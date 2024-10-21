Well, it's a day that ends in "y," so you know what that means: time for another indie game that's a throwback to fifth-generation survival horror games. I kid, though, but it really does seem like developers are trying to recapture that PS1-era magic quite a bit these days. It only feels like yesterday that Crow Country was our big throwback game in the genre, but now it's time for the spotlight to move to...uh, Fear the Spotlight, from the two-person team of Cozy Game Pals. The game already wowed people last year with an early version and wowed Blumhouse Games enough to make it their debut title as a publisher. But does the fully juiced-up version truly make for a great horror game?

The Horrors of High School

Fear the Spotlight is the story of Vivian and Amy, a pair of teenage friends who break into their school, Sunnyside High, in order to hold a seance. See, Sunnyside High was struck by a tragic fire in 1991 that claimed several lives, and now Amy is wondering if something supernatural is going on. Unfortunately for her, it seems like the answer is a "yes," as as Amy suddenly goes missing, and now Vivian finds herself trapped in a macabre, ruined version of the school from that fateful year. Now she has to try and find Amy, all while being stalked by a being with a massive spotlight for a head, and discovering that Sunnyside may not have been as sunny as the name would suggest...

Now, there's always a tricky balance whenever you're crafting some sort of horror game where dealing with monsters is a key mechanic, be it confronting them, avoiding them, running from them, etc. Make the character weak or able to die in one hit, and sections can become too repetitive and annoying when players fail. Make it too combat-oriented and players can get bored if everything stops being a threat. And games that are deliberate throwbacks to old-school survival horror have it harder since they have to work with nailing a certain feeling and older kind of gameplay as well. Thankfully, we're happy to say that Fear the Spotlight succeeds in finding the perfect balance needed for what it delivers.

The only monster that stalks Vivian throughout her journey is the creepy man whose head is the titular spotlight, either in the form of a being that walks around searching for her, leaving a burning trail behind him, or beams of light that sweep from the ceiling. Get hit, and you take damage, eventually having to heal using an inhaler while the spotlight is stunned for a moment. To avoid the spotlight, you have to make use of stealth gameplay and crouch in order to make use of cover, maneuvering around the threat. It's simple stuff, but highly effective. The spotlight always feels like a good threat while being manageable, allowing room for error in dealing with them.

Fear the Spotlight is notably a survival horror game where the emphasis is more on "horror" than survival. The challenge level may be lower than what one may expect from the genre, but the game more than makes up for it with atmosphere, a truly creepy monster design that stalks you, and a terrific use of audio and lighting. Fear the Spotlight notably boasts that it's free of jump scares, and while there are a few moments where it cheats a little in that area, it instead mainly relies on audio and visual cues (or lack of, with some visuals) to create a terrific feeling of dread. One memorable moment involved casually inserting a floppy disk into a computer as part of a puzzle in a room that was previously safe...only to hear a familiar burning noise, begin panicking, bolt out of the first-person view of the PC and start running for cover. Great stuff.

Fear it for Good Reason...

The visuals are a bit of standard, blocky, early polygons (with the occasional clipping and such), but they get the job done when it comes to capturing that retro feeling, with the contrast between the darker tones and the blinding lights helping a lot. But what sells the horror even further is the story, glimpsed through notes left behind by students from the past. It might be easy to pick up the pieces as you go along and figure out where things are going, but that doesn't make what happened at Sunnyside in the past any less creepy. If anything, once you start getting more of the pieces together, it actually makes things even more creepy. From a certain point on, and without going into spoilers, this writer truly did fear the spotlight, even moreso than usual.

Honestly, there's arguably not a whole lot to say about what makes Fear the Spotlight good, though. The thing is, no lone part of it stands out that much on its own. No, Fear the Spotlight is the type of game that's much greater than the sum of its parts. The wrecked school and its various twisted elements, the unnerving and cool monster, the simple-yet-fun stealth gameplay, the story that gets creepier as it goes along and all of the well-crafted puzzles that made good use of the classic tropes like assembling statue pieces or having to find a sheet with a poem that unlocks a box; they just all come together to create this incredible ode to the likes of Resident Evil or Silent Hill, yet one that still feels distinct by focusing more on the adventure elements.

A Shocker Around the Corner...

Even the few flaws with Fear the Spotlight don't feel like anything major. There are more than a few segments where players have to manually do individual steps like flip each latch on a tool box before opening it, or grab and swing open doors, and while they add to the immersion, some of them feel gratuitous, like having to pry every finger on a statue's hands to get the object it's holding. There's also the issue of length, as the game can easily be completed in just a few hours or so, and it probably could stand to be a bit meatier. Still, the fact that it felt like it sucked me in for much longer than expected feels like it says a lot about how engrossing the game can be.

The cherry on top, however, is the curveball the game throws at one point. Obviously, I won't give away what it is, but it's something that found a way to properly pay tribute to its classic survival horror inspirations in a way that I should have expected, but still took me by surprise, properly building up to it in an expert way. Overall, Fear the Spotlight is just one truly terrific horror game, one crafted with love for the classics, where everything comes together perfectly to create a superb, bite-sized bit of horror. It's the perfect type of game for the Halloween season and more than does its ancestors proud.

Closing Comments:

Cozy Game Pals have truly crafted one outstanding ode to classic survival horror games with Fear the Spotlight. It perfectly finds a balance between an atmosphere and story that are all suitably creepy, core stealth gameplay that features one impressive, imposing monster while never frustrating the player, and a terrific use of old-school touches like nifty puzzle that wouldn't feel out of place in the likes of Silent Hill. It's the type of horror game that perfectly keeps you on edge throughout all of it, then leaves you walking away feeling refreshed and satisfied. It's an impressive show and one that players need to check out.