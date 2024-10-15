When at least one person connected to a narrative game such as Neva promotes it by saying something like "you will cry," it's hard not to scoff at least a bit. Sure, developers Nomada Studio have been able to make emotionally-moving stuff before, as seen with their previous game with Devolver Digital, Gris, and Neva is clearly cut from the same atmospheric 2D platformer cloth. It looks impressive and clearly gives off the vibe of an emotional game, but this writer would argue that if you tell people up front just how a piece of entertainment will make you feel, that impact will be lessened greatly. Unless, of course, it's really effective at its job.

Long story short, I learned the hard way that Neva is, indeed, really, effective at its job. In general, the game was already telling an effective and emotionally-moving story, but then came one particular part, which without spoiling anything, acted as a massive gut punch. As in, the kind that makes you almost not want to play once you realize just how devastating things are about to get. But perhaps I've said too much. Also, the key word back there is "almost," as you will want to play Neva from beginning to end (and maybe then some), as it's easily one of the year's best adventures, a beautiful, moving platformer filled with impressive setpieces and action as well.

Lone Wolf and Cub

Neva is the story of...well, Neva. Or to be more accurate, the story of Alba, a young woman, and Neva, a young wolf cub befriended by Alba. Together, the two attempt to journey through a world slowly succumbing to a decaying force, hoping to eventually deal with it in the end. Throughout it all, we get a secondary journey in Neva's development as she grows up alongside Alba over the seasons, aging from a cub to a fully-grown adult as the game progresses. You'll have probably guessed by now that one way or another, it won't exactly be an easy journey, and there will be hardships...

Gameplay-wise, Neva is pretty standard. Alba can double-jump, dodge/air dash and attack/perform a downward attack, and everything controls smoothly, with perfectly-executed platforming. As the mention of attacks there might suggest, though, Neva is noticeably a lot more combat-oriented compared to Gris. Again, combat is mostly simple, but still challenging, swift, and most importantly, fun. Every fight against the dark forces in their various forms feels particularly fulfilling, with every encounter featuring multiple foes set up perfectly, sometimes with impressive arenas and even more impressive boss encounters.

Neva also boasts impressive and fun puzzles as well, typically built around manipulating platforms and scenery through various attacks, like breaking huge blocks in a correct order to create platforms to traverse before they reform or using gongs to flip around structures in order to get them into the right position. Befitting a platformer, a lot of these puzzles require timing as well, nicely testing a player's reflexes. One particular highlight is a section built entirely around mirrored floors, walls and ceilings, showing players invisible platforms and enemies. It's an obstacle you may have seen before in other platformers as well, but is used to terrific effect here, partially thanks to the visuals used.

The Beauty of Decay

Speaking of visuals, did we mention that they're jaw-dropping and incredible? As Neva comes from Nomada Studio, that should be no surprise. The animation for the characters alone is a joy to behold, especially in how fluid they are, perfectly capturing the movements of wild animals. And the scenery consists of a ton of lush, breathtaking wilderness as well, rather appropriately enough. But what's especially stunning is how varied everything gets, varying between tone, color schemes, aesthetics and more.