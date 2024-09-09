Key Takeaways Persona 3 Reload's Episode Aigis expands the story but lacks engaging gameplay like social building.

It’s hard to believe that we’re coming up on almost twenty years since the original Persona 3 was released. In an age where more developers were transitioning to the next generation of consoles, specifically PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii, Atlus stayed true to their development and released one of the last hurrahs for the PlayStation 2. More still, a year later, they published an enhanced version -- Persona 3 FES -- with adjustments to the main game, but more importantly, a lengthy, and surprisingly difficult, epilogue to the emotional conclusion. Some were disappointed that this didn’t come with the remake, but now that we’re a year past its release, Atlus has remade the epilogue in its entirety.

The Epilogue

Episode Aigis takes place immediately after the events of the main game, where the destruction of the world has been averted, but it wasn’t without compromises. Because of this, we no longer play as our (mostly) voiceless transfer student, but instead the robot with a heart, Aigis. It would seem that things have not completely resolved as a mysterious robot has appeared at the dorm claiming to be Aigis’ sister, and at the same time, the world has been looping the same day with everything outside the dorm being sealed away. It’s up to Aigis and the SEES to figure out what’s going on and ensure the world goes back to how it was before.

The story itself takes a while to get going. It holds a new mystery behind what’s going on and who Aigis’ new sister is, but for the most part, doesn’t feel like it’s necessary to complete to get the whole Persona 3 experience. With that said, it does help with the character building of the SEES team, along with putting a final stamp on the events of the main campaign. A highlight of the expansion is a small look into each of your teammate’s, along with their woes before the events of the main game, shedding more light on their troubles. There are also fascinating conflicts that arise much later on in the story, making this a bit backloaded. Outside of that, though, Aigis and her new sister Metis fail to become compelling characters, especially ones to lead the story to its conclusion. It’s thanks to the supporting cast that prop her up, making this a more captivating experience.

The Structure

The biggest issue with Episode Aigis is just how structurally different it is from the main game. Don’t get me wrong, you’ll still be going through various floors of dungeons, this time segmented into seven different doorways, but there’s no social building, something that’s the lifeblood of the Persona franchise. While most of the supporting cast of characters can carry the story on their own, having a lack of characters that you interact with outside the small dorm makes this a drastically different game. Taking out the social links not only makes this expansion devoid of interesting faces with their own tales to be told, but it also affects the summoning process. There’s no bonus EXP based that’s rewarded for having social links, nor are there special traits you may have earned in the main game, helping you in battle. The fact this is a completely different mode outside your save file hurts it dearly.

With that said, there are elements that have been improved upon to better accommodate the changes. While everyone gets a power nerf at the beginning of the expansion, how quickly you level up has been accelerated significantly, making you feel powerful in a matter of hours. On top of that, while we’re not a fan of removing the time management aspects that make Persona better than your average JRPG, not having to worry too much about SP too much is refreshing. Atlus has also made adjustments to the demon compendium, specifically actually including one, and they included a couple of new cinematic cutscenes. That’s not mentioning the visual fidelity that was found in the original remake maintains its luscious designs, while Metis’ Theurgy is an interesting design choice that essentially makes her go berserk.

Closing Comments:

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is a faithful recreation of The Answer in Persona 3 FES. It’s a good, but unremarkable expansion that expands upon the story more than it does the gameplay and features. It’s a significant departure from the social building aspect the series is known for, along with the time management between school and exploration. It’s a hollower campaign by comparison, but that’s not to say it’s bad because the story does introduce a new mystery that ties things up relatively well thanks to the supporting cast and their character building.

That’s not to mention the turn-based combat remains as stylish as ever before, but still, when you remove a huge core of what makes Persona what it is, you’re left with an experience you’d rather watch than play. Atlus does a good job equipping Aigis with new technology to better engage Shadows, but it takes time time before the dungeons break out of the standard enemies we’ve seen plenty of times before. If you’re a fan of Persona 3, then you’ll probably want to see this through, but for the rest of the player base, it’s merely a short distraction from replaying the main story.