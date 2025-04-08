Milestone took a year off from its Monster Energy Supercross series in 2024 and has brought the series specifically to current generation consoles and PC. Monster Energy Supercross 25 is designed on the Unreal Engine 5, which joins the likes of the upcoming MotoGP 25. The series was traditionally a year behind in terms of the "league year," so it always felt outdated when released. The break also allowed the devs to get into the correct rotation and offer the current 2025 riders, bikes and tracks to race on. The changes for this year's game mark the largest leap in the series history, but it still has legacy issues.

Finally Racing with the Times

Can you imagine an NFL game launching in the spring after the football season? This used to be the thing back in the 16-bit era. This was also this basis of the Monster Energy Supercross series coming out a year later. Now, it has finally caught up, and in its most important season. While rider Jett Lawrence is out for the season (or most of it), the future of the sport wasn't available in the past in the 450SX, which is the top class. Now, he and other major riders are included along with new manufacturers that haven't been seen in the sport previously.

The 2025 season is truly about expansion with Italian bike manufacturer Beta joining Supercross and the longtime British manufacturer Triumph, who decided to get into making dirt bikes. The Futures, 250SX and 450SX for the 2025 season are all here, and Birmingham is in the game as it replaced Atlanta in recent years. The development team could have left the major overhaul of this game to just having these updates, but thankfully the team went deeper.

The Jump to the New Generation

This is the first time the series has only been available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, in terms of the console release. The MXGP series moved away from Milestone, so there isn't a prior dirt bike game to do this. This also marks the move to the Unreal Engine 5 for the first time in any of the Milestone games, which allows for a noticeable visual improvement.

Milestone included Lumen lighting for much more realistic lighting that provides proper reflecting and light bouncing. Those results are a huge upgrade in realism that are helped by updated ragdoll cloth physics in motion