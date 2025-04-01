Koira is an enchanting adventure that takes players on an emotional journey between the protagonist and their dog. Studio Tolima's hand-drawn visuals truly pull you in, while the mixture of reds, blacks and whites often makes for a dramatic picture. You can see the emotion of each character prominently through the animations, making you feel for the protagonist without a spoken word. Additionally, the musical elements with notes being uttered instead of words is a nice touch, bringing you back to the days of Ico.

From beginning to end, Koira grabs you with its visuals and doesn't let go. The wintry setting looks spot-on with dramatic snowstorms, dark forests and the ability to create your own snowmen. It looks impressive as you roll a snowball with your protagonist. Almost every character has a black outline, making you focus on the eyes even more than usual. You can see when the pet dog is upset by your actions or is so happy to receive head rubs. When you're in a dangerous situation, the protagonist's eyes have a shaky look as they're in fear of what will happen to them and their canine friend. The hand-drawn art is superb with spectacular backgrounds and unique effects that make Koira stand out. The director, Ben Laga, was right when they said to GameRant that the game looks like a storybook.