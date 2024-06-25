Key Takeaways KEYCONTROL technology allows for customization of up to 15 functions per key in the Logitech G Hub, enhancing user experience.

Logitech has released a new low-profile keyboard with the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL, offering a tenkeyless layout that's thin for the amount of substance the keyboard has. Available in both black and white, Logitech sent over the black wireless version for review. The keyboard is available in both wired and wireless, but it packs the punch with all the tech details one expects from Logitech. It seems to take some design cues from its legendary G915 keyboards where the LIGHTSPEED wireless really originated. While the G515 is considered a gaming keyboard, it offers a better blend of productivity and gaming thanks to its switches and short key actuation.

KEYCONTROL Customization

Logitech introduced its KEYCONTROL technology with the Logitech G PRO X 60 earlier this year. This allows for up to fifteen functions to be programmed per key in the Logitech G Hub. The G515 also offers this ability with the option of sharing and downloading profiles from the community. Having custom options with a low-profile keyboard does open the book on the depth. The documentation in terms of how to do this is a bit difficult, however, but this could be a personal issue. Macros, audio and lighting effects can be mapped to adjust things on-the-fly.

KEYCONTROL allows for remapping of keys to better sync up with an individual's preference. Modifiers and events can also be setup and these are done through three different layers: Base, FN and G Shift. Certain mice can pick up on the G Shift option to allow further customization. While other manufacturers have incorporated this a while ago, adding the ability to customize actions on the keyboard was important for Logitech to add. This feels more aimed at the advanced users.

Premium Feeling

The Logitech G515 is offered with both tactile and linear switches, and the tactile was provided for review. This is a tight-knit feeling keyboard that just oozes quality that is felt with each key stroke. It comes in at just 22mm high, but does weigh in at 880g so it will be grounded. It just feels structurally solid and it's quiet on top of that. This is thanks to factory lubrication switches and a layer of sound dampening foam. Each keycap is double-shot PBT and has a somewhat matte feel on the surface that helps to provide grip. The font is a bold but inviting look with lighting from the RGB coming through very clean, but doesn't light up the room. The G515 is also LIGHTSYNC compatible and offers up to 16.8 million colors. Lighting is also subtle from the crevices of the keycap to give it more of a professional look than something for a game studio.

The overall design is more different as the actual keyboard section sits lower than north end of the keyboard. This features a bar that runs across that offers a different color but also incorporates the connection buttons and Game Mode button. The media keys are mapped to function buttons, and it feels like there's a lot of lost real estate on this bar. The G915 has one of the best media dials of all time, but to take cues from that keyboard and not include a media dial somewhere across this top bar is a miss. It seems to mainly add to the clean look but accommodate those three buttons on the upper left. The opposite side of this offers a caps lock and battery light.

Low-Profile, High Performance

What stands out the most about low profile keyboards comes with the short actuation points. This helps with both gaming and productivity since typing flow much more quicker due to the less amount of distance the key has to travel. The actuation distance is only 1.3mm, which means action inputs are quick. In combination with the keycaps included and the subtle response from the tactile switch, the G515 feels professional in workloads. As for the gaming usage, having the quick inputs can be an advantage in shooters.

The G515 was tested with XDefiant and Call of Duty and attempting to get the keyboard to not recognize multiple movement commands didn't work. Games that offer a fast response time will benefit from the G515, and both games allowed for excellent movement with quick responses and changes of direction. The sturdy and defined key presses also allowed for further confidence when combined with the minimal input. The LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity was never an issue and battery life has held its own without even having to charge after a few days using the tech and not the Bluetooth.

Closing Comments:

The Logitech G515 TKL sits at a weird spot if not looking for a low-profile keyboard. The Pro X 60 released earlier this year is a fantastic gaming keyboard and would be recommended for purely that, whereas the G915 series still stands the test of time with some more options. The pricing for the G515 is solid coming in at $139.99 for the wireless and $99 for the wired. The option of black and white adds choice as well. The G515 does a great job of offering a solution for those looking for a blend of productivity and gaming, and purely as a low-profile keyboard with customization options does a great job. A media dial or mapping the media buttons to the open area on the top bar would have added more functionality rather than mapping as function keys. What stands out the most is the confidence from the durability of using the G515. It's a uniquely-designed keyboard that should be applauded for being different.