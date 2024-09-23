Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown took the decades-old franchise into a surprising new direction by making it a metroidvania. Not only did the format cater to the extensive use of difficult platforming, puzzle solving and challenging combat, but the extensive in each of these areas made it one of the best metroidvanias we'd seen in years. Since launch there have been updates that offered new costumes and extremely difficult challenges, but nothing that truly expanded the story. This changes with the newly-released DLC, Mask of Darkness, which takes Sargon into a fantastical new world.

Related Review: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown may not revolutionize the genre, but it's one of the better metroidvanias to come out in recent years.

Radjen Has Not Forgotten Sargon

Radjen, the assassin specialist of the Immortals, might not have taken center stage in the base game, but she has been keeping an eye on Sargon. As assassins are not above using trickery to lure their victims, she's able to fool Sargon into entering her Mind Palace, a world that exists parallel to the rest of Mount Qaf. Mount Qaf may have seemed like a world that exists outside the physical limits of reality, but here inside the Mind Palace is a truly nightmarish environment that could never exist in our world. New horrors await Sargon in this twisted dimension, as he must fight his way to escape his fate in Radjen's game of cat and mouse.

In order to access Mask of Darkness, the player will need to be at least a couple of hours into the game. After acquiring the Shadow of Simurgh ability (teleport), Sargon can return to the Haven and meet with Neith for a cutscene which opens up the DLC. New players will have to play enough to reach this point, while anyone who already has a save file with Shadow of Simurgh unlocked can start the DLC at any point. Having completed the base game for the review back in January, I used that save file thinking all my amulets and skills would help me power through the DLC. Ubisoft predicted my actions and thwarted my plans with a welcome debuffing, where Sargon was stripped of all his extra health, amulets, potions and abilities save for the dash and teleport.

Sargon is at least able to keep his Athra Surges and bow, but not all is lost. There are additional life bars that can be found in the Mind Palace, along with new potions and amulets. The nice part about the new gear is Sargon can take it with him when he returns to Mount Qaf, and can use them in tying up loose ends on Mount Qaf or finishing the main storyline. It's rough having to start over, but finding power ups is to be expected in this genre.

Nightmare Come Alive In The Mind Palace

Mask of Darkness doesn't waste any time throwing Sargon into harm's way. The first section of the Mind Palace is a return to the first battle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but it's been altered into a twisted version of the battle the Immortals really fought. In addition to the more surreal appearance, some gruelingly-difficult platforming challenges have been added into the mix to give the player a taste of the hardships that will be forthcoming. Radjen's giant evil eye makes its appearance early on, and Sargon must avoid making contact with it at all costs, lest he be teleported back to the start of the run.

The first boss doesn't pull any punches either. It's a fight that will feel familiar, though the challenge is not as forgiving as the first run in. It's advisable for players who might not have played Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in a while to do a quick refresher on all of Sargon's moves. Parrying is a useful skill in this fight, and more importantly, it will prove essential for getting past the following section.

More Of The Same... In A Good Way

Close

The content of Mask of Darkness is robust, especially for the asking price of five bucks. The new content is advertised as taking between four and six hours to complete, which depending on player skill, can be quicker or longer. There are four new biomes to explore, with new traversal elements, enemy types and boss battles. Some of these features ar fun, such as the floating objects that propel Sargon into the air when struck. One of the new enemies that was most enjoyable was the sawbird, simply because a well-timed strike can propel its spinning blades into other unsuspecting enemies, saving Sargon the trouble of sullying his swords.

What makes Mask of Darkness great is that it understands what made the base game great.

Mask of Darkness is a welcome addition to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It offers fantastical environments in which to explore a side story, as well as some new puzzles and enemies to fight. There aren't a lot of new bosses to fight in the Mind Palace, but each fight is well-designed and offers an enjoyable challenge, so it is quality over quantity. What makes Mask of Darkness great is that it understands what made the base game great. It does offer new enemies, environments and boss battles, but it doesn't deviate too much from the original. There are many extremely difficult platforming challenges, but none of them are impossible, which was the case in the base game where any challenge could be overcome with persistence. The Mind Palace is a challenging place to explore, but it's a rewarding and fun challenge to overcome.

Related Catacombs Puzzle Solved (Depths) - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown If you are struggling to solve the puzzle in The Depths, follow this short guide to solve the Catacombs dungeon.

Closing Comments:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness is what every expansion should aspire to. It introduces an interesting new story, new challenging environments and enemies, but doesn't stray too far from what made fans love the original. It's a few more hours of what can be described as more of the same, but that's meant in a complimentary way. The platforming challenges, nonlinear exploration and epic boss battles are why Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is such a great game, and fans can expect to see more of that in Mask of Darkness. Most fans will be able to finish it in around five hours or so, but the quality of that time is well worth the price of admission.