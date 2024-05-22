Key Takeaways Aesthetic design enhances level cleverness and exploration, giving subtle cues for off-the-path discoveries.

Possession mechanics bring diverse challenges and mini-games, adding variety to gameplay experience.

Despite lacking narrative depth and combat shortcomings, Hauntii still delivers enjoyable, flawed gameplay.

Just as they were during last Summer's Day of the Devs presentation a little under a year ago, my thoughts on what is Hauntii's most captivating and thus best asset is its ability to so seamlessly shift in depth. Is it merely 2D or 2.5D? Is the layout one of merely scrolling through a sectioned-off area or are we venturing into more isometric layouts? Being from an art background myself, Hauntii's hand-sketched characters, geometric abstract surroundings and knowledge too of the effect the concept of negative space can bring, Hauntii's visual style was always going to be a personal draw. A game after my own heart (as are so many that lean more towards the abstract and the stylized than necessarily the precise and the realistic) but in this case, executed more so with a clear understanding on how that can impact -- and thus bolster -- gameplay on top.

An important note to make, given that for all its initial promise -- its possession mechanic, its emphasis on twinstick shooter-styled controls, the potential these two ideas alone could maybe harbor -- Hauntii, over the span of its roughly six to eight hour run time, doesn't achieve the same lofty ascent its ghostly main protagonist is similarly aiming for over the course of the story. It doesn't flat-out fail or even falter either; developer Moonloop Games can take solace (albeit that of a single individual here) in the fact their fun-but-flawed debut still stands leagues above a bevvy of already-forgotten platformers, adventures, combat-woven experiences and the like of yesteryear. A game not just settling for the same tired buzzwords, promises and ambitiously-sounding ideas on themes.

Where and When It Matters Most

Granted, Moonloop may be guilty on occasion of relying on some attempt to tug at one's heartstrings. But what stops Hauntii from stumbling -- and ultimately ending up with the grade of fair, if saddled with a caveat or two, recommendation -- is that despite its flaws, Hauntii still remembers to emphasize the "play" in gameplay. Far from original the game's vision of yet another unconventional interpretation of the afterlife may be, Hauntii does just enough to keep players invested in the drip-feed of collectibles to gather and challenges to overcome that its otherwise underutilized backdrop, while noticeable, ultimately isn't all that damaging. Even if the game seemingly begins to hint at world-building early on, only for it to weirdly go astray and be dropped only moments later. But if this lapse in consideration results in the gameplay taking a more central focus, consider this one of the smartest decisions, if accidentally so.

As noted, Hauntii's gameplay composes two main mechanics: the first being that you can shoot bullets referred to as "essence" with one stick while controlling your character with the other. And the other, is your character's possession mechanic dubbed your "Haunting" ability. The latter ability encompassing a wide assortment of objects and enemies susceptible to possession -- from trees and sentient hills to bat-like flying skulls and other such hostile foes. While possession is a finite skill -- requiring the use of a collectible unit of currency to perform a captured object's action -- the abundance of collectibles the game offers throughout quickly makes any and all concern on running out a non-issue.

An Odyssey Worth Taking

The same goes for dying (or should I say, "dying" relative to the afterlife setting of course) when all of one's hearts are depleted. Rather than running on some manner of total lives before a complete game over state, dying simply results in a small penalty of being subtracted a certain portion of one's accumulated currency. The same currency used to buy one of the many cosmetic hats you can find at certain spots throughout your travels. But it's here -- or to be more specific, upon death when you see your total deducted mid-transition -- where Hauntii's clear and obvious being influenced by one and only one specific game starts to become even more evident.

And while the concept of possessing/controlling other objects and characters can be found in numerous games of the past, it's hard to ignore just how much is lifted from out of 2017's Super Mario Odyssey. Not just mechanically and conceptually with the haunting mechanic -- stretching so far that minor details like your total currency count getting a deduction feel like a 1:1 replica. Such is the [at times] comically-blatant copying across of ideas Moonloop employs, you almost expect the "you got a moon" jingle from Odyssey to replace the game's equivalent. For anyone who's played the last fully-fledged 3D Mario game, the signs are clear to spot and while this all may sound like criticism of the game, it's far from. The fact Hauntii has way more of a platformer sentiment and mentality than it perhaps initially comes off as is where a lot of the best moments -- and indeed its best examples of gameplay and just game design in general -- are to be had.

As such, this is where a lot of the goodwill to what the game gets right stems from. That despite the game's lacking in truly delving into the backstory and the history of its locale, Hauntii still acknowledges that a gameplay mechanic is only as good as that which you can use it on. Moonloop's clear admiration for Odyssey as a piece of design, let alone a great Mario game, is what shines through as a result. Areas and regions designed and illustrated in such a way that one need only take a subtle cue or a momentary diversion in the "main path" to uncover another challenge or another respite of a mini-game that, upon beating, rewards you with another star to fill up one of the many constellations that serve as Hauntii's main measure of completion. Completing enough constellations netting you with a "key crystal" -- the game's main plot McGuffin.

Star Get!

Admittedly (and fittingly) a large chunk of the not-so-hidden challenges dotted about the game are easy to work out and pretty much work out what it is one is required to enact or partake in. Defeat a certain number of foes, destroy an oddly-glimmering object, move through a set number of rings in the correct order under an allotted time. Very much in the same vain as Odyssey's own huge list of collectible Moons and the ways that game often felt like it was handing them out rather charitably. Hauntii does eventually up the ante in challenge. Even if it does take as long as reaching the final third for this to take place. One notable highlight having you control nearby rotating turrets that also fire bullet-like projectiles once you're in close enough proximity to them. The catch being that said turrets, despite you controlling their fire, still damage you -- requiring both precision and quick movement so as to take out a certain amount of targets in a relatively-tight time limit.

Another example, showing up much earlier in the game and one encompassing the haunting mechanic alongside, finds you taking over tree-climbing insects. Having you hop and glide between trees in the pursuit of both stars and optional collectibles alike, all while avoiding making contact with the ground. On the possession side of things, Hauntii's variety proves sufficient. It's with the twin-stick shooting -- and moreso, the inclusion of what could be described as combat -- that the other part to Hauntii sadly doesn't quite match with much the same proficiency or indeed the same level of satisfaction. Even the enemies faced throughout offer little in so far as challenge or difficulty to out-smart.

Giving Up The Ghost

Yet the consolation -- something which successfully manages to relegate any and all of the misgivings to that of mild annoyances -- remains the fact that Hauntii continues to provide just enough of a consistent stream of curious detours that look all too suspiciously like they may be housing another collectible or two to hunt down. One more reason to poke one's nose into every darkened corner of the map. Even with the risk that spending too long in the designated darkened parts -- as noted by a muffling of the audio and a screen that gradually fades out the longer one spends in said dark -- will result in a lost slither of health.

Something which proves to be even more grateful an asset, as it's with the plot and its very world-building where Hauntii's most notable failings are felt. Parking the momentary excursions into giving the player-character a semblance of a past (which amounts to little in the grand scheme of things) to one side, Hauntii's biggest problem and criticism in this department is the fact its setting is begging for some kind of explanation or exposition. Yet despite numerous characters during your travels, going on about how the angellic-like being guiding/assisting you on your journey (referred to as an Eternian) will only end up betraying you -- opening the door for a potentially interesting progression of events -- Hauntii just as quickly slams any prospect of intriguing exposition firmly shut.

Again, despite momentary references to a long-lost and more advanced civilization -- a civilization that may or may not be working against the denizens of this limbo-like Eternity, of whom seem to hold some kind of long-standing grudge -- none of what is offered goes anywhere. Even the little means of visual storytelling you could argue is present here seems secondary and dispensable. Secondary to the gameplay which as stated is relatively satisfying in its small doses of variety, but still shows itself up as an area that could've excelled a lot more were it given just as much the same focus and dedication.

Closing Comments:

While its lacking narrative and world-building comes off a missed opportunity that, despite momentary hints, never properly materializes, Hauntii and Moonloop Games' admiration and understanding of collectathon-styled adventures is what keeps this latest journey through the afterlife feeling anything but lifeless. The two-tone aesthetic and use of light-and-dark contrast, specifically in the context of level design, is where the game is at its most cleverly-orchestrated. Despite its minimalist appearance, this is a game whose subtle suggestions to maybe venture off the beaten path now and again is never too far away. Complimented along the way by a possession-based mechanic that plays host to challenges, mini-games and even a couple of set-pieces providing just the right amount of variety. It may not go down as the most memorable or indeed the most fulfilling example of its genre or indeed this style of game, but Hauntii still proves that even flawed creations can still bear a welcome level of enjoyment.