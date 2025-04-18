In the beginning there were vector graphics, and honestly they're still pretty fantastic. Vector eventually gave way to sprites, and sprites to polygons, but the first major truly 3D game got almost completely ignored despite I, Robot eventually getting recognized as an arcade classic. Being fondly remembered in the long term is great and all, but games in the '80s arcades made their money in exactly one place: the arcades. There was no console do-over (Asteroids and Omega Race on Atari 2600, sure, but where were the mid-tier games like Mad Planets?) or long-tail digital distribution, so while I, Robot was eventually recognized as being much better than its reception indicated, there was no recovering from it having bombed. And then somehow forty years passed and now it's getting a sequel.

Jump The Unjumpable, Shoot The Unshootable

I, Robot is the newest Atari license getting a makeover by way of Llamasoft, following on the heels of Akka Arrh and Tempest 4000. While the game has been dressed up and given an unmistakably Llamasoft coat of paint, anyone familiar with the arcade game will be able to instantly hop in and start playing, guiding the newly-horned robot through the stages and racking up a decent score while quickly realizing that, while there's more than a little that's familiar here, there's also a whole lot that's new. Llamasoft's I, Robot is a proper sequel to the arcade I, Robot, rather than a remake and there's a lot more going on than simple visual overload.

The hero in I, Robot is a little bot rebelling against an all-seeing eye that's laid down the law of No Jumping. Seeing as most levels are broken up into smaller fragments this is highly limiting, so when the eye isn't watching the robot jumps from one section to the next. The entire level is made up of paths broken into squares, and every square the robot travels over changes color. Additionally, when jumping from one area to the next a new path of squares is laid down, so that first jump between sections makes a path you can travel over without worrying about setting off the eye's instant-death gaze.

The object of each level is to travel all the paths and convert them to your color while avoiding or shooting any enemies, and once complete the level shatters into its component pieces and is heaved with great force right into the giant stupid eyeball's authoritarian gaze. Between one level and the next is an on-rails shooter section where the bot flies into the screen blasting purple triangles called tetras. Get them all and rack up a nice score bonus, and there are a number of scoring tricks to uncover throughout the game as well. Trippy graphics and higher resolution aside, all the little tweaks and hidden features are where the new I, Robot fully differentiates itself from the original.

The first couple levels will look familiar to anyone who's played the arcade game, but Level 1 (actually the second level, it starts at zero) introduces the first secret goal. Shoot the birds flying in from the level background and the next second or two of shots will color in any tile they fly over, saving the robot a huge amount of time zipping forward and back to claim them manually. This isn't explained anywhere and is left to the player to discover -- just one of many buried mechanics hiding in the game. There's not even a tutorial, for that matter, but instead each level has a short line of instructions that's not going to be of much help to new players who have never seen the game before.

"Do not jump while eye is open. Remove all tiles to finish level." doesn't really explain that there's no jump button and instead you just move towards where you want to go, and if it's on the same plane there will be a line connecting the square you're on to the ones you can jump to. Or that the eye only squints a bit and never closes, but instead is only dangerous when both fully open and turned red. Additionally, as you play the squares don't just change color, but rather there are tiles on top that pop off and fly to hit the eye, which has a number on it corresponding to how many tiles are left to uncover in the level. Anyone familiar with I, Robot will pick up on the old mechanics instantly and the new ones quickly, but it might be a bit of a wall for new players.