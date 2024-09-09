Fighting games dominated the arcades during their heyday and Capcom was considered the reigning champion. Street Fighter II provided a tremendous popularity boost for the genre, which led to countless great fighters being released in the '90s. Having access to the Marvel license, Capcom decided to make an X-Men game in the style of Street Fighter, which ended up spawning several more games using the same premise. As things progressed, X-Men ended up facing off against Street Fighter characters, and eventually the whole Marvel universe was trading punches with just about every Capcom IP. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics rounds up six of these games from the bygone arcade era.

Wanna Take You For a Ride

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics contains a total of seven games: X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of the Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and The Punisher. The first six games are all tournament fighters, with The Punisher seeming somewhat out of place as it is a beat 'em up brawler. All the games are ports of the original arcade versions, so any extra features and game modes that were included in any home versions are absent from these versions.

X-Men: Children of the Atom and Marvel Super Heroes are standard fare tournament fights. These two games are a series of one-on-one matches, but instead of Capcom's normal street fighters, the battles are fought between Marvel universe characters. Due to the super powers of these characters and that a few of them have shapes that don't conform to human physiology standards, the attacks go beyond the standard of punches and kicks so that these mutants and otherwise not quite human characters can fully use their abilities in battle.

X-Men vs. Street Fighter introduces the tag team cross battle system, which allows for two on two battles. This is the same format for Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 takes it a step further and ups the fighting to three on three tag team battles. This concept makes the fights more interesting, as the characters can help each other in battle. The tag team concept evolves a bit with each subsequent game, as do the rosters, leading to the potential for devastating full team attacks in Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

The Punisher seems like it would make more sense in one of the Capcom Arcade Stadium collections. Aside from being a Capcom arcade game that takes place within the Marvel universe, it really doesn't have anything in common with the other six games. It's a beat 'em up brawler and a decent one at that. It's a welcome inclusion if viewed as a bonus game, even if the Final Fight style gameplay doesn't fit in the same genre as the other games. The Punisher supports two player co-op, as each player can control either The Punisher or Nick Fury as they punch their way to vengeance with the use of found weapons, which include firearms, medieval weaponry and the standard beat 'em up knives, pipes and baseball bats.

How About We Step Online

When fighting games get ported to home platforms, they are often given extra modes, like a single player story campaign, survival mode or multiplayer versus mode. None of these modes have been added to any games here. The games in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics are strictly ports of the arcade games, so they can be completed in the single player arcade mode or against a friend, just like in the arcades. The six fighting games have a training mode to help learn the ropes, but that's about it. All games can be played online or offline. Online matches can be casual, ranked or custom. Custom matches allow players to set battle parameters such as how many rounds a fight will last. Ranked matches will affect a player's standing on the leader boards and casual matches are just for fun.

There's a museum where players can peruse promotional artwork and artwork from the original arcade cabinets. There's also a sound gallery for each game. The collection of bonus content is standard fare for this type of collection; nothing extraordinary, but an acceptable amount of content that is fun to look through once.

A New Champion

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics might not have a ton of bonus content or add any additional modes to the games, but such things aren't really necessary. Many fans of the crossover series will argue that Marvel vs. Capcom 2 was the peak of the franchise, and all the other fighting games leading up to it are great in their own right. Starting with X-Men: Children of the Atom and progressing through each title, one can witness the evolution of Capcom applying their expertise in constructing fighting games to the Marvel universe. Minimal changes were applied to each game, leaving them looking, sounding and playing like they did back in the twilight of the age of arcades. Playing through each game's arcade mode to see the different endings is fun, but the real joy comes from playing against other people. Couch multiplayer is still the best for this, but online play is also a great way to fight other players.

As out of place as it may seem, The Punisher is a nice inclusion in this collection. It doesn't fit the criteria for being considered in the same genre as the other games, but having a nice co-op beat 'em up is a good way to balance out the competitive nature of the other games in the collection. On top of that, it's actually a very good beat 'em up and it's kind of a shame it's taken this long to see it included in one of the numerous arcade collections Capcom has become known for releasing.

Closing Comments:

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics brings together multiple beloved arcade classics. The seven games included in the collection haven't been heavily altered from their original arcade releases, save for the art and music galleries and online play, but that's perfectly fine. These games were great in the arcade and they remain fun today in their unaltered state. The six fighting games, when played in order, can show the evolution of bringing the Marvel Universe to Capcom's approach to fighting games, starting with the straightforward one-on-one matches of X-Men: Children of the Atom to the three-on-three tag team matches between 52 characters in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Countless hours of enjoyment can be had fighting against friends in the six fighting games, with The Punisher serving as a nice bonus game when the gameplay style needs a change of pace.