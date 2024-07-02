Key Takeaways Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remasters the Nintendo 3DS title, bringing it to the Switch with improved graphics and features.

The game retains its nostalgic feel while utilizing the Switch's capabilities, offering a fun and challenging ghost-busting experience.

Multiplayer mode, ScareScraper, returns with updated objectives, providing a new twist on the traditional title.

When it comes to bringing older games to the modern consoles, some people have different ideas as to how to interpret such a task. What is it that has to be changed, and what can you bring to the next generation that's refreshing and new? There’s also whether anything needs to be changed at all, if it's good enough already. These queries are scary to think about, but when it comes to Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (which is a remaster of the Nintendo 3DS title Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon) there’s no need to lose sleep on it...unless you’re afraid of ghosts.

This Luigi series of games began in 2001 with the release of Luigi’s Mansion for the GameCube, which was met with positive reception from critics and fans alike, praising its setting, gameplay and soundtrack. After years of waiting, fans got a new installment of the series in 2013 with Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, which became one of the best-selling video games for the Nintendo 3DS. Two years after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3 brought the scaredy-cat to the latest console, and was met with positive reviews for its new gameplay features and variety. For this remaster, Nintendo is back again but brought Tantalus Media, the development team from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch.

When there's something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From the get-go, the narrative and gameplay are the same as the original. We find ourselves in the shoes of the other Mario Bro, Luigi, as he's brought back to Professor E. Gadd’s laboratory to tackle a series of mansions in the once peaceful Evershade Valley. King Boo has escaped from his painting and has shattered the Dark Moon, which causes the ghosts living in the area to become hostile. Luigi’s task is to collect all the shards of the Dark Moon and defeat King Boo once again. Fans of the 2013 title will get deja-vu considering they’ve played it before but on a much smaller scale. Bringing the title to the Nintendo Switch was a great choice, considering players will be able to experience the game on the TV and utilize the technical advancements of the modern console.

The graphics are similar, if not identical (like Gooigi) to Luigi’s Mansion 3. While the title isn’t completely revitalized, the graphics are smoother and bring more detail to our spooky crew of characters and their environment. Tantalus Media does an excellent job at bringing the nostalgic feel of the original to the Switch while also utilizing the features of the console to its advantage. Some of the controls were confusing, being that the left stick is designed for walking while the right stick is geared towards turning the character around. For fans who might find the motion controls and the inverse turning to be challenging, the game has an option to turn that setting off.

As someone who hasn’t played the original, the story felt engaging and fun amid its dark and mysterious scenery. All the mansions brought their own identity and challenges, and with five missions and a boss battle at the end of each, delivered varying degrees of difficulty to the gameplay. Unlike some Mario games which utilize a specific power or ability at the end of each world, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD solely focused on the power of the Poltergust 5000. The remaster doesn’t add anything new to the mix with its upgraded device, but for newcomers, the Strobulb and Dark-Light Device are great additions to the game.

Time for some soul-searching

Close

In terms of a single player story, each mansion has five missions and one boss battle at the end. The lack of saving points is daunting considering the level of difficulty increases as the game goes on. If you lose all your HP, you either start from the beginning of the mission or be brought back to life by the Polterpup if you found a golden bone during your try. Timing for each mission can vary, depending on the skill set of the player, but it's soul-crushing to have to start again after playing through a mission and getting bested by a bunch of angry red ghosts (definitely not based on experience).

The gameplay itself is fun, ghost busting can be a challenge, but seeing the lights turned on after a room is cleared is satisfying for the soul. Again, the controls can make a few spots tricky to accomplish, and with the looming fact of starting the mission over again, can prove to make the game stressful. The enjoyable story mode adds a filter of hilarity amid the tense moments, which blend together well. It's nice to be able to replay previous missions since you can practice your skills and hone your soul-sucking expertise. The puzzles in the game bring their own unique aspects to the experience and make for an exciting adventure for our overall(s) fearful hero, Luigi.

The enjoyable story mode adds a filter of hilarity amid the tense moments, which blend together well.

Close

While the missions are sectioned, the story is linear and provides players with a tale that's shockingly fun. For those who’ve played the game before, nothing has changed, but to experience it on the big screen is sure to please those who want to see their work on a bigger display. To be honest, as much as they didn’t touch the original work that was done before, the HD version shines with their animation and art design. All the charm is still there even after a decade from its original release. A big shoutout to Tantalus Media for remastering this classic without changing the heart of the game.

All the charm is still there even after a decade from its original release.

Change in perspective

Close

As for the characters, Luigi makes a great protagonist for this spooky title with his consistent wacky personality being at the forefront of the title. Professor E. Gadd has a great sense of humor that's as maniacal as you would expect. Some smaller characters work well in the story, but can feel like a bit of a tug rather than a pull. The toads and the Polterpup are great, but their missions aren’t easy at times. The toad missions can be tedious, but make for a challenging-yet-engaging experience for the players. Like clockwork, all the characters make up for a story that's sure to bring back memories for returning players, and a new adventure for those who haven’t played the 3DS version.

ScareScraper, the cooperative multiplayer, makes a comeback in this remaster, which sees up to four players (each with their own Luigi) exploring each floor of a mansion. On these floors, you're given a specific objective to complete within a time limit. The mode makes for a fun time for those who have played multiplayer locally or on Nintendo Switch Online. Given that there are an endless number of floors and four different objective types to play, the game finds itself bringing a new feeling to the traditional title.

Closing Comments:

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a great Switch re-release, making it a must-play for newcomers of the series as well as a nostalgic adventure for returning fans of the 2013 game. While the title doesn’t bring in any new features to add to the mix, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD shines with its updated look and design which matches authentically with the roster of current Nintendo Switch titles. If you can look past the few kinks in the road, you're in for an all-out spooky good time with Luigi. Just make sure to look behind you from time to time.