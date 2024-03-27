Key Takeaways Multilingual interface broadens appeal across regions.

Addition of save progress and rewind feature enhances gameplay, especially for a casual audience.

Gameplay blends retro charm with modern conveniences, catering to speedrunners and retro fans.

In an era where high-definition graphics and complex gameplay mechanics often take center stage, the re-release of Felix The Cat, originally a 1992 NES classic, serves as a refreshing nod to the golden age of gaming. This new iteration not only preserves the essence of its predecessor, but also introduces modern conveniences, making it an enjoyable experience for both retro enthusiasts and newcomers to the platforming genre.

The re-release offers a multilingual interface, with options including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Japanese, ensuring a broad appeal across different regions. Players have three modes to choose from: the original console experience, a Japanese console variant and a portable mode that, while less responsive, is faithful to the original game's pacing, reminiscent of old Game Boy titles. Players should note that the Japanese version has negligible differences, and none stand out at the time of review, so it feels like there are really only two choices.

Vintage Charm

At its core, Felix The Cat retains the spirit of retro platformers, inviting comparisons to iconic games like Super Mario. The controls are notably responsive, an essential aspect for a title that could be a contender for speedrunning. The game could, however, use improvements in guiding players through its mechanics, leaving many to discover basic actions like the punch attack through trial and error.

The sound design is a delightful homage to the 8-bit era, with coherent, catchy tunes enhancing the nostalgic journey. Yet, it adheres strictly to linear progression, eschewing modern conveniences like world selection, which might frustrate those accustomed to more flexible navigation in video games.

A notable (and welcome) addition is the ability to save progress, a departure from the original's unforgiving loss of progress after three end-screen appearances. This feature, alongside customizable screen sizes, filters and borders, offers a personalized experience while maintaining the punishing difficulty. It also includes a rewind feature to mitigate frustration, particularly for casual gamers. Yet paradoxically, it trivializes challenges and underscores the inherent difficulty.

Related Review: Contra: Operation Galuga Contra: Operation Galuga returns to the series' run and gun roots.

Be Kind, Rewind

The original version of Felix The Cat doesn't cater to the casual player; its unrelenting difficulty, absence of checkpoints in boss rooms, and tough water and sky levels will test the patience and skill of even the most-seasoned gamers. The rewind feature, while added with modern gaming sensibilities in mind, raises questions about its integration, as it can significantly diminish the sense of risk and accomplishment.

Closing Comments:

Felix The Cat is a commendable effort to bridge the gap between the simplicity and complexity of video gaming's past and present. While it shines for speedrunners and retro gaming fans, its steep difficulty curve and some design choices may alienate casual players, although the rewind feature might be able to alleviate some of this. Nevertheless, for those willing to embrace its challenges, Felix The Cat offers a rewarding journey back in time, with enough modern twists to keep it engaging in today's gaming landscape.