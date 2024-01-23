Key Takeaways Infinite Wealth takes a major gamble with its new gameplay, deviating from the series' traditional style, and it pays off.

The game's narrative reaches a somber and emotionally-resonant peak in its final third, providing a satisfying conclusion to Kiryu's story.

The addition of new settings, such as Honolulu, and engaging side content, like mini-games and substories, contribute to the overall enjoyable experience of Infinite Wealth.

Not to argue for these types of games being rushed out -- even by a developer already known for their surprisingly tight output:year ratio -- but it seems almost strange that the next follow-up, mainline title in Ryu Ga Gotoku’s long-running series has been this long. Sure we’ve had spin-offs, follow-ups, a remake and even a bite-sized interquel-style addition to the timeline as of late. But the ninth installment in what is now the Like A Dragon series (formerly Yakuza) is a curious one. Not least when 2020’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon took a major gamble and for the most part won big on that risky move. Offering a fantastic deviation from what series fans and onlookers had known the series for in the past. A new cast, new setting, new starting point and most of all, a new form of gameplay that was so un-Yakuza, on paper it was the "best" chance the series had to truly mess things up.

Ryu Ga Gotoku must have a thing for high stakes then, as Infinite Wealth once again finds the series betting big for equally-sizable pay-offs. Doubling down on its turn-based combat with a few tweaks and there thrown in for good measure. Events once more taken to an entirely new locale via the Hawaiian city of Honolulu. And if that wasn’t enough: billed as the closing chapter (for real this time) of long-time series protagonist Kiryu Kazuma. Infinite Wealth may not have the fresh originality, nor the "throwing caution to the wind"-type attitude of its predecessor. More so, there's bound to be a debate among fans come release on less to do with whether Infinite Wealth's tale holds up as strong as Like A Dragon's surprisingly-compelling equivalent. And more to do with the fact that come end credits, Infinite Wealth's conclusion is less, shall we say, definitive than one might've wanted.

But what Infinite Wealth again has by the bucket-load is that rarity among video games: the ability to do and offer so much, yet feel anything but burdensome. Ryu Ga Gotoku are still admittedly guilty of a few design nitpicks here and there. Some occasionally-tedious grind, narrative padding and rare technical mishaps, though small, are noticeable enough to acknowledge. And that’s without getting to possibly the biggest elephant in the room pertaining to a certain voice-acting decision in the game's English dub department.

Even so, a refined combat system, a quality-over-quantity approach to side content and what might be possibly one of the most brilliantly-orchestrated and emotionally-engaging final third of any game the studio has put out to date -- a final third that even caught me off-guard at points -- Infinite Wealth is proof that games needn’t limit themselves to one unitary, standalone tone or direction. Funny, dramatic, curious, eccentric and tear-inducing when it wants to be (and needs to be), Infinite Wealth across one’s investment of just over 60 hours has resulted in yet another lovable and indulgent experience deserving of high praise. Just like what Tango Gameworks did with Hi-Fi Rush last year, Ryu Ga Gotoku have once more set the benchmark extraordinarily high this early into the year, as to what many may prescribe as an easy Game of the Year contender. Small flaws notwithstanding, Infinite Wealth has bagged the studio another home run.

That said, for those who simply couldn’t get into the turn-based combat last time round (and who may have already made their mind up), Infinite Wealth -- for all its additions and smart quality-of-life inclusions -- hasn’t changed that drastically it'll change said peoples' minds. Battles still continue in that prior fashion of your party spread out, making small random moves as the enemies you’re facing are also dotted about the environment. The first noticeable inclusion this time, however, is the presence of an area of movement, allowing you to make small changes to one's positioning up to a point. Other features such as showing the direction an enemy will move when hit, as well as the reach area-of-effect attacks targeting multiple foes have, make strategizing one’s moves a touch easier. Thinking twice about what moves one commits to both short-term and in the long-term become more prominent in Infinite Wealth by way of the fact that attacking enemies closer to you will incur increased damage, while hitting enemies from the back increases regular damage to critical damage. On top of returning features from 2020’s Like a Dragon such as the ability to hit downed foes if you’re quick enough, using items in the environment to exploit situations, as well as chaining combo moves based on the affinity/relationship level you’ve built up with party members.

Perhaps the most interesting inclusion (or exclusion in this case) might be the fact enemies that aren’t targeted, no longer prevent you from attacking should they stand in your way. As a result, this mix of adding and subtracting to the established formula, while for the most part the same, ultimately results in a more methodical take on what came before. One that rewards those thinking carefully about positioning as well as how chaining attacks together -- combo or otherwise -- can turn the tide. General balancing over the story also seems to have been adjusted and addressed. Main bosses and story-critical segments that have you battling a select number of waves of foes, come and go in a manageable fashion. A few fatal attacks from bosses come the climax and one fight whose gimmick comes across more annoying than perilous aside, Infinite Wealth's challenge is predominantly demanding but far from unfair.

On a more general level, the biggest addition is of course the new setting of Honolulu. And while not the only prime location players will find the plot take them to, Honolulu is understandably the main draw and much like Ijincho before it, a breath of fresh air. A space that in a way takes the best aspects of the series' collective of locales prior. Large, open roads contrast well with the the grimey, dingy mess of the back-streets, which themselves are nestled well alongside shopping malls, stretches of beach and a fair few tucked-away secrets to find alike. Honolulu feels massive and for a brief period potentially overwhelming, without actually feeling so. Which is a testament to the developer's knack for semi-open world level design. A design ethos whose every corner, street, narrow passageway suggests something to find or uncover. Even for something as meager and solitary as a piece of crafting material -- Honolulu's meshing of the vibrant allure of city lights and the realism of its scale in a way feels like the sister setting to Kamurocho.

Splendid a time one's journey through Honolulu might be, however, it may be disheartening to hear that Infinite Wealth still makes the process of switching Jobs -- the game’s equivalent to Classes -- a somewhat tedious affair of returning to a very specific location on the map. Even for something as small as attaching a learned skill from an unassigned Job onto a certain party member. But again, the silver lining is that starting from scratch with a new Job type doesn’t necessarily make said character feel weakened or less-advantaged. That Jobs, from the start, can be acquired by simply purchasing them should you have enough money, as well as the fact it’s relatively quick and easy to reach Rank 10 on any new Job even after just a few battles, while not a perfect system, isn’t enough to dissuade players from jumping in and out of Jobs to find their ideal party make-up. And just as it was in Like A Dragon, Infinite Wealth plays host to a wealth of varying physical attacks, Essence maneuvers, elemental skills and buff/debuff/ailment abilities that eventually become a key aspect to keep watch of, as the game’s narrative -- and as such its major encounters -- roll on with ever-increasing danger and difficulty alike.

But on the subject of narrative, it’s fair to say Infinite Wealth and Ryu Ga Gotoku have achieved the impossible in ratcheting up the personal investment felt with the writing. Less to do with how the main plot-thread is told (and how again in atypical series fashion, simple matters evolve to far more complex, conspiratorial affairs) and more the characters of Infinite Wealth and the relationship they have with the overall world of Like A Dragon as a series. There's an argument to be made that Infinite Wealth may not have the world-building allure or fresh insight of a new cast that the prior game shone through on, but when it comes to everything else, suffice it to say Ryu Ga Gotoku's writing team have pulled something amazing from out their hefty bag of tricks. Because it's during the final third of Infinite Wealth where things truly take a turn for the somber and the bittersweet to great effect. Without going too much into detail -- and to keep this review completely spoiler free as to what fans will expect -- as someone having invested countless hours in this ongoing saga, I have no shame in admitting that I teared up one or two times along the way. Not unlike the moment I experienced during the closing segments of Everhood, but it's where the game goes figuratively speaking (and literally in some cases), combined with the brilliant writing and performance of its cast, where Infinite Wealth reaches its peak.

Truth be told, this review could be stretched out to twice its length by virtue of going into detail at just how shockingly this segment of the game hits. Both in context to the series’ in-game events, but also in reference to those of us in real-life who may have been at this series for as long as it’s been going. To fans who've put the time (and the money) into not just Kiryu's series-long tale, but so too Ichiban's story previous. Again, without spoiling anything (trust me, it’s a plethora of moments you have to see first-hand), Infinite Wealth’s final third -- admittedly a touch on the fan-service side in places -- is celebratory and respectful in all the right ways. Not just on where the series has been, but of the fanbase that has supported it. And most of this, once more, is entirely optional world-building and content left to the side should you wish to invest those additional few hours or ignore it completely. But given its placement and relevancy to the overall narrative, it’s hard not to feel like it should be considered mandatory and essential to see through.

Ryu Ga Gotoku could’ve in hindsight retained that similar perception of success on just this form of optional content alone. But in typical series fashion, the Substory content as well as Infinite Wealth’s roster of mini-games is where the most indulgent yet highly joyous highs are felt. And while at a glance, the smaller roster of mini-games (or at least new mini-games) may suggest a lackluster helping this time -- the Arcade showings, so often highlights of prior, sadly feel less substantial and ultimately overshadowed -- that Infinite Wealth can boast not one but two activities arguably stand-alone games in their own right, shows just how dedicated to the cause Ryu Ga Goktoku remain. Both Infinite Wealth’s Sujimon League and Dondoko Island escapades are not only shockingly deep in their mechanics and means of progression, but they’re both accompanied by their own narratives and tales to tell. Moreso in the former case; the NPC from the previous game who introduced you to the concept? Well, now he has his own story arc and expanded backstory to dig into. On top of just how easily-addictive the monster-battling premise is.

But to ignore the other Substory narratives present in Infinite Wealth would again do a disservice to just how far wide a spectrum Ryu Ga Gotoku’s writing and quest design teams successfully reach. Notable, more eccentric, highlights I’m willing to mention: balancing a baby Parrot on one’s head, taking part in an Escape Room-style TV show in a shopping mall, delivering fast food on a bicycle. Others I’m inclined to not reveal as much: one example being a quest that ended on a boss battle whose inevitable climax made me laugh out loud at the sheer absurdity of it all. It’s one thing that, in a similar vain to something like Lost Judgment, certain quests find returning NPCs and characters you met in Like A Dragon pop up, that Infinite Wealth can still make these optional endeavors interestingly-written and/or comically delightful to see through, regardless of whether one succeeds or fails on the objective required. Infinite Wealth understands that NPCs in games of this genre are more than just ciphers for mere XP gains and/or time-padded busywork. Helping your pet lobster Nancy (the one you befriended in the previous game) win over a romantic crush with a fellow crustacean? You can bet your house I’m seeing that through to its conclusion!

This added investment of one’s time can run the risk of drawing one’s eye to one of Infinite Wealth’s small points of complaint, though. Namely the occasional folly of the other NPCs. And perhaps as a consequence of how densely populated places like the in-game Honolulu are, how aspects such as tracking can result in one or two awkward moments of characters getting stuck in circular loops or by contrast, standing awkwardly still. An issue that can impact combat too, especially if the character one is controlling are, for example, hindered by vehicles straight ahead or even something as simple as a mere side/corner of a building, causes their trajectory to change from that of a mere forward move. It’s not a major deal-breaker, but given how fluid Infinite Wealth plays both in and out of combat, these brief hiccups are noticeable enough. Add to that the miraculously appearing/disappearing NPCs mid-cutscene and it shows that for all its strengths, the series’ technical and performance-oriented efforts are -- mildly inconveniencing the overall experience they may be -- far from pristine or perfect in that regard.

Yet these minor faults pale in comparison to what is sadly an uncharacteristically unforgivable criticism that Infinite Wealth is guilty of. You’ve more than likely figured out what I’m referring to (prior mention notwithstanding), but as brilliant an overall experience it’s been with Infinite Wealth, it would be unprofessional of me not to remark on the decision to replace Kazuma Kiryu’s English/Dub voice. To keep it short, albeit blunt: it’s a colossal error of judgment and one I dare say will sway more people into sticking with the original Japanese audio (not that that shouldn’t be your default choice from the start).

One moment, sounding way younger than the characters, Kiryu is meant to be older than during in-game dialogue. In others, some left-field attempt to force out a gravelly dramatic monologue. In-between, segments that divorce themselves from the context of the scenario, as if literally reading off a script. It’s not only a detriment to Kiryu as a character, but a disservice too to the rest of the cast of the English dub whom, for the most part, do a good job with the material. Kaiji Tang is still (already established this sentiment was with the previous game) a terrific fit for Ichiban and with Infinite Wealth does just as excellent a job in facilitating the character's English-speaking portrayal, just as well as his Japanese equivalent, Kazuhiro Nakaya does. But whether it’s Tang or even someone like David Hayter - reprising his role as the Survive Bar owner — it’s hard not to hear the difference in quality when these characters converse and how way off the mark the casting choice for Kiryu is.

Closing Comments:

As familiar the high standard has become for a series this grandiose, not only have Ryu Ga Gotoku matched the expectations set by 2020's Like A Dragon before it, with Infinite Wealth, they've just about exceeded them all over again. All the style and substance from prior is here and accounted for from its intriguing plot, to its assortment of side activities, to a battle system cleverly integrated. But to go one further and deliver on a tale billed as Kiryu's last, in a way that's as surprising and as emotionally-resonant as it ends up being. For all its laughs, absurdity and hard-to-pass-on side content, it's how the game develops during its final third where Ryu Ga Gotoku deserve special plaudits. A game that's celebratory not just of the characters and the world it's focused on, but too the fanbase that's helped build it up to this point. Even a terrible voice casting choice and handful of other small nitpicks aren't enough to hamper too much of the experience. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth bets big -- in both gameplay and narrative alike -- and unsurprisingly, has won big once again.