Ninja Gaiden is one of the most popular and longest-enduring ninja game franchises. Ryu Hayabusa's exploits began in the arcades in 1988 and have continued across numerous console generations. The modern trilogy of Ninja Gaiden games began with the reboot in 2004. The trilogy was re-released a few years ago bundled together as Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. This collection included ports of some of the later iterations of these games: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden II Sigma and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. It was a decent collection, though many lamented how aside from higher resolution, none of the titles were significantly upgraded. But then, suddenly from out of the shadows, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black sprung from forth, bringing out what developers state is the definitive version of Ninja Gaiden II.

Back in Black

A year after the events of 2004's Ninja Gaiden, Ryu Hayabusa arrives at the shop of master blacksmith Muramasa in Tokyo. His arrival is too late as CIA special agent Sonia had just been kidnapped moments before in an attack by members of the Black Spider Ninja Clan. Ryu pursues the attackers to rescue Sonia, only to learn the Hayabusa Village is being threatened by the Black Spider Ninja Clan, who wish to steal the Demon Statue. Once again, Ryu is too late in preventing an attack by the rival ninja clan. While the Hayabusas are fighting against the leader of the Black Spider Ninjas, Genshin, Elizébet, Queen of the Greater Fiends and the Ruler of Blood, is able to procure the Demon Statue and escape with it. This begins Ryu and Sonia's trip around the world to retrieve the Demon Statue. The tale of warring ninja clans with demonic fiends seems over the top and won't ever be in the conversation for best video game stories, but it does a good enough job of setting the stage for a great action game.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black has legendary dragon ninja Ryu Hayabusa as its protagonist, so it's only fitting that the game tries to push his ninja skills to the limit. Across the seventeen stages, Ryu will be forced to put his fighting skills to the test against enemy ninjas, military grade weaponry and assorted demons that are not of this world. Mastering the different attack combos and knowing when to rely on Ninpo magic are essential to this, but Ryu won't live long if he doesn't master blocking techniques. The very first encounter with rival ninjas will set the tone for what is to come, as Ryu is thrust into a battle with multiple highly-aggressive enemies. As a grade A ninja, button mashing won't get Ryu very far at all. The player will need to master all the techniques and execute them with split second reaction time. Combat can be grueling, but it's also what makes it so exhilarating. And the enemies Ryu encounters aren't going to give up easily. They will continue to fight long after losing arms and legs.

In addition to prowess on the battlefield, there are numerous techniques that are required to navigate the many areas of Ryu's journey. Jumping in between walls in order to essentially climb them and running across walls to traverse across gaps too wide to jump are some of the feats Ryu will need to master just to get around. These techniques are impressive to watch and help immerse the player in the role of a ninja. But unlike the combat, the platforming sections are one of the weaker aspects of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, as being off time by a fraction of a section can send Ryu plummeting, forcing the player to redo the section, which quickly gets old. This is further exacerbated by the camera, which at times seems like it's actively fighting against Ryu.

Ninja Combat

For most of the game, the player controls Ryu Hayabusa, but he isn't the only playable character. Momiji, Rachel and Ayane briefly take over during some segments of the story campaign, but can take on a greater role in Tag Missions. Tag Missions are special challenges that take place outside the main game. The player chooses two ninjas to be on a team while they must survive a challenge. AI controls the other characters, but the player can switch characters at will. This mode can be an entertaining diversion from the main game, which does have a relatively short completion time.

As one would expect of any ninja, Ryu Hayabusa is a well-armed killing machine. He begins Ninja Gaiden 2 Black armed with his Dragon Sword and throwing kunai, but soon has an assortment of weapons at his disposal. From flails, other swords and even a massive scythe, Ryu boasts an impressive arsenal of melee weapons. For dealing with enemies at a distance or flying foes, a bow and arrow and a hand-held cannon also become available. Throw in a few Ninpo magic spells for good measure and Ryu has the means to take on the legions of enemies that Black Spider Ninja Clan will throw at him.

Ninja Gaiden games have always had a reputation for being exceptionally challenging. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is based off the rebalanced Ninja Gaiden II Sigma, so while it may be easier than the original Ninja Gaiden II, it still presents a challenge on its default difficulty setting. There are four difficulty options to start and a fifth extremely difficult mode that unlocks after completing the game on any difficulty. Path of the Acolyte is the default setting, and while it does present a challenge, those who are familiar with action games and Ninja Gaiden will be able to complete the game on this setting, even though it may get rough at some points. Hero Play Style is an easy mode, and when Ryu is near death he will go into a frenzy where he automatically blocks or avoids attacks. This is a mode for players who just want to get through the game without having to worry about dying. The higher difficulty settings not only make the enemies stronger and require greater precision from the player, but also change the enemy layouts and attack patterns.