sport of Formula One grow.

Braking Point 3 starts with a recap of what happened in Braking Point 2, which the story skipped last year's game. Davidoff Butler, father of Drake Butler, now owns Konnersport and shows that he's an intrusive owner. The story has heavily morphed since its original concept, as the narrative has shifted to focusing on Konnersport as a whole with the Butler family rather than a driver rivalry.

Braking Point 3 is surprisingly dark, but it relies on big plot events and a lot of character movement without letting events sink in. Davidoff makes a strange phone call then passes away mysteriously as Callie's mother calls during a race? It just feels like that an owner that involved would be at the race or someone that big and notable in the sport would have the race stopped. It's a story mode, after all, though.

Callie really takes over the story focus, but driver focus can be switched at certain points between her and Aiden Jackson, who really just seems is along for the ride at this point. Drake goes from being indifferent as a team principal to just going on a full-on power trip like his father. There are a lot of heavy swing events in a short period that are filled with interrupting phone calls.

On the gameplay side, you'll be inserted into different moments