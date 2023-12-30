Key Takeaways The Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB RAM kits offer vibrant lighting effects and customizable colors, making them a visually stunning option for PC enthusiasts.

High-end motherboards are required to fully maximize the performance of the FURY Beast DDR5 RAM, making it more suitable for users with top-of-the-line hardware.

The FURY CTRL software has some issues, such as inconsistent functionality and difficulty in saving profiles, which can be a drawback for users.

Kingston has a plethora of RAM options for a variety of PC builders out there, but also has a keen focus on enthusiasts. The Kingston FURY line is aimed for enthusiasts that look to overclock systems and get the absolute most out of their setups. While the FURY Renegade is aimed for higher clock speeds on the RAM, the FURY Beast series allows the opportunity for a higher capacity ranging up to 128 GB for its DDR5 RAM while the Renegade maxes out at 96 GB for its kits. Kingston has provided a kit of its white FURY Beast DDR5 RGB RAM that totals 128 GB with a max speed of 5600MT/s.

First off, if one is able to describe RAM as beautiful, the FURY Beast DDR5 RGB perfectly fits that description. It's available in both black and white, but you haven't seen RGB like this. This RAM perfectly compliments an all-white build with bright and vivid colors that are customizable via the FURY CTRL app. There's a preset dim option as the lighting can outshine everything else in the case, depending on what else is installed. 18 preset RGB lighting effects are available to use in the software with both ends of each stick having a separation at the top. Kingston has patented its Infrared Sync Technology so all the lighting effects work seamlessly across each module. The lighting is a sight to behold.

All isn't perfect in this realm, however, and it comes down to the FURY CTRL software. The Infrared Sync Technology doesn't seem to work consistently, but this may be due to just that software or a potential conflict between the motherboard's lighting software and the FURY CTRL. Even when saving a profile, it doesn't really do anything. I was not able to go back and load it either. The lighting also doesn't revert to the previous theme after rebooting. Lastly, the software also provides statistics on the RAM modules and mine is not reading every module properly, if at all. This app is also located in only the Windows Store. For anyone that has the money and is eyeing a high capacity kit, do know that it's much tougher to get the advertised speed with a high amount of RAM. My motherboard is the ASUS Z690 TUF Gaming and even with a bios update could not get the advertised speed of 5600MHz. The previous kit in my system was a G.Skill 64GB DDR5 that ran easily at 6400MHz, and the score of that TimeSpy was slightly higher. Surprisingly though, my system with the FURY Beast configuration is even snappier at loading programs. With heavier workloads including video editing or any type of CPU-intensive game, it doesn't blink an eye with the overhead of RAM.

The FURY Beast DDR5 RAM would truly be unlocked with at least a Z790 motherboard, but preferably on the higher end with a better memory controller. The ram is both Intel XMP 3.0 Certified and AMD EXPO Certified with advanced pre-optimized factory timing, speeds and voltages for overclocking. Out of the gate, the RAM offers 4800MHz speed without batting an eye. This does give an advantage for enthusiasts trying to push the limits with having this option immediately available. This is thanks to having both ECC for reliability and an on-board PMIC for proper power balance. Two independent 32-bit subchannels allow for increased data efficiency as well.

The FURY Beast RGB DDR5 kids are available in kits of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB with varying speeds in the kits. These include the base 4800MHz, 5200MHz, 5600MHz and 6000MHz depending on configuration. Voltage options include 1.1V, 1.25V and 1.35V as stock, and latencies of 36, 38 and 40. It's worth noting that the RAM will also auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS, but take that with a heavy grain of salt. Just because the board thinks it can't doesn't mean it won't. I have tried what I can to get this system stable at more than 5200 and couldn't. After that bios update, the operating system would function fine at 5600, but TimeSpy could not get a score and any game would lock up the system.

The heat spreaders included with the RAM look fantastic with the white that includes some silver accents, but you won't really see this in the setup. They group nicely into the DIMM slots, but there was an issue with the AIO pump hoses. After some research, one of these modules is slightly tilted to allow room for the hoses, otherwise it wouldn't have fit. This doesn't seem to have any effect on the functionality as the issues reported were specific. It would be different if the system didn't boot at all or if the lights simply never worked or even just the one.

Closing Comments:

Kingston has designed a masterful piece of hardware with its FURY Beast DDR5 RGB RAM kits. The bright and vibrant lighting effects that include Kingston's patented Infrared Sync Technology are easy to get lost in. Enthusiasts with top-of-the-line hardware will get the best results from the 128GB kit, but those that don't have a high-end motherboard may want to consider less RAM capacity. Another reason this is for enthusiasts is the price tag. The 128GB kit retails for around $475 on either Amazon or Newegg, and this is down from what it was. It's worth noting that Kingston does offer a lifetime warranty on the RAM. The higher-end capacity kits are really geared for a niche market as users who may have a decent setup and see they can afford this setup would be disappointed with the results, but not because of the product, but rather because the setup can't properly utilize it.