Key Takeaways Gori: Cuddly Carnage offers intense, fast-paced hack and slash action with comedic adult humor.

The game features fun combat with Gori and F.R.A.N.K, but suffers from glitches and underwhelming graphics.

While the game's narrative is underdeveloped, its comedic timing, unique characters, and killer soundtrack add to the overall zany atmosphere.

In the world of indie games, a hack and slash title can be a diamond in the rough. Titles such as Hades, Hyper Light Drifter and Bastion all have displayed the promise of the genre in its unique ways. In this case, picture a game that breathes this genre, mix it with the stylized graphics of Lollipop Chainsaw and the mature humor of Deadpool… and have a cat with a deadly hoverboard killing unicorns.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This adorable bloodbath emerges from the independent Swedish developers at Angry Demon Studio, whose work dives into the worlds of horror and over-the-top action. Gori: Cuddly Carnage delivers that identity head-on with its intensity and violent nature. The game is published by Wired Productions, which has brought indie games such as Martha is Dead and Deliver Us The Moon to players around the world. When it comes to bringing this title to the public, these two companies are launching something that's sure to be a hit among hack and slack lovers.

The story starts off just days after all of humanity was destroyed by the Adorable Army, which consists of the once-popular toys named Ultra Pets, created by Cool-Toyz Inc. Our feline friend, Gori, was one of the last prototype synthetic pets from the company who was kept hidden by Professor Y, who has been kidnapped by the Adorable Army. Gori works alongside the wise-cracking, yet deadly hoverboard named F.R.A.N.K, and the depressed A.I. companion, CH1-P, to destroy the Army and rescue Professor Y.

The Cat Game You Never Knew You Kneaded

For those who love the thrill of a hack and slash, then look no further as Gori: Cuddly Carnage excels in bringing an action-packed and fast-paced experience. While some of the game is spent traversing the obstacles of the various levels, the majority of the time is spent in the heat of battle against the Adorable Army. Difficulty mode can be set to your liking, but don’t expect it to be a walk-in-the-park. There is a slight sense of balance when it comes to how difficult a level can be, with some being hard based on gravity and/or enemies. Yes, the hoverboard is a lot of fun to ride, but it packs a punch when it comes to motion controls.

Speaking of which, the combat with Gori and F.R.A.N.K is as fun as it is gory. The title is rated M for Mature, given its violence and crude humor. For a game like this, it works perfectly given its outlandish tone and design. The combat and movement are definite highlights. There is a sense of liveliness brought out through the constant challenges ahead of you. There’s no mistaking the pure adrenaline rush brought out by the large number of enemies you’ll face and the twisted ways that Gori and F.R.A.N.K will kill them.

Claw-se and Effect

When it comes to the execution of the game, visually, it misses its shot in some ways. While the designs are stylized and fit the tone, the translation falls short. This review was done on the Nintendo Switch, which didn’t provide the game with a great outlet for the work created, as a lot of the textures throughout the game were of low-resolution, taking away from the visual appeal of the title. That being said, it varies from time to time, but when it comes down to it, the quality of the graphics feel underwhelming.

From a technical standpoint, the game has issues that distract from the playthrough. A few times the software closed down and then there were times when the next phase of a battle wouldn’t move forward, making me have to restart from the last checkpoint. In the middle of battles, the frame rate slows down, which becomes constant as the game progresses. These glitches don’t last too long, but they do interrupt the gameplay experience.

The narrative for Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a mixed bag. While there is a story being told, there are questions that were left unanswered at the end of it all. When it comes to gameplay, the drive for Gori is there, given that he’s on a journey to rescue Professor Y, but in terms of the scope of the title itself, it lacks development and context. The plot feels secondary to the gameplay, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but when the game relies on the narrative to keep the story going, it falls flat at times. When it comes to storytelling, the game features a 2D hand-drawn comic book aesthetic that weaves its way into the 3D world.

Related Review: Cat Quest III The third entry in the feline-focused RPG aims for familiar comforts and moreish progression over anything otherwise revolutionary or stand-out.

Quite the Purr-sonality

The quirkiness is brought out by its humor, filled with cursing and absurdity that matches the aesthetic of Gori. The comedy style is like those seen in Adult Swim and Deadpool, where characters with varying personalities are placed in bizarre scenarios. For a game that's fast-paced, the comedic timing lands the trick and adds to the zany atmosphere created. There are great characters , including F.R.A.N.K, who carries a lot of comedic weight throughout the levels. Playing along with the charm of the title, the cast of characters you’ll meet are as unique as they are entertaining to witness.

When it comes to the soundtrack, Gori: Cuddly Carnage shreds. The music, composed by William Sahl, breathes rock and roll and electronic music, which is a great combination for a game such as this one. Each level has its own song, bringing a sense of authenticity. While the audio design is okay, especially in heavy combat moments, the soundtrack proves to be an excellent element within the identity of the title.

Closing Comments:

Gori: Cuddly Carnage cat-egorizes itself as a killer hack-and-slash indie title that offers brutal action and fun gameplay. The title is held back, however, by its persistent glitches and underwhelming graphics and story. For those who don’t mind those aspects, the game is a must for those who enjoy intense gameplay and adult humor. Gori: Cuddly Carnage offers the purr-fect blend of bloody combat and adorable aesthetics that's sure to please anyone (or any kitty who might have the instinct to kill unicorns).