The original Frostpunk was a breath of fresh air in a genre that can often come across as being too convoluted for its own good. The game steered clear of the superfluous micromanagement found in a lot of traditional city builders and introduced a couple of important aspects that most of its peers have been lacking. Namely, good storytelling and a clear sense of purpose. Titles like SimCity or Cities: Skylines give you all the tools you could ever need to build, plan and manage the city of your dreams, but they rarely offer anything resembling an end goal. Frostpunk is different.

Frostpunk combines city builder and survival elements to create an atmospheric game where every choice you make is of vital importance. Not just for your city, but for the survival of humanity as a whole. Set 30 years after the events of the original, Frostpunk 2 maintains that same core idea while expanding upon its predecessor in pretty much every way. Between building New London’s infrastructure, managing its colonies and navigating its socio-political landscape, you’ll have your hands full as the Steward of New London. Provided, of course, you manage to remain in power long enough to see the city flourish, or at the very least prevent it from descending into complete anarchy.

Learning the Ropes

Frostpunk 2 has just enough hand-holding in the opening hours to make sure you don't get lost while you wrap your head around its core gameplay mechanics. The story mode, which represents the main bulk of the game, kicks off with a short prologue that doubles as a tutorial section before delving into the campaign proper. The campaign is split into five different chapters, some of which present you with difficult choices that will have long-reaching consequences. While every choice you make in Frostpunk matters to some extent, there are a few key decisions that will dictate the ultimate fate of New London and its colonies. I don’t want to spoil too much here, but the campaign has multiple endings and you'll want to think carefully before deciding on a particular path.

Some city builder veterans might scoff at the fact that a game like this has a campaign mode, but it’s worth noting that Frostpunk 2 does feature something resembling a sandbox mode as well known as Utopia Builder. I say ‘resembling’ because the mode in question is also split up into several scenarios and features storytelling elements along with quest-like objectives. Utopia Builder is mainly there to provide more content after you’re done with the campaign, rather than to serve as a true sandbox mode. I personally prefer objective-driven city builders, but I know some people don’t, so I just wanted to give you a little heads-up before we proceed any further.

Post-apocalyptic Politicking

Close

Frostpunk 2 is significantly more politically driven than its predecessor, and I mean that in a good way. As the leader of the last city on Earth, you have the unenviable task of ensuring the survival of the last civilized bastion of humanity. That’s a lot of responsibility for a single person to handle and most people in New London will remain skeptical of your leadership skills until you prove to them that you're up to the challenge. To make matters worse, your citizens are split into several factions, each with its own goals and agendas. Making sure all the factions play nice with each other is often a delicate balancing act that can easily lead to turmoil if you express too much favoritism or completely ignore certain factions for too long.

You can directly appease factions by granting them funds or supporting their agendas, but it’s generally wiser to take the diplomatic approach and settle things in The Council. The Council is where players can propose new laws and where faction representatives can vote on whether they will be enacted. As the city’s Steward, you can influence the outcome of the vote by making certain promises to faction delegates.

Similar to real-world politics, making promises and actually keeping them are two very different things in Frostpunk 2. Sure, going back on your word might upset some people, but who cares when you can bribe them afterward to make them happy again? Alternatively, you can pit factions against each other and convince them to grant you dictatorial powers once the city starts descending into anarchy. After all, desperate times call for desperate measures and the only person who can establish order again is the city’s Supreme Leader...I mean, benevolent Steward.

Related Review: Frostpunk Frostpunk is a unique strategy game that offers both an engaging and addicting element.

Moral Conundrums

Close

Frostpunk 2 loves to play around with morality as it forces you to make impossibly difficult decisions in the name of the greater good. Bribing politicians and manipulating public opinion is one thing, but you know you’re dealing with real moral conundrums when the game forces you to choose between sending the elderly to die in the frostlands to reduce food consumption or risking mass starvation throughout the entire city. These types of moral dilemmas pop up at regular intervals in Frostpunk 2 and are easily one of the best parts of the game.

At one point during Chapter 1, the game warns you that coal deposits are running low and gives you a choice between using explosives to access additional deposits and sending child miners to gather scraps of coal from tunnels that are too narrow for adults to squeeze through. Risking the lives of children is unthinkable, but on the other hand, using explosives inside the mine could irreparably damage your city’s only source of fuel. In a lot of cases, Frostpunk 2 gives you a third choice by letting you avoid any immediate risks, but by doing so you often end up causing more harm than good in the long run.

The Burden of Leadership