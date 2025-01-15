Marvel Rivals is an exciting third-person shooter that somehow incorporates many heroes' and villains' different powers into one coalescing experience. The Unreal Engine 5-powered visuals make the action look spectacular, and the stages look amazing, even if the level design can be forgettable.

The Stage is Set

Marvel Rivals is the most exciting multiplayer title in years after a long period of mediocrity from Overwatch 2 and the battle royale genre taking over the space. Each character has a distinct moveset on offer, and the inclusion of new mechanics makes this more than the "Overwatch rip-off" some make it out to be. One of the coolest aspects of Marvel Rivals is the team-up system. Similar to classic Marvel games like Ultimate Alliance, there are abilities that can only happen when you have specific heroes together in the squad. For example, if Magik and Black Panther are together, the Wakandan hero can use her powers to rewind time and reverse the damage he has taken. Additionally, The Hulk can throw Wolverine into battle. Some of the most exciting moments come from this new system at play.

Additionally, the stages are highlighted more in the gameplay, as your gunfire and melee attacks can affect the environment. They break apart, stopping heroes and villains from attacking from above. It feels reactive to your gameplay decisions, even if the levels themselves do lack the impact of its multiplayer competition. Each character has their own role in the team. While the Hulk pummels his opponents and acts as the team's tank, Mantis can heal her allies and stun her foes, helping more aggressive characters like Wolverine and Storm get kills. Each battle feels different, due to the composition of each team and the strategies they bring.

Balance Issues Impact the Game

Of course, the balance isn't always perfect, as some heroes are favored over others. Jeff the Land Shark feels a bit too valuable as a damage-dealer while healing his allies successfully. The cute little animal, as well, swallows up many enemies at the same time with his ultimate and can spit them out of the arena, causing much frustration in the community. Scarlet Witch's ultimate Reality Erasure is also frustrating, as it's hard to dodge and take out enemies in a flash.

Despite a few issues with balance, the overall experience is thrilling as you take over objectives or try to push objects onto the other side of the map before time runs out. In this case, it's very similar to Overwatch, but Marvel Rivals takes the best aspects of Blizzard's FPS and improves upon the stale gameplay offered almost 10 years later. The third-person perspective also makes the game more accessible for those who have trouble with the first-person aspects of Overwatch.

Unfortunately, while the stages look incredible, they are somehow forgettable. There are some cool aspects, like the shifting hallways and space jungle from separate maps, but overall there's a lack of memorable gameplay design within each stage. There isn't a map that stands out or makes you want to go back to. There are generic hallways, circular checkpoints that require a brawl, and higher platforms for snipers like Black Widow. However, the maps all feel safe and feel like they've been played before in other shooters like this.

Marvel Rivals Sure Looks Pretty, Though

Despite the generic gameplay design the stages offer, they sure look pretty. Every map is teeming with references Marvel fans can enjoy, and the maps give epic vistas to glance at. For example, in the Hydra Charteris Base, you can look at the sweeping mountainous environment outside, and in Yggsgard, you can see the grand royal palace in the background. It takes full advantage of Marvel Rivals' concept as we look as these alternate universes of the worlds and characters we love. Wakanda isn't even on Earth in Marvel Rivals, it's a space colony. Tokyo 2099 looks spectacular with the oriental architecture all over the map and objects inspired by Japanese culture. You'll even see a taiko drum with the Spider iconography from Peni adorned on it.

Furthermore, the presentation of Marvel Rivals is through the roof. Cinematic cutscenes linger throughout Marvel Rivals as you win a game, get a new costume for your character, and become the MVP of your team. It looks outstanding, and the characters truly pop from their comic book origins. The art offered on the menus is even gorgeous to look at. When you look at each character, there's a stylish outline in the background. Netease Games even put each of the characters' signatures next to their names, which is a nice touch.

The characters all look fantastic in the game. Netease Games does a great job of implementing their own take on each hero and villain but doesn't stray too far to the point they're unrecognizable. Wolverine, for example, still has his blue and yellow color scheme, but he looks modernized. He has a cool jacket, casual workout bottoms, and white and blue sneakers that match the game's aesthetic. When he rages, his hair even rises to create a cool effect. Marvel's Avengers failed because it didn't stray far enough from the source material, but Marvel Rivals keeps its own identity because of its own artistic takes on the characters.

However, the option to include some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe designs as skins are still there. While they have to be purchased, Netease Games does a bang-up job of the cinematic designs of these heroes in the multiplayer game. Comic book fans may also enjoy designs based on Amazing Spider-Man #93 with Spider-Man's Chasm skin and Uncanny X-Men (1981)'s Master of Magnetism Magneto.

The Sound Design is Mostly Fantastic

One of the most surprising elements of Marvel Rivals that keeps you hooked in the action is the stellar music. "Glorious Yggsdrasil" keeps a regal tone with its classical instruments for the Asgard-theming but swoons the player with the sweeping strings and pumping percussion like the MCU movies. The choir is also super epic, and then the rocking guitars come surging into the track. It's magnificent. "Web of Spider-Islands" is an awesome mix of rock, classic Japanese instruments, and hip-hop.

Additionally, the voice actors do a superb job of performing as the characters. Many interactions between the heroes and villains reveal more of their backstory with each other. There are some funny conversations between them as well that are memorable. The one unfortunate aspect of this is that the conversations repeat quite often; one played multiple times during one match, which is annoying. The characters also repeat their lines when they use ultimate, which can be frustrating at points. The sound effects of each move counter that, however, as Thor zaps his enemies with lightning and Hulk smashes his foes into the ground.