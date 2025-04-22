Maliki: Poison of the Past was a highlight of the Steam Next Fest and its demo was gameplay-rich while also still showcasing some of the story and a gorgeous diorama art style. It was a perfect example of how a demo can properly showcase an RPG, and a turn-based one at that, while still holding back enough content to make you want the final product, and like the legendary Final Fantasy VII demo, balanced that wonderfully. The single-dungeon demo allowed for farming, combat, story progression and a bite-sized gameplay chunk that made it clear why this is a must-buy turn-based RPG for fans of the genre while keeping enough of the mystery alive in the story to make it intriguing. Maliki: Poison of the Past has a compelling narrative that keeps you invested at every turn.

Maliki blends a sci-fi horror plot to an extent, but a light-hearted one with a slice of life tale alongside farming. It creates an interesting mix of ingredients because there's nothing else like this on the market. The adventure begins off of the self-titled Maliki rounding up folks in the shelter known as the Domaine and you're a new addition to the long-standing group, who all have their own reasons to be in the Domaine -- or so they think. There's a lot of mystery regarding why everyone is there and why Maliki herself keeps information from everyone alongside her half-obscured face hidden by a wooden mask. In theory, she's out to stop the evil force known as Poison that is destroying the world, but there's more than meets the eye to the tale she tells and it's intriguing to see it unfold.

The time-bending nature of the story has you go from Maliki's childhood through her whole life to unravel the mystery of her past with Poison and it's fascinating to see things unfold as you and your group meet Maliki throughout her life. The ability to go from era to era is reminiscent of Futurama, and when viewing the story through that kind of lens, it clicks because you're seeing her growth in real-time alongside things like grief and anger to explain who she is later in life. The entity known as Poison being this ever-present thorn in her side and one that has conspired to hurt her in cruel ways -- like resulting her first cat being killed and trauma throughout her life.

Perilous Puzzles

One of the best parts about the full game is that it allows you to fast travel between dungeons and the safe haven Domaine to build up new dishes with things found in the world and feed the Tree of Life to open up new parts of the world to explore. Having different kinds of fast travel points are nice as you have portals in every game world to a healthy degree to avoid a ton of backtracking. There are also signpost fast travel points for the Domaine that allow you to go from place to place faster as you unlock more environments to explore from that gated-off area. Maliki is a bit of a bittersweet experience in some ways, though, because for every great thing it does to save players time, it also has a fly in the ointment that hurts the flow of things.

While the story and turn-based combat are a lot of fun, Maliki does suffer from obtuse world exploration and iffy objective-tracking. When you move the story along with a new objective or goal, you'll get a brief rundown of what needs to be done from that character and only that character. There's an in-game notebook of sorts, but it's not used to track anything like that, so you can keep track of what needs to be found or where it's at. There are now in-game arrows to help point out areas you can explore -- which even Final Fantasy VII had and would come in handy here too since there are areas that look to be explorable to the naked eye, but can't be gone into. There's no arrow system telling you where to go either or even a mini-map to aid you. The player is just plopped into an area, given a brief in-game tutorial on new in-game powers you can use for puzzle-solving and that's it.

Players are given minimal guidance and while the areas aren't too expansive, you can find yourself in tough spots where you're between portals where you can get healed up and get ambushed by enemies back to back. You are given an option to go back to your last portal or retry a battle, but meandering around trying to find your next game-moving scenario can result in needless death and frustration. Modern-day quality-of-life improvements from classic RPG ports have spoiled players to an extent, but there's a happy medium between holding a player's hand through an adventure and not having them spend hours over the course of that adventure trying to keep track of objectives or find the path needed to progress.

Farm Fighting

The battle system is a nice blend of simple to execute, but offering depth thanks to the resistance and weaknesses offered up for attacks. It's rewarding to use a beam attack on a plant-based enemy by chance only to find out that the enemy has a weakness to it -- and then you can make a note of that being a weakness for that enemy down the road. One area I could see an improvement on is that being noted literally in the game's notebook because noting these things one-by-one can be tedious and usually results in just focusing on a few attacks to go through with a weakness. On the other hand, being beaten down only to find that this blow you felt would end your character's life and finding out that they have a resistance to that attack is a wonderful feeling. Healing items are few and far between in the world itself and it takes time to cook things in the Domaine, so I found myself holding off on using my healing items until I got to a boss battle.