It's been just over twenty years since the original Phantom Brave released on the PlayStation 2, becoming a cult classic among fans of turn-based strategy games and JRPGs, as well as admirers of the game's now-iconic developer, Nippon Ichi Software. The game brought a blend of unique and quirky approaches to turn-based combat, as well as a surprisingly bleak and dark story, with themes of death and the afterlife spread across the entire campaign. Cut to now and the game has finally received a full-blown sequel in the form of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, and while the newest installment does succeed in bringing the original game's formula to the modern era with improvements in quality-of-life features and updated mechanics, it doesn't manage to make sufficient introductions for new players unfamiliar with the dynamics of an NIS title.

Return to Ivoire

Taking place not too long after the events of the original, The Lost Hero takes a bold stylistic turn for the franchise, honing in on a pirate-themed adventure following the first game's protagonist, Marona. She is, of course, joined by a lovable cast of recently-deceased ghosts called phantoms, which can take human form for brief periods through Marona's supernatural "confine" ability. These phantoms serve as the crew of Marona's pirate ship, as she sets sail to find her lost friend and assist anyone in need of help on the way.

The new installment has jumped from 2D pixel sprites to full 3D chibi-style characters, fully animated attacks and movement during combat (as well as hand-drawn 2D sprites for dialogue sections). These characters are all the exact same kind of adorable and lovable, but are still distinct from one another, making them easy to distinguish in battle. They match well with the small-but-dense battle stages, which are comprised of cute landscapes full of plants and objects that phantoms can confine to.

Cutscenes and dialogue can feel slow at times, and many will likely accept the game's offer to skip the introduction cutscene for each mission. Those looking for a story, though, will be surprised to find a much lighter tone compared to the first installment, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but does make one yearn for more depth in the plot and character arcs.

Plundering and Swashbuckling

The combat encounters are straightforward: eliminate the opponents on the other team to win. What makes the game unique (and fun) are the variety of characters you can summon, as well as the new ways in which you can summon them such as two new features in the sequel: the Confriend and Gadget mechanics. Confriend allows a phantom to confine to Marona to create a temporary super-character, capable of taking multiple turns in a row based on the phantom's level and bond with Marona. Gadgets, meanwhile, serve as high-powered mechanisms found on the map such as cannons, which a phantom can confine to and control adopt the abilities of.

Combat in the game takes a different approach from NIS's usual grid-based combat, instead opting for a unique radial combat and movement system. Instead of having teams take turns making moves for all of their characters, the game takes the Dungeons and Dragons route of an individual-character initiative order, as well as heavy use of easy-to-understand areas of effect for attacks and commands. What it doesn't share with the TTRPG that inspired the smash-hit Baldur's Gate 3 is its freedom in class-based upgrades and proficiencies.

There are literally dozens of different classes, and additional special characters with more evolved storylines and unique moves. The amount of variety in Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is truly staggering, with tons of different moves and objects to utilize in your builds. While there's a breathtaking amount of variety in these classes, which include Archers, Zombies, Merchants, Chefs and even an "Old Man" class, the actual choice that the player makes with each of these characters is heavily limited to their class's linear upgrade tree.

These issues are made worse when the game fails to tell you what each class requires to succeed. Only by scouring the help menu in the pause menu can you determine what the actual purpose of each class is, and what their intended equipment and use actually are. This makes experimenting with builds all but impossible (outside of team compositions, which are rarely in need of planning or designing), especially since certain weapons will be rendered completely useless with certain characters, sometimes diminishing their stats in the progress.

A Pirate's Life

The home base for Marona's band of misfits, Skullrock Island, serves as a better area to get your bearings and establish more of a strategy in entering fights. There are tons of facilities to unlock and use, which are run by the various character classes that join your crew in a style similar to the recent X-COM games' facility management mechanics. The shop, run by the merchant character, provides players a place to buy new equipment, as well as sell their goods plundered from battle. Meanwhile, the angler class provides an idle form of resource allocation, going on missions outside of combat to provide a passive income of items to the player.

There are tons of facilities to unlock and use, which are run by the various character classes that join your crew.

There are nods from business management games, idle farmers, and surprisingly, even Animal Crossing. Players can chat to their phantom friends between battles to raise their bond with them, as well as give them gifts to increase the bond even further. Unfortunately, it's much harder to keep track of your standings among your fellow crewmates, and the interactions provide little-to-no actual effects outside of the ability to perform the Confriend action in battle.

We're Gonna Need a Map

Phantom Brave's weakest link are its interface and tutorials, which are deeply unintuitive and require heavy amounts of reading, researching and grinding to actually achieve comprehension. Upgrading characters is confusing and complicated, requiring a mix of heavy grinding through completed levels and dungeons, as well as using rand