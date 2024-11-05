It's hard to believe that it's been nearly thirty years since the debut of Metal Slug, the classic arcade series that quickly became one of SNK's signature franchises. And it's shocking to think that the last proper main entry in the series released back in 2008 with Metal Slug 7. Since then, Marco, Fio and company have been limited to cameos and spin-offs, mainly through mobile games that, as far as this writer knows, don't have the greatest reputation. It would be nice to see the franchise return with some more proper run-and-gun action (especially given the genre's comeback in the indie scene), but for now, at least we have a more prestige spin-off in the form of Metal Slug Tactics, courtesy of Dotemu and developers Leikir Studio. But does it still do the series proud?

Insert Coin

As the title implies, Metal Slug Tactics is a tactical RPG set in the Metal Slug universe. Though the genre may have changed, the story remains the same: the evil General Mordern is back and set on conquering the world with his secret army, and it's up to the Peregrine Falcons Squad to once again head into Morden's occupied territories and take him out. Unsurprisingly, it's a game that's rather light on the story, since much like the arcade games, the main focus is on the Falcons heading in and using whatever weaponry they have to take out the enemies in whatever over-the-top fashion suits them best (heck, even the mission control, Margaret, lampshades their lack of subtlety often).

You start out by selecting your team of three soldiers (with only Marco, Fio and Eri available at the start, and others having to be unlocked along the way), and then selecting your initial map to work with, each one showing different missions to tackle and different rewards (including those for bonus objectives). Sometimes it's as simple as killing all the enemies, sometimes you might need to survive for a certain amount of turns or sometimes you do something completely different like destroy a moving convoy before it leaves or project a group of miners from a mummy attack. There's a good amount of variety on display here in the gameplay area and it keeps you on your toes.

Granted, being a game with tactical strategy elements, Metal Slug Tactics can feel overwhelming at first, with numerous skills and terms to keep track of. And the fact that it has roguelike elements as well means it piles on more, especially as you're encouraged to unlock new skills and mops to your existing weapons along the way. And yet, the gameplay still feels accessible and easy to get used to. The basic setup is simple: each turn, you can move each character around the current grid and have them perform an action, be it one of two attacks or a special move. Then your enemy's turn begins and they do the same. So far, standard stuff.

Born to Run

But what makes Metal Slug Tactics stand out is how it brilliantly incorporates elements from the arcade games into the gameplay itself. Sure, it's very much a Metal Slug game on the surface: there's the war-torn locales presented with vibrant pixel art and a nicely-cartoonish spin, be it in stuff like enemy death animations or little background elements such as soldiers relaxing in inner tubes, the return of the classic, blond, bearded POWs that you can rescue, or even mummies that can mummify characters they attack, complete with unique sprites for each one. Seriously, everything here is gorgeous, right down to the massive mech bosses with insane amounts of weapons and the friendly camps in between maps where everyone hangs out. It more than nails the presentation, helped out by an amazing soundtrack from Tee Lopes.

This is not merely just a regular strategy game with a coat of Metal Slug paint, though. The true genius when it comes to incorporating that arcade feel is in movement. Remember those special moves mentioned earlier? Well, to use them, you need to build up a character's adrenaline points. How do you do that? By moving to different spaces. The farther away a space you can get to is, the more adrenaline points you gain. In other words, Metal Slug Tactics transplants the run-and-gun action of the original games into its gameplay by actually making the running part a central mechanic alongside the gunning.