Many fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Monster Hunter Wilds. Seasoned veterans and new players seeking to sink their teeth into the series have been eyeing this new entry to see what the game is all about. Since the release of Monster Hunter World and Rise, we’ve been eager for more of the series to make its way onto console and PC for more over-the-top and intense fights. But how does Monster Hunter Wilds compare to the past two entries that completely shook up how the series is played?

Becoming the Best Hunter You Can Be

Like many of the past entries, you’ll get started on your adventure in a series of story quests just to get familiar with the controls. After the introduction cutscene, you’ll be put into the character creation section. This is in-depth and one of the best character creators in the series by far, allowing you to make your hunter in the image you’ve always wanted. Once the intro sequence is done, you’ll be loaded into a new spot to go ahead and try out weapons. You can experiment with every weapon type and find a favorite before taking on your first hunt. The good news is that if you didn’t like how this starting weapon felt in the hunt, you can change it out as soon as you get into the Base Camp.

There are fourteen weapons to choose from that are going to be well-known to those who have played past entries of the series, all having their own set of moves and specialties. There are all the weapons fans know and love, from the reliable Great Sword to the flashy moveset of the Insect Glaive. With no new weapons being added, you can look forward to each weapon having some new tricks to use while hunting monsters. The Bow can use Tracer arrows to pull your arrows to the monster, while the Long Sword has new ways to charge the Spirit Gauge. One of the best parts of the Monster Hunter series, besides hunting powerful and creative monsters, is the ability to try out each weapon. Not being locked into a weapon you dislike means you can always explore new options and try out new avenues to take out these awesome beasts.

Sprawling Maps to Explore

There are a number of changes to the gameplay of Monster Hunter with this new entry, but one thing that can be agreed on for the most part is that the game is gorgeous. While the game looks beautiful, however, it does have some performance issues. At times on the PlayStation 5, the framerate will drop if multiple monsters enter an area. If you cap the framerate at 30 or 60 fps, it happens less often, but if left uncapped it'll happen regularly. The new locations are beautiful and have amazing sights and monsters hiding within them. The size almost hampers the game with a new addition to it, however, the Seikret mount.

These Seikret mounts are used to travel in these huge map locations. The Seikrets somewhat take the spot of the mounts that players had gotten to use in Monster Hunter Rise. Unfortunately, when compared to the Rise Palamutes, these new mounts are more limited in what they can do. When approaching an area to flank a monster in the new vertical parts of the world, all control is taken away from you as the player and shows the mount jumping around, and in story sections, they’re just used to carry you from point A to point B without much input from you. They move on their own automatically when you have a marker on the map or a monster, which sounds nice on paper, but they end up feeling clunky when controlling them. The way Seikrets were implemented takes away some of the freedom of traveling, collecting materials and moving along trying to take down monsters.

These new mounts feel as though they could have been so much better. It's hard not to compare past games with current ones in a series when the new Seikrets feel like a step back from the Palamutes we had previously received. They don’t engage in combat with you, they have a delayed response when you call them in to chase a monster and they feel clunky to use most of the time. Trusting the player with the freedom of using the mounts to chase down a monster should be a given, but it feels as though the game is holding your hand to push you in the right direction every time.