Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio boasts excellent gameplay, art design and combat, reminiscent of ATLUS titles, yet now a more streamlined experience.

Inspired direction from Katsura Hashino and spectacular character design by Shigenori Soejima create a rich and captivating fantasy world.

Grounded fantasy narrative explores real-world themes with a few cliches yet done well with an amazing voice cast and localization.

When it comes to RPGs, there's a high caliber of iconic games that stand the test of time. ATLUS has mastered this craft, creating many of the best in the genre like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Persona 5. So when the creatives behind those projects, led by director Katsura Hashino, started Studio Zero and announced the ambiguous Project Re:Fantasy in late 2016, it was already a highly-anticipated game.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Flash forward to last year, when the project reappeared at the Xbox Games Showcase as Metaphor: ReFantazio. We were introduced to a whole new fantasy world that hadn't yet been seen by the studio, yet it was promising familiarity to those who played Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. It seemed supremely ambitious, especially considering how hard crafting a fantasy world from scratch can be and following up after the slew of hit titles like Persona 3 Reload and Shin Megami Tensei V. Now having played it, Metaphor: ReFantazio matched said lofty expectations and then some.

Related Metaphor ReFantazio's Prologue Demo Charts its Own Course After playing through the Prologue Demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio, it seems like Atlus may have something special on their hands.

A Hero’s Fabled Journey

Close

The narrative of Metaphor: ReFantazio starts off rather simple: save the thought-dead prince from his curse. That plot thickens into something much bigger and grander, however, as you’re tasked with campaigning to secure the throne and slay your rival Louis. You, alongside the many companions you make on your journey, venture off to campaign for yourself against a bevy of unique candidates and save the true ruler of the United Kingdom of Euchronia.

Throughout the story, there are plenty of twists and turns that feel indicative of a Persona title. What I admire most about Metaphor: ReFantazio’s narrative is that, despite the fantasy setting, things still feel grounded in reality. Characters feel raw emotions and many events and themes that have and do transpire hearken to real-world dilemmas like prejudice, hierarchy, anxiety and politics. We see how the world has developed and reacted to the changes made by you on your campaign. While some do feel subtle, it’s those moments that do make you feel the weight of your actions, which is a nice touch. There are moments where it can feel a bit on the nose, but ATLUS isn’t the company to waver on tackling important real-world issues, even in this fantastical land.

A story is nothing without its characters and Metaphor: ReFantazio has a grand handful of them, with many of them being fantastically written and acted. Some of my highlights include Strohl (Stewart Clarke), Hulkenberg (Kristin Atherton), Junah (Emma Ballantine), Gallica (Alejandra Reynoso) and Neuras (David Monteith). The title is, by far, character designer Shigenori Soejima’s best work, with every person and species looking phenomenal in style and look. Nothing feels too out of place and everything radiates a unique charm and novelty about them, which is hard to do without being cliche in fantasy IP. In particular, the main party is one of the most memorable and diverse teams in recent years, both in their design and personality. I never tired of their fun chats on the Gauntlet Runner, lighthearted banter with each other or spending moments with them as we discussed life, their anxieties and the wrongs we can make right.

The title is, by far, character designer Shigenori Soejima’s best work, with every person and species looking phenomenal in style and look.

In terms of how the story is told, the pacing and delivery in Metaphor: ReFantazio is well-executed. Granted, the game is around 60-80 hours long for story alone, but it doesn’t go at a snail’s pace whatsoever. Each event is treated with care and respect without diluting the overall experience, especially with its arcs. They do, in a way, feel reminiscent of a storybook, much like the one the protagonist carries with him throughout the title. With that said, it does have some clichés here and there that, while they don't ruin the overall story, can feel trite.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio Unveils Expansive New World Trailer, Fifth Showcase Unveiled at Gamescom, a new trailer showcasing Metaphor: ReFantazio's vast world was revealed, as well as details for the fifth showcase.

Hail to the Rightful King

Close

Metaphor: ReFantazio’s gameplay will feel right at home with those familiar with ATLUS’ titles. Dungeons take the place of Persona 5’s Palaces and grant the player a chance to utilize the studio’s spectacular turn-based combat, as well as the simple-yet-effective action gameplay. It’s a fun extension of the tried-and-true formula, that while it could feel underwhelming at the beginning compared to the bombastic turn-based alternative, gets the job done and makes exploring a lot easier and quicker. There’s also nothing like hitting a bunch of enemies in the overworld with whatever weapon you have, from a crossbow to a staff. Plus, as the game utilizes Shin Megami Tensei’s Press Turn system, each move you make feels so much more meaningful. While the difficulty has been raised when compared to Persona, it does make battle more rewarding, especially boss battles against fearsome foes and the gigantic Hieronymous Bosch-inspired Humans.

One of the standout features is the Archetype system, which allows you to choose classes and unlock new abilities and strategies. There are fourteen base ones to unlock and over forty total Archetypes as you grow your followers and connections with them. The Jungian-inspired class system adds a bevy of variety to battles, letting you customize how you want to go about tackling situations. Incidentally, it also makes for a great experimentation tool, as you can try out multiple classes for your party and play to each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I had a blast trying out all the Archetypes and learning the ins and outs of each so I’d be ready should an enemy require such attention.

I had a blast trying out all the Archetypes and learning the ins and outs of each so I’d be ready should an enemy require such attention.

The Dungeons themselves are intricate and sprawling, giving players a lot of ways to grind XP and gain some valuable loot in the process. In one dungeon, you’ll find yourself inside a worm’s stomach trying to make it out in time before being digested and in another is a large temple full of dangerous enemies and secret treasures. That being said, some of the side quest dungeons can feel underwhelming at times in both difficulty and design, as their main story counterparts are given a lot more attention and care. Still, the experiences you have in those dungeons, especially hunting for treasure, grinding and taking on big bosses, is as exciting as it is rewarding.

There are vast cities and locales that one can explore and take in the scenery. Each boasts a vibrancy and charm straight out of typical fantasy fair, yet with a modern twist. It’s neo-classical to a point and impressive in execution like with Grand Triad or Virga Island. That does, however, make smaller locations that aren’t as grand stand out and feel repetitive, like certain grassland areas and dungeons. What sets all of it apart is its phenomenal graphical design, as landscapes feel like painted canvases. It all comes together nicely, apart from repeated tones and color schemes.

Within those cities lie your followers, whom you can grow a strong relationship with, and the Archetypes they bear. Unlike Persona, however, the rewards you get from improving your connection with them feel more worthwhile in gameplay, like advanced archetypes and class perks. Still, each of them has a sense of uniqueness and doesn’t feel out of place in the narrative, with some unraveling further as the story progresses. Some of my favorites include Bardon, Brigitta and Catherina. They do require upgraded stats like Tolerance or Courage, but activities regarding them -- like debating rival candidates or listening to stories of old -- can be found everywhere and are enjoyable.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio Unpacks New Gameplay Details, Battle System, Archetypes SEGA and ATLUS West released new details surrounding Metaphor: ReFantazio's gameplay and mechanics for players to dig into.

Blood, Sweat, Tears and Magla