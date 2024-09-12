Key Takeaways NanoApostle features a compelling story that slowly unfolds as players progress.

The challenging combat in NanoApostle includes boss fights with multiple phases, each requiring strategic skill to defeat.

Superb pixel art and unique boss tracks enhance the fighting experience in NanoApostle, making each battle visually engaging.

A new entry to the hack n’ slash genre focused on using boss rushes to push the gameplay and story forward, NanoApostle is the newest title from developer 18Light and published by PQube. Just after booting up the story, players are given the setting of a mysterious soldier saving a small child just before taking control of Anita and learning a little about where she is when the world has gone awry. NanoApostle gives players rewarding combat paired with a compelling story.

Anita and A New World

Waking up in a new and unknown facility, Anita finds herself trapped after having been in a form of hibernation for an unspecified amount of time. She is aided by Kuro, a sentient nanomechanical being who fights alongside her, executing attacks and helping Anita survive her upcoming trials. All the while, the player and Anita slowly learn about a long-forgotten past. Upon completing a trial, new memories activate slowly but surely, giving players more backstory about what came of the world within NanoApostle.

As you complete bosses and progress into the game, you’ll receive backstory following a certain soldier who was tied to the program that Anita is currently taking part in. It's delivered cryptically, but still compelling for those who like a story delivered to them in pieces, letting them all fit together and complete the puzzle as the game is completed.

There isn't any voice acting for the story of NanoApostle, and it's all delivered in a visual novel style that's easy to digest. Characters will communicate with their sprites before moving on, and it's usually brief and there to get you attached to these characters. The interactions between Anita and another character we meet early on, Wenny, are usually sweet despite their circumstances. For a game with what seems like only three characters that interact with each other for a short time, it's done well and has a certain charm to it that will keep people playing just to know what happens to these characters they end up caring about.

Challenging and Compelling Combat

Enemies have clear tells and challenges for players to test their skills, such as no-hit runs or parry challenges. The Expansion Module is the in-game sequence where we acquire new skills for battle, making sure to bring in the right set of skills for each boss fight. Boss fights aren’t the only thing that NanoApostle has to offer for players: there are also a few extra challenge modes for them to try their hand at too. These aren’t the main piece of the game, though, they are side objectives you can do and test mechanics to learn them for boss fights.

For example, Berserker is a biomechanical monster that utilizes two energized axes and happens to be the first boss you will face in the game. The Berserker will leap towards players and cause intense shockwave attacks, forcing players to react quickly and precisely to avoid follow-up attacks. If you end up trying to gain some distance, the Berserker will unleash powerful beam attacks upon players trying to catch their breath. Every boss also has multiple phases to each fight that will increase the difficulty and number of attacks that will come at players.

The combat is simple but still effective. You have the standard set of moves for action games. You can attack, dodge, parry and shoot projectiles to take bosses down. Each boss is different in design and how you need to approach taking them down; some will require careful and frequent parrying, others will force you to utilize dodging, while others will force you to do both simultaneously. There's also a "Destruction Point" system in place to strike an enemy's weakness in battle and stun them, allowing you to gain the advantage and deal some significant damage. NanoApostle does an amazing job at making players go after bosses in new ways and being defensive while going on the offense. As you complete bosses, you’ll also get to see that they each have their own intense animated executions to finish the fight.

Superb Art and Music to Pair With Fights

Starting NanoApostle will treat players with some stunning art immediately, and the pixel style chosen for the overall combat is full of character. Each boss has a unique boss track to pair with them, each taking up a new theme relevant to the element that you are dealing with at the time. The animations of Anita and Koro are simple, but fitting for the theme given to us. Bosses have amazing designs with clear and concise animations, making it obvious they are winding up an attack and how you can react to it at that moment. The pixel art style compliments everything that the game has to offer, each character and interaction being carried by the amount of work put into them.

Closing Comments:

Despite NanoApolstle being short and without voice acting or any of the standard cutscenes, it's a delightful game that doesn’t overstay its welcome and does what it does best in the short amount of time it has with us as players. Boss fights are difficult and require quick thinking and precise timing to take them down. This makes the inevitable boss kill all that more enjoyable as they get their just deserts from the struggle they put you through. There's great art and music to pair with bosses, making them even more intense and compelling to fight against. NanoAposlte is an absolute joy to play if you like difficult games about taking down bosses and completing challenges within each boss fight.