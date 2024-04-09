Key Takeaways The 60 Percent Advantage: Logitech's PRO X 60 is compact, portable, and perfect for eSports pros who need space for precise mouse movements.

Logitech has long been known for pushing innovation with its Logitech G brand of gaming-inspired peripherals. While having a good bit of variable options, the focus on eSports peripherals has been key in recent years. These eSports professionals need the best available equipment for an advantage in competition and Logitech has always been one to supply the tech. The latest peripheral that Logitech has brought to the scene is the LOGITECH G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, which plans to accommodate the environment a competitor desires while bringing the best tech to their fingertips. The PRO X 60 is Logitech's first 60 percent form factor keyboard as it brings a focus on portability and customization with a new technology.

The 60 Percent Advantage

Keyboard manufacturers began to introduce the 60 percent form factor a few years ago. This size removes the physical Numpad, Utility Keys and Function Keys traditionally seen on a full-size keyboard. What this really does is open the door for portability and environmental space. Logitech has stated that eSports professionals prefer more room for mouse movement. The PRO X 60 doesn't feel like others in its design, and Logitech geared it that way. Professional players prefer an incline that starts at three degrees and ranges to eight. This keyboard starts with 4.5 degrees and it can be increased to 3.5. It doesn't offer curvature in its design and it doesn't feel bulky. The casing design, along with PCB, stabilizers, lubricants and other materials are designed to provide a sturdy and rigid gaming experience and improved sound.

The 60 percent form factor brings in secondary function options to quite a number of keys. Around the edge of the PRO X 60 is a chrome accent that helps to create a premium aesthetic to the keyboard that isn't abundant with RGB. Logitech included customary options in clever locations on this keyboard as well. On the right-hand side is a physical Game Mode switch that doesn't require activation with a secondary function or a key that might get bumped by accident. On the left-hand side is a free-flowing volume dial that works effortlessly. The keyboard also comes with an additional Escape keycap, since Logitech has put a G-Function keycap in that place. It also comes with a hard shell case, allowing for portability assistance and not just some bag.

KEYCONTROL Technology

Logitech has introduced this new customization technology since the need for different layouts is growing amUngst eSports professionals. KEYCONTROL allows for increased capabilities on a decreased size platform. This offers three different layers for assigning functions: Base Layer, FN Layer (with the function key) and the G-Shift Layer (Activated via the assigned G-Shift Key). Each layer allows a key to be remapped five times, and with three layers, that's up to 15 times. Players will map a modifier and an event type to map the functions. With the ability to stack assignments, this allows for a chain of events in the game or with productivity if using as an everyday keyboard.

The aspect with KEYCONTROL focuses on advanced users, hence the design focused towards eSports. This is all done in the Logitech G Hub software, but it would be best to have an idea of what mapping is desired. Luckily, if you need assistance, the G Hub software will allow people to share or download their bindings. The software does offer a tutorial of sorts, but once a need is found, this can open up a book for mapping assignments. This can include even mapping media buttons on a deeper layer while having system functions on another allowing for the same usage as a bigger keyboard. This is a rather deep addition to the PRO X 60 that should benefit users that are looking for this option in a small form factor.

Connectivity and Functionality

Logitech isn't leaving its best technology behind as the PRO X 60 includes LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, including 2:1. This means two LIGHTSPEED devices can connect to the same receiver, reducing port usage on the PC. The technology allows for a reliable connection in the worst of environments. Professional players experience this at tournaments with the amount of electronics in the area. The radio frequency is the pivotal role here as the validation process to find the right one is the key to the success of the technology. Even in one's room, there's a good bit of equipment to compete with, and LIGHTSPEED makes sure this is instantaneous. Much like other peripherals with the tech in the past, the PRO X 60 had no signs of issues under play as it's parallel to a wired connection.

The keyboard can be used as wired, if desired, also offering Bluetooth as an option. It has two buttons for the connectivity on the top and a place underneath the keyboard to hold the LIGHTSPEED dongle for portability. The PRO X 60 also includes Logitech's LIGHTSYNC for RGB lighting along with on-board lighting profiles. Light illuminates through the font on the Dual-shot PBT keycaps, which are rugged to the touch allowing for increased grip on each keycap. Logitech included its GX Optical switches for faster actuation that uses the power of light. This allows for the instant transmission of information and eliminates the debounce required by mechanical switches. Both a tactile and linear configuration is available, and the version sent for review was the linear version.

The PRO X 60 almost feels like it's a game controller due to its size and usage. The linear switches provide audible feedback and are extremely fast in feedback. It provides a small bit of force, but how fast the key releases back to the fingertip is satisfying. It helps support the rigid and direct build quality of this keyboard. The space bar, however, feels more soft on the press. Lighting isn't overwhelming and is virtually non-existent when it comes to underglow. At an angle, a small bit of light can be seen. The keyboard comes in white, black and pink with the review version coming in black.