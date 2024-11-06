The Just Dance series has been around for fifteen years now and it's still going as strong as ever. The latest entry, Just Dance 2025 Edition, however, does feature a disappointing variety of songs that has an overabundance of one genre of music. The game's features, on the other hand, are the strongest yet but haven't been fully realized to their highest potential.

An Overabundance of Modern Pop

One of the strengths of the Just Dance series is how varied the music can be and how accessible the games can be to all the family. In recent entries, however, the music that's been selected feels targeted towards a more modern audience. There are still classics in Just Dance 2025 like Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and Madonna's "Vogue," which are both highlights in this year's entry, but overall, it feels like a majority of the list is filled with modern pop hits. Let's hope you're an Ariana Grande fan because she takes up five slots in this game.

It makes sense as that's the target demographic, but some of these songs are difficult to perform for casual dancers of Just Dance 2025 Edition. More often than not, you'll get two-star ratings because the choreography is too detailed and requires many playthroughs to get correct. It doesn't feel like it's appealing to the casual players who want to pick up the game and play. It would be better if the steps were slowed down or repeated more so players can follow the steps and have a smile on their face rather than scrambling around their living room.

There are also songs that feel like they don't belong in a dancing game. "In the Shadows" by The Rasmus and "My Heart Will Go On" are particularly weird choices as one's a rock song and the other is a slow tune that's good for a karaoke game, not a dancing game. Unfortunately, there are a few original Just Dance Band songs included in the songlist too, including a super cheesy Halloween track that's already outdated.

There Are Still Highlights

Despite all that, there are amazing songs to dance to in Just Dance 2025 Edition. While it's admittedly a rock song, "Basket Case" by Green Day is surprisingly a banger with fun choreography to match. "In Your Eyes" by The Weeknd and Doja Cat is also a jam with compelling dance moves that are easier to follow. "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter and "LUNCH" by Billie Eilish are also highlights.

Funnily enough, the cow version of "Loving on Me" by Jack Harlow has engaging choreography that's a groove to dance to. "Paint the Town Red" from Doja Cat is a song that has the right amount of sass from the dancer and makes you feel awesome.

There are multiple difficulties in some songs for Just Dance 2025.

A New Feature That Was Hardly Used

Something that could help the overextended choreography is the implementation of a difficulty system in Just Dance 2025. Similar to a workout routine on a DVD or online, there are multiple coaches on screen showing differing skill levels. This is great for those who can't follow the choreography as well as others and just want to have fun. Unfortunately, this is only on a few select songs. It's a great idea that should be expanded on so Just Dance can appeal to a wider audience.

Something that Just Dance should improve, however, is its tracking. At many times, the golden moments in the song are missed even though the pose is pulled off perfectly. It might be a slight rotation of the JoyCon that could be incorrect, but if that's the case, Ubisoft should be a bit more forgiving about the placement. At most times, it feels like the tracking is well done, but for some reason during these golden moments, it fails.

If the Just Dance series wants to continue implementing tougher choreography into its games, it would be nice to have a mode in which we could break down each move like the Dance Central franchise once did. Being able to repeat certain segments would be a blessing to those who want to learn the choreography. Sometimes it feels like Ubisoft doesn't know who it wants to cater to in the Just Dance series and is a master of none.

The New Format is a Blessing

Three years ago, Just Dance changed its format and went for a more streamlined experience. Once you've purchased that year's game, it's in your library and you can access it at any time without changing the disc. It's fantastic now having three years of past games in one title without having to subscribe to Just Dance+.

The service is still worth it, though. It gives you access to new seasons of content and past titles, even the Wii games. There's an abundance of music on the service from the past fifteen years.

Unfortunately, the game doesn't prioritize this year's setlist as much as it should. While looking at your library, you have to scroll past various Disney songs and other categories of music before getting into the Just Dance 2025 setlist. It's annoying and wastes time. If you could ignore the new playlists of old songs, that would be great to see.

Just Dance is Still Stunning

What you have to give Ubisoft praise for is its creativity within the Just Dance series. The environments the dancers are in are filled with personality and whimsy. It's colorful, atmospheric and the visuals dive you further into the game. The background of "One Last Time" from Ariana Grande is beautiful as the coach plays as Cupid with clouds shaped like hearts in the background. It also plays clips of couples as you dance to the song.

"Play Date" by Melanie Martinez has a unique animated art style that looks inspired by Eastern Europe. "Sleigh Ride" by Mrs. Claus and the Elves is also fittingly clay-mated, like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Just Dance 2025 Edition is stunning.

Closing Comments:

Despite a disappointing setlist, Just Dance 2025 Edition still delivers on the fun of the pastime. Some of the choreography can be too complicated for its own good, but there are some tracks that stand out with easier to follow moves like "Paint the Town Red" and "Vogue" by Madonna. The visuals are also striking, while the inclusion of multiple difficulties within some songs is a step in the right direction.