Key Takeaways The Next Level Racing GTRACER cockpit offers adjustability and comfort at an affordable price point of $399.

Assembly may be a challenge with unlabeled bolts and instructions, but once set up, the cockpit is sturdy and functional.

While lacking some features like lumbar adjustment, the GTRACER cockpit performs well with direct drive wheelbases and provides a solid racing experience.

As direct drive wheels in the sim racing world become more realistic and demanding, racing cockpits have needed to evolve to keep up. Next Level Racing offers a wide variety of cockpits to suit any racer's needs, but this can become costly. The GTRACER cockpit from Next Level Racing aims to be an affordable and viable solution while providing adjustability and comfort solutions at a lower cost. This means racers will get an exceptional product without breaking the bank as Next Level Racing has sent over this version for review. Having the opportunity to test this out with the Fanatec GT DD wheel base that comes in at 12nm of torque surely pushes this setup to the max without having any issues with durability.

Another gaming chair company known as DXRacer once offered a cockpit that we reviewed at one point, but it doesn't bode well for direct drive wheels. This can be an issue for anyone looking on the second-hand market as this setup pre-dates the mainstream of direct drive wheels and some of the more recent companies such as Fanatec, Moza, etc. While a setup like this works for Logitech and Thrustmaster wheel bases that are setup prior, it can't handle not only the screw placement for these modern setups, but also the amount of torque that comes from the force feedback. This leads to loosening of the wheel base at the most inconvenient times.

The DXRacer cockpit worked well for around the same price the Next Level Racing GTRACER is going for, but that was in 2018. The GTRACER cockpit retails for $399, which is a commendable price for what's offered in the setup. A premium leather chair and adjustable metal bars that includes a wide array of bolt holes to accommodate the likes of modern wheel bases from the most popular of manufacturers will help alleviate any concerns. The entire cockpit is light and easy to move around and it can be adjusted for length and height by simply pushing in a button and moving to different holes. The seat sits up on a stand and the wheel base on a small plate. It also includes a shifter and handbrake extension mount. The GTRACER gives the player just what they need without any compromises to achieve a confident setup.

The Pain of Assembly

Assembling furniture is always the let down after the high of purchasing said furniture. The amount of screws and bolts can be overwhelming, and while the assembly items weren't daunting, the process is kind of open-ended. Yes, there are instructions, but mainly just pictures that felt like puzzle solving and unfortunately the bolts that were provided weren't labeled, so there's some trial and error in there to see what works and what doesn't. Thankfully, multiple bolts are included for both the wheel base and the pedals. The biggest issue came with getting the chair right as the metal connector that's supposed to support the back rest and the actual seat loves to move, but also refuses to move to where it needs to line up. It sits underneath the leather and there is a zipper on the back but it doesn't have the attachment to zip and unzip.

The actual frame assembly went fairly quick, which gave a boost a confidence on the potential ease for the rest. Lining up the chair with the frame due and the actual hole location for both the wheel base and the pedals proved to be the most daunting task, however not terrible. Navigating through the instruction manual to figure things out proved difficult. Next Level Racing also sent over a monitor stand that is sold separately for $99 (and is worth it if you have the space). The assembly of this did have the bolts labeled and again the actual frame was straightforward and simple, but the other half of the time was trying to figure out how to contour the mounting brackets to the back of the TV. I went out and purchased a 43" 4K TV to mount to this and it didn't have a traditional 200x200 bracket.

The Finished Product

For the asking price of $399 (and $99 for the monitor stand), the entire GTRACER setup doesn't feel short changed, but it does lack a few aspects. While the seat is reclinable and can slide closer, the biggest gripe comes with the lack of lumbar adjustment. There is lumbar support, but it stays in the same place. The back of the seat has had some issues maintaining support with the bottom, as well. The seat is comfortable but for longer driving durations, the comfortability struggles. The entire seat might be leather, but where the player actually sits is suade and it loves pet hair.

The entire cockpit is easy to move around and on a hardwood floor can be too easy to move. The metal is sturdy, but the actual frame doesn't sit on any type of rubber holders like the DXRacer cockpit does to help hold it in place. The flat plate at the top won't support any side mounts as it houses the GT DD perfectly, and that is a small base. This means any base that is bigger will stick out more. The monitor stand uses four legs and is also adjustable in height, but it could use a bit more height. It does allow for the front of the frame to sit directly underneath the television assuring closer proximity and more space.

Close

The biggest aspect is how it performs with the torque from the direct drive and any type of force from the feet on the pedals and it simply doesn't let up. Using the included bolts and washers, the wheelbase does not get loose at all even during the most hectic feedback and the pedals are comfortably secure, although not recommending the player sit there and try to kick them to prove a point. While some cable management options would have been nice, what GTRACER is offering for this entry level price is solid and serviceable.

Closing Comments:

The GTRACER from Next Level Racing provides everything expected for an entry level cockpit. For $399, players get a durable setup that withstands the work from the latest direct drive wheelbases on the market. It's comfortable enough and light enough to relocate. Any other complaints will need to be referred to the price tag. What the GTRACER offers is durability and functionality with a few adjustable options and a wide array of wheel support. Opting in for the monitor stand for the extra $99 is also recommended, so for $500 players will have a complete setup that may lack some deeper bells and whistles, but it all works as intended with no hassle.