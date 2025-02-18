Like a Dragon is a franchise that doesn't suffer from an identity crisis, it fully embraces and revels in it. Before reverting to its original name, it was known in the western world as Yakuza, which is the name many of its older fans still refer to out of habit. Beginning as a beat 'em up in modern day Japan, it has done the opposite of Final Fantasy by going from action to turn based in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and traveled back in time to the Edo period in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Despite some of these drastic changes, there's still enough consistency and common elements throughout each entry where the games maintain their distinct feel and sense of connectivity. As a result, when fans saw Goro Majima's mug on the promotional art of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, no one knew exactly what this would entail, but had confidence it would fit in perfectly in the Like a Dragon universe.

Tabala Rasa

Following the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, fan favorite supporting character Goro Majima wakes up on Rich Island. With no possessions aside from his trusty blade nor any memories of who he is or what he’s done, his chances of survival seem grim. He's soon befriended by a ten-year-old boy by the name of Noah Rich, who coincidentally has a pet tiger cub named Goro. After helping out Noah’s family with some problems involving a local pirate infestation, Majima ends up commandeering a pirate ship and a crew of his own. Following a Pirates of Penzance style musical number, Majima and the Goro Pirates set sail on their maiden voyage to find legendary treasure, all while battling rival pirates.

One of the problems with games taking longer to play to completion and many franchises being around for so long is no one has gotten to play every game they’ve been interested in. Yakuza/Like a Dragon has been around for about twenty years and has almost as many games if you count all the remakes and the spinoffs. The uninitiated may be interested in the franchise or this game in particular, but not sure where to start. In a perfect world, start withYakuza 0 and play them all in order, but that's a huge time commitment. If someone wants to get into the series, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii does actually serve as a good entry point. It’s the first game where Goro Majima is the sole playable character, and while there are references to past games, the amnesia plot also works as a practical device that allows players to not know a lot of the history of Like a Dragon and not feel like they’re missing out.

Once Majima procures a ship and renames it the Goromaru, he's ready to leave Rich Island. Each area is divided into its own map, with the majority of the time being spent in Honolulu and Madlantis, and traveling between maps is done via the Goromaru. Once Majima gets the ship, the world opens up and he can explore however the player desires. It's possible to just concentrate on the main story objectives, but doing so would be ill-advised as there's such a vast bounty of optional content that enhances the overall experience. Majima can walk across Honolulu, but an inexpensive fast travel system involving taxis is a great quality-of-life convenience for getting around. He doesn't gain experience points or gain levels in a traditional way, but he has other ways of becoming more powerful. He can equip a ring on each finger, and these will increase his attack and defense power, with some offering additional bonuses. The "invest in yourself" growth system returns, which allows Majima to spend money and reputation points to unlock new abilities and increase stats.

Like a Dragon games are known not just for their stories, but for the amount of side content they manage to cram into each of them. There are numerous side stories Majima can get involved in, which usually take him in rather unexpected situations, such as a lesson in corporate pirate training or completing a series of match-making quests for one of his crew members, which results in one of the more bizarre climaxes in the series. As from getting involved as a problem solver for random citizens, there's no shortage of minigames. Dragon Kart provides go-kart racing, there's a batting game that involves exploding barrels and cannons, and a bicycle delivery minigame to just scratch the surface of the available activities. This is also on top of tending to the Goro Zoo, hunting bounties on criminals too dangerous for the police and furthering Majima's education by taking a series of exams on various topics. Not all side activities are created equally. The battles at the Pirate Colosseum were personally a lot more fun than the nearby golf driving range, but there's enough fun to be had across the numerous activities where the player is likely to get many additional hours of entertainment from these activities. And this doesn't include all the ROMs of classic Sega games.

Majima has a knack for constantly getting into fights, and no matter what island he's on, he can't travel very far with some people wanting to fight him. He has two fighting styles; the more traditional Mad Dog style, where he uses his fists and blade, and the Sea Dog style, in which he fights like a pirate with his dual cutlasses, pistol and hook. Style can be switched instantly in the middle of a fight, as they both have their specific advantages. The special power of the Mad Dog style is the ability to summon shadow warrior Majimas, whereas the Sea Dog style will eventually use musical instruments to summon dark gods to battle. The beat 'em up fighting style is a more refined version of what was seen in Yakuza games before they went turn-based, with Majima zipping across the screen doling out punishment to anyone who opposed him. The battles end up feeling satisfying thanks to the responsive controls, and the variety of moves Majima has at his disposal keeps the battles entertaining.