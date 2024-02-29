Key Takeaways Reactive lighting on Seiren V3 Chroma enhances audio monitoring and offers customizable visual cues for streams.

Seiren V3 Mini offers solid audio quality at a lower price, although lacks some features compared to V3 Chroma.

Razer Synapse software for both microphones provides advanced audio options for users to enhance recording quality.

Razer has released two new microphones with the Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini as the company aims to improve audio quality and add innovation to both devices. These microphones do share some of the same tech underneath the hood, but the Chroma offers the full experience that Razer wants the user to have. With Razer Synapse software, both microphones have more software-controlled options, but the caveat is having a touch sensor at the top that allows for some customization and improved functionality at the fingertips. The recording quality, even from a distance, is the stellar selling point of the Seiren V3.

Color and Immersion

There are a lot of intricacies to streaming to try and make the user stand out. Razer has put this into consideration with the Seiren V3 Chroma. The top of the microphones offers colored lighting that takes advantage of three different aspects. Combining Razer Chroma RGB with next level functionality, the Seiren V3 Chroma does integrate with other Razer devices and third-party software devices including Phillips Hue, Govee, etc. Certain games offer specific lighting effects, and this option is available with this microphone. The important thing is that if the microphone is included on a stream, it'll be visible, and this is the type of thing that catches viewer's eyes. Lighting effects can also be customized within Razer Synapse if a user prefers to do their own aesthetic to match the mood. Razer offers the Streamer Companion App that previously worked with the Razer Kraken Kitty Line headset and the Razer Key Lighting Chroma. Now, Razer has implemented this app to work with the Seiren V3 Chroma and this is where things can really stand out on a stream. Lighting effects can be programmed to activate if a new sub, donation, follower and keyword pop up in chat. This signals to both the stream and the streamer of an event. This caters to a specific audience, but there's one last perk involved with the lighting effects.

The Seiren V3 Chroma offers a reactive lighting effect, both for audio output and audio input. This is where this effect stood out the most and was the most important. There are times where audio monitoring is difficult to do since this is done on either another screen or completely blind. This microphone allows its users to monitor their audio directly in front of them thanks to the lighting effect. Colors can be customized to mark when the level is at its max, but this gives a good idea of where the recording and output audio are at if the person is either streaming, recording or even in a call. This is a rather important aspect to have for those looking at monitoring in real-time and to have that directly in front of the user is a great addition to functionality.

Touch Sensor and Dial

To help minimize the amount of interface buttons on a microphone while also increasing functionality, the Seiren V3 Chroma includes a touch sensor on the top and just one multifunction knob in the middle. Most importantly, these are customizable to do a few different things. The multifunction knob is mainly used to adjust settings that can be chosen from the touch sensor, but both microphone gain and volume monitoring can be adjusted with the knob. This makes it so the user isn't having to go back into their settings on the PC and mess around while trying to test. Seeing the results and being able to adjust in real time is an excellent addition.

The multifunction sensor allows for muting with a single tap, which turns the microphone a glowing red. Users can double tap to change the Chroma effect or triple tap to turn off. A three second hold of the button will allow the user to select the ability to adjust gain or monitoring volume. The taps can be mapped to also switch to a specific chroma effect or toggle the advanced gain setting on or off, which is a software-enabled setting, and to swap the Chroma settings. These are nice amenities to have with the microphone, and the glow that the Seiren V3 Chroma illuminates offers deep color and isn't overbearing on brightness.

Mic Quality and Razer Synapse Enhancements

Both versions of the Seiren V3 are supercardioid condenser microphones at their core. These are used in recording studios for music recordings and offer improved microphone sensitivity. Sampling rate on the microphones maxes out at 96 kHz and a bitrate of 24 bit. If going with the Seiren V3 Chroma, the Razer Synapse has additional options to further improve and control audio capture. While both versions have a built-in shock absorber for sitting on a surface that helps to dampen noise for knocks and plug-and-play convenience, the Chroma version includes a Digital Gain Limiter and Auto Gain Control. This further helps with erasing the fear that vocals are too loud as enabling the Digital Gain Limiter will prevent peaks in audio getting through, whereas the Auto Gain Control will dynamically increase gain in soft speak or decrease in loudness. Synapse also offers on-board stream mixing that works for both microphones, so individual levels and elements can be adjusted simply in the software.

Personal Audio Quality Experience

In testing, the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma and Mini, at their cores, surpassed expectations. This is some of the clearest vocal audio recorded with both versions, and a good bit of testing was done a couple of feet away from the microphones. They still picked up everything without any background noise. The only issue really came down to a hum that possibly came from the computer system fans, but adjusting the gain seemed to help. Having the option to monitor audio levels with the color feedback makes life easier. This, and the vocal quality at a distance, are the complete standouts of the V3 Chroma. While the two options for gain control were nice, they didn't enhance the quality, but did create a noticeable difference in keeping the entire recording consistent. All of this is laid out simply and perfect to the user in the Synapse software.

Mini-me

The Razer Seiren V3 Mini is hard to beat for the price. While it lacks a majority of what the big brother does, there are some elements that carried over and a few differences. For one, the V3 Mini is available in black, white or pink and also allows rotation on a swivel for positioning. It's smaller and lacks the lighting outside of a LED light on the front, but this and the V3 Chroma do allow for mounting on a boom arm. There won't be any of the gain options offered from the Chroma in Synapse, but the streaming quality options are available for adjustment. Users can use the top sensor to tap-to-mute and to adjust microphone gain. It can also be programmed to adjust playback volume, as well. The audio quality is what sells this, albeit there is no headphone jack for output on the Mini like there is on the Chroma version.