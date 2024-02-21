Key Takeaways The Function 2 keyboards offer top-notch performance with up to 8000 Hz polling rate, perfect for competitive gaming.

Both full-size and miniTKL versions have customizable options, including hot-swappable switches and actuation force adjustments.

The sleek white design with per-key RGB lighting creates a beautiful aesthetic, but the lack of wrist rest in the miniTKL version may impact everyday use.

NZXT has released an upgraded version for its young keyboard line with the Function 2. Two versions of the keyboard are available with a full-size option and a miniTKL option, which removes the number pad that creates a smaller form factor. The focus on performance is a monumental leap for these keyboards and it's headlined by offering up to an 8000 Hz polling rate. The second generation of the Function also sees a leap in build quality along with a lot more under the hood. Also, if someone is in the market for a white keyboard, both versions are offered in white and look amazing with the RGB effects.

Performance in Mind

NZXT made sure the Function 2 came with options and offered a competitive edge for PC gamers. The NZXT CAM software is the hub where options can be changed, and its simplistic integration makes it, so options aren't so confusing. Using the software to adjust the lighting effects, polling rate and actuation options is straight forward. The 8000 Hz polling rate reduces input lag substantially and this can be adjusted in increments below 8000 Hz. This has really become the standard for competitive keyboards and mice in the industry and the fact NZXT is offering this now means they are more serious than ever in the market.

As for what is under the hood, there are a few options included with both the full version and miniTKL of the Function 2. NZXT has included hot-swappable switches if users prefer a different feel than the stock option. The box also includes the tools needed to easily swap out and the actuation force for the additional are 35 g and 45 g. The actual switches are the NZXT Swift Optical switches with a linear design. These offer a 0.2 ms response time, 100-million key press guarantee, and the option of a 1 mm and 1.5 mm actuation. The result is a quiet and extremely fast keyboard not just for gaming, but for everyday use.

Switches on the Function 2 are pre-lubricated and include plate-mounted stabilizers to ensure quiet usage while dual-layer sound-dampening foam is utilized for absorbing unwanted sound. Tape-enhanced PCB further reduces noise making sure no one in another room can hear the keyboard. Double-shot PBT keycaps are used to preserve the keycaps with two layers of plastic. NZXT also included a magnetic wrist rest with the full-sized keyboard, but sadly it is missing from the miniTKL and does make a difference.

The Aesthetics

There aren't a ton of all-white keyboards on the market, but combining the Function 2 with a NZXT all-white build is quite inviting. Both versions of the keyboards come with 5000 Series Aluminum for durability and per-key RGB for both durability and looks. The RGB looks absolutely amazing reflecting off of the white backdrop of the top cover as the light illuminates from underneath the keys and in between the crevices. On the left-hand side, both versions include a small volume roller, a brightness adjuster, game key and mute button. While these inclusions aren't super advanced, they are nice touches. Via the NZXT CAM software, however, macros can be created for more of a customization feel.

While the miniTKL option doesn't include a wrist rest, the keys are proportionately put together. There is also a dedicated NZXT button on the miniTKL that is lacking on the full-size keyboard. Both use USB-C to USB-A connectors that quickly release from the top of the keyboard. The Function keys line the top of the miniTKL with the typical middle section options of a full-size keyboard are lined in two columns on the right. The keyboards are also height adjustable to help cater to anyone's needs.

How Does It Feel?

For everyday use, the feel of the Function 2 is extremely satisfying. Using the full-size version to type this review is fast and quiet. The miniTKL version seemed to be a bit more difficult to use, but that could be a personal adjustment. However, not having the wrist rest with the smaller version does hurt the everyday use aspect. Swapping the switches was fairly simple with the tools, but for the review, the original switches were left in. Each key press is very responsive and feels tight while offering confidence to type at a faster speed.

For gaming usage, both were tested with The Finals, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The choices came from the fact that these are competitive shooters generally played at higher frame rates, something where input lag makes a difference even at the most subtle level. The keyboards were cranked up to 8000 Hz with the actuation point set in NZXT CAM to 1 mm. This designates the lowest point of recognizing the key press. While the keyboard is only part of gaming, the goal was to find any type of delay in movement and there simply wasn't anything noticeable. These are games that require quick and precise movement and changes of direction were instantaneous. Combining this aspect with the actual linear feel of the keyboards really allows for improved maneuverability.

The ambition of NZXT to offer a serious and competitive gaming keyboard is encouraging for the market as a whole. The Function 2 offers two versions of a keyboard that brings current market performance so that these can be included in the conversation for competitive gamers. The price sits about right with the miniTKL retailing for $129.99 and the full-size retailing for $139.99. This offers options found in $200 keyboards, and while this is room for growth in terms of options, keeping the usage straightforward and simple is a big plus for those not looking to get lost finding options on a different software. The white aesthetic is beautiful especially when combined with the RGB lighting that creates a fantastic aura reflecting off of that white backdrop. The only disappointing aspect of the Function 2 comes from the lack of a wrist rest for the miniTKL option, as this looks to be purely more for gaming as opposed to everyday use. Between the two versions, it would be worth spending the extra $10 for the full-size unless space is needed on a desk.