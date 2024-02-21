Key Takeaways Slice through the competition with the lightweight Lift 2 boasting an 8000 Hz polling rate at a budget-friendly price tag of $49.99.

NZXT has expanded its Lift mouse with more performance as the newly-announced Lift 2 brings two designs. The Lift 2 Symm and Lift 2 Ergo offer the same components, but a separate design to help contour it to individual user's hands. The Lift 2 combines lightweight design and advanced technology as gaming performance is key with the idea of offering the ultimate compliment to its Function 2 keyboards. The Lift 2 trims the fat and shaves the pounds while offering a staggering 8000 Hz polling rate to put it in the market with the top competitive gaming gear on the market.

Designed to Move

The Lift 2 comes in two different forms: symmetrical and ergonomical. The symmetrical design of the Lift 2 Symm will benefit ambidextrious players, however the ergonomical design of the Lift 2 Ergo is aimed for right-handed players. The extended right side of the mouse benefits players with longer fingers, however the fingers fit flawlessly into the grooves of each button. Both mice are wired and feature a paracord that is long, but doesn't get in the way due to its flexbility.

Six buttons are included on the mice with two plump interior buttons, a third button in the scroll wheel and a DPI button that sits underneath it. Five DPI settings can be set within the NZXT CAM software, but the mouse allows for 50-step increments in DPI outside of the software. Two larger PTFE feet sit at the bottom that allows for easy gliding for the mice. NZXT also elected to forego grip tape as the mouse shell features a textured grip to help maintain control.

Float Like a Butterly, Sting Like a Bee

The Lift 2 aims to be supremely light as both mice actually struggle to be a paperweight. There is a slight weight difference between the two, as the Lift 2 Symm comes in at a staggering low 58 g and the Ergo at 60. The difference between this and the competition comes with the design. Most of the competition offers a honeycomb shell or a cut out area at the top of the mouse. NZXT has put the cut out at the bottom, which does expose the internal components, but it actually looks like a regular mouse, albeit something from the 1990s. These mice are only available in white and do not include any RGB.

There's a durability concern if the mouse is prone to being dropped onto a hard surface. If someone has a cat or animal that likes to knock over things, this can be problem as one of the edges started to separate after it was dropped. It takes minimal effort to move these mice, and with a DPI option up to 26,000 and a PMW3395 optical sensor, this can be a wild horse to tame. The mouse ups the performance with the 8000 Hz polling rate so input lag is as minimal as possible. Once this horse is tamed, however, pointing and clicking is satisfying.

Competitive Mouse Features

Optical switches are included for the mouse buttons on the Lift 2, but button pressing does require some effort. Being too low on the button wouldn't always register depending on hand placement. The feedback is springy with a tactile response from the buttons. Playing shooters to test this that included The Finals, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 allowed for seamless and concise aiming, once the DPI sweetspot was found. Shooting felt like an advantage as scores remained good. The response time was excellent. These mice also work with NVIDIA Reflex so coupling that advantage with a super light weight and an 8000 Hz polling rate certainly seemed to provide an advantage.

The Negatives Of Lightweight Mice

NZXT deserves praise for hiding the internals of the mice and making the Lift 2 look like an actual mouse. When going for a super lightweight design, manufacturers tend to make different-looking mice and all the aesthetics are out the window. Some will use the strange aesthetic to their advantage when marketing the mouse, but ultimately those sacrifices are what are used to lower the weight. Think of this like building a race car. These cars have seats, radios and the air conditioning removed just to trim down the weight.

With the internals being exposed, users need to keep an eye out for dust, hair, etc getting built up inside of the mouse. There typically isn't RGB, which is why it was mentioned earlier that the mouse does look like something out of the late 1990s. White is the only color available and outside of an off-white NZXT logo running across the top, some may think otherwise from a distance. What's important about these isn't the look, but rather what is inside. Durability is also a concern with these mice in terms of them taking damage. The switches might be rated at 100 million clicks, but if this takes a tumble often, it might not last that long.

Close

The focus on performance and a light weight of the Lift 2 pays off for gaming purposes. Having six buttons adds depth for games, but the shining stars of these mice is the 8000 Hz polling rate and the compatibility with NVIDIA Reflex. Having the ability to set custom DPI settings helps with the sweet spot on individual games. The Lift 2 requires minimal input yet provides concise results while gaming and that puts it up there for competitive players. The white aesthetic is a double-edged sword, but some might like the low profile look. With having no RGB options, since this launches alongside the Function 2 keyboard that offers amazing lighting, the look of the mouse tends to make it sit in the background. Both versions of the mice retail for only $49.99, which means when pairing with one of the Function 2 keyboards, players will be spending less than $200 while having some of the best competitive gaming advantages out there. In terms of every day use, the Lift 2 is suitable and there are better options on the market. This was designed strictly with performance gaming in mind.