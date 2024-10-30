It’s no secret that PlayStation’s strategy this generation has been frustrating for longtime fans. Development times are lengthy, the publisher no longer announces projects years in advance, and updates about known projects remain few and far between. Adding to that frustration is the growing number of remasters coming from PlayStation Studios. While some have been justified by low upgrade prices or new content (i.e. Ghost of Tsushima Directors’ Cut, The Last of Us Part II Remastered), others have been sold for outrageous prices with little to no new content (The Last of Us Part I). Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is yet another remaster for a not-that-old and still beloved PS4 game that doesn’t include any new content, but does offer an upgrade path at a low price. Does Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered justify its existence or is this merely a quick cash-grab while we continue to wait for Horizon 3?

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is a pure remaster of the 2017 original. While there have been quality-of-life improvements, the single player expansion (Frozen Wilds) included and an overhaul of the visuals, the remaster is fundamentally the same game we’ve had since February 2017. That’s not to say that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered isn’t still an excellent game, but those hoping for any new story content, locations, puzzles, etc. won’t get any of that.

Same Story, Still Fresh and Enthralling

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered takes place in the far future where our present-day civilization has become nothing more than myth and ruins. You play as Aloy, an outcast of the Nora tribe who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and revenge following a catastrophic event. Along the way, she’ll discover dark secrets from the past that will shake the foundation of humanity’s existence and even threaten it.

Back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn was a narrative tour-de-force for Guerrilla Games following the fun, but not as well written Killzone games. Seven years later, Horizon Zero Dawn still delivers an excellent story filled with memorable characters, jaw-dropping plot twists and poignant lessons. In many ways, Zero Dawn’s story feels even more contemporary today than it did in 2017 given the world’s obsession with automation and AI. Even with the hindsight of knowing all the plot points, Zero Dawn’s narrative still feels grounded, shocking and fresh.

Enhancing the narrative is the complete replacement of the stiff dialogue animation of the original with new motion capture. Horizon Zero Dawn’s NPC animations already felt dated in 2017 and do not hold up at all today. In Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, conversations with NPCs are more natural and livelier, making them feel more important. Even though you’re getting the same info as you would in the original release, Remastered is able to convey more personality and further make side characters more endearing.

A Beautiful, Dangerous World to Explore

As a remaster, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered offers a 1:1 package of the original game with a few quality-of-life improvements here and there. The game remains about exploring a large map, uncovering secrets and using primitive tools to gain an advantage against the Machines. Battling these colossal and deadly monstrosities remains the true highlight of the gameplay experience. Hot swapping between different types of bows and slings, dodging the heavy steps of a rampaging Thunderjaw and tearing off chunks of armor is a thrill few games can replicate.

As a remaster, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered offers a 1:1 package of the original game with a few quality-of-life improvements here and there.

Of course, the 1:1 nature of the remaster also means that many of Zero Dawn’s issues remain, even if they were cleaned up in Horizon Forbidden West. More specifically, Zero Dawn’s horrible melee combat was not switched for Forbidden West’s superior melee. Human enemies also remain wildly boring to face when compared to Machines, another issue that was remedied in the sequel.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered follows in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s footsteps in making it easy for returning players to hop in and start playing. At a heavy discount if you own the PS4 or PC version ($9.99), you’ll be able to import your save and pick up right where you left off. This will also unlock New Game+ automatically, allowing you to jump back in with all your previous weapons, armor and unlocks.

While it would have been nice to get new content or some additional Forbidden West mechanics, what’s available remains fun to play and engaging through the entire journey. The fact it can also be gotten at such a good price is icing on the cake.

A High Quality Presentation

Where Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered truly excels is in its presentation. As Nixxes’ first major non-port project, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is truly stunning and a complete visual overhaul of the game. In addition to the previously-mentioned mocapped animations for NPC conversations, Nixxes has completely overhauled the game world with updated and new vegetation, implemented more realistic water shaders, enhanced the living world with new NPCs and overhauled the lighting system with similar tech that was used in Horizon Forbidden West.

It’s not just the world that’s been given a visual overhaul. There are significant upgrades to character models and how they react to the lighting. Skin, hair and outfit materials have been significantly improved to match Horizon Forbidden West’s standards. Aloy in particular looks astounding with her Forbidden West details, including hair physics and even little details like peach fuzz. The result is a visual presentation that’s nearly on par with the PS5 native Horizon Forbidden West.

Close

Closing Comments:

The wait for Horizon 3, and honestly, a lot of PlayStation Studios titles is agonizing, especially four years into the PS5’s lifecycle. Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t that old of a game or in dire need of a remaster like those still trapped on PS3 hardware, but what Nixxes has managed to do with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is simply breathtaking. The studio has successfully taken a game that delivered a nearly perfect presentation for the time and managed to make it look even better. No stone was left unturned, with Nixxes essentially overhauling every detail, piece of vegetation, animation and material possible.

Of course, credit goes to Guerrilla Games for writing a narrative and building out gameplay that remains interesting and engaging seven years on. At $49.99 for new players and $9.99 for owners of the PS4 or PC versions, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered’s overhauled visuals feel like a steal. While it would have been nice to have gotten new content or more Forbidden West improvements, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered delivers a still strong story, smooth gameplay at either 30 or 60fps and gorgeous visuals. Horizon 3 is still stubbornly far away, but Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered should hopefully make the wait a little easier.