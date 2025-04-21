Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 drops you straight into the story with next to no recap on what has happened before. It has been months since the first part, so you may have forgotten major parts of the storyline. It would have been great to get a cutscene of the band's past adventures, like each Life is Strange episode did back in the day. Once you get further into the plot, however, you'll begin to remember major elements of the narrative. This is obviously not going to be an issue for those who play both parts simultaneously from now on.