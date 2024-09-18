Key Takeaways Keylocker offers a compelling story with a rebel heroine aiming to overthrow a corrupt ruling system on Saturn's floating cities.

Turn-based combat in the game requires precise timing and strategic planning to succeed, with unique classes and upgrades.

The game's artwork, music, and characters are outstanding, creating a stunning experience for players.

Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action is the newest entry in the JRPG genre from developer Moonana. It is inspired by some of the most beloved JRPGs while moving forward and giving players new and exciting turn-based gameplay. This is a game where parrying at the correct times will negate all damage. Precise attack inputs will increase and deal more damage during combat, much like how combat works in Super Mario RPG, while giving us the exploration and deep story akin to Chrono Trigger.

Wake Up Bobo, We’ve Got Music to Play

Keylocker takes place in the far future; floating cities now occupy Saturn’s atmosphere. With new societies come new laws and regulations. Now music is illegal, the class-based system can even deem it punishable by death and anyone with the gall to perform for people will be swiftly jailed with no questions asked. Doppelgangers are the perfect beings to use and rule over, created to obey and serve the caste that they are brought into. Bobo is one such doppelganger brought into this life of unreasonable servitude. Taking up her microphone and getting her band together, she plans to rebel against this corrupt system, going against everything the Saturnian Satellites have been ruling with an iron fist.

This is just the start of what the game has to offer for the story. It's compelling, interesting and entertaining for a game scenario. Bobo is a rebel with a cause, seeking to free those shackled by this ruling governing body of gods that only takes from the people. She wants to see doppelgangers free from their rule. The world that is shown to us is dark, and it's easy for characters you meet to be full of dread or sadness, but it still has that ray of hope that there are surely better days to come. Bobo is the perfect heroine for this story. She aims to show her people that there’s more to life than just being a servant to their system designed to put them through despair and pain. It’s an incredible story that's expected from the genre after so many years, with heroes overcoming beings that consider themselves above everyone else.

Keylocker also switches perspectives between Bobo and her twin brother, Dealer. Both are similar in that they want to see their fellow Doppelgangers live happy and free lives. Free from the eternal torment that they’ve been forced into. Bobo is more outgoing and has several paths to choose from when starting her journey. You can pick her classes that will have a separate storyline going on while you go through the main story of Keylocker. Dealer is a little more closed off, while still caring about people like his sister, he comes across as someone who just doesn’t want to be part of trouble despite how much he can get himself into.

Turn-Based Action at its Best

Combat in Keylocker is turn-based and requires you to pay close attention to what enemies are doing and when their turn is coming up so you can react accordingly. While the combat itself is turn-based, you'll need precise timing on your button presses for your attacks to hit harder or perfect blocks to negate all damage thrown at you. There are even perfect parries in the game that will allow you to counterattack as long as you’ve nailed the timing. Losing track of an enemy turn can result in you taking large amounts of damage and getting you into some deep trouble. Enemies will flash briefly before attacks hit to clue you in on when to hit your buttons and will often have bars above their heads for you to time blocks or counterattacks.

Tutorials for items and new attacks can be found spread across maps to encourage exploration and planning your next Skeyll Tree upgrade. There are four classes to choose from at the start; Juggernaut, Samurai, Hacker and Sequencer, which shape Bobo’s path right away. Each class has unique stories and upgrade trees dedicated to specific playstyles you want to move toward. Classes will use two resources for fighting: Life and Electricity. Life is the character’s health points and Electricity is what characters can use to gain armor for combat and counter-attacks. Samurai, for example, will specialize in counter-attacking enemies and staying on the defensive. They can increase the damage of attacks, counter-attacks and maximum life, but at the cost of lowering their maximum electricity. Each class is different in how they play and evolve as the game progresses, each branching off and becoming something new by merging other classes into their kits, keeping combat fresh and fun for players.

There are a few small quality-of-life parts of the game that will make the game more enjoyable and done at your own pace. Saving can happen at almost any time, so you don’t have to worry about progressing for several hours until you reach a save spot, something that we see in few JRPGs. Enemies aren’t going to be random encounters in Keylocker and much like one of its inspirations, Chrono Trigger, players can explore and fight enemies as they show up on the overworld. The user interface is also customizable, allowing you to change the color scheme to many available presets to match what you’ve chosen for Bobo or just your overall preference. These additions aren’t something overly game-changing, but they add to the experience of what makes the game special.

The Look and Feel of Music

To say the artwork and music in Keylocker is sublime is an understatemen. There was so much work put into character portraits, sprites, map design and the user interface that it's overwhelmingly great. The entirety of how the game looks and feels is just a stunning and delightful experience. The soundtrack itself is outstanding in every way as well. When combat starts you’ll hear the music slightly muted and it won’t fully kick in until the first move from the player or enemy is made. Music is a major part of the game and story; you even get a Guitar Hero type of mini-game to play in sections of the game when Bobo performs live concerts.

Characters have so much going for them that it's hard to hate them, each one has a quirk that makes them special.

Characters take their mission seriously, but not so seriously to the point where they can’t poke fun at things happening or have their fun moments. These characters may not be the standard humans we are used to seeing in games, but they still feel like they are and you just want to help them achieve their goals. If you are a fan of Chrono Trigger or even the Persona series, you'll most likely enjoy how these characters are portrayed in Keylocker. They have struggles, hobbies and goals that they want to accomplish in their lives while also being lighthearted and silly in such a dystopian society. It’s a fantastic thing to see in a game and only helps to get players invested in these characters and their stories as they unfold.

Closing Comments:

Keylocker proves to be a great entry to the JRPG genre and it has all the milestones that many games of the genre have. There are likable characters, minigames, amazing music and a compelling story to bring it all together. Enemy attacks can be hard to read at times, and you might end up taking big hits from bosses because you were too busy jamming out to the music, but that isn't a bad thing when the music is just so good. Keylocker has plenty of challenges and is an enjoyable experience for those who are fans of turn-based games.