Key Takeaways New enemy types and boss battles offer intense encounters, making The Forgotten Kingdom a challenging addition to Remnant II.

The DLC delivers on new loot and weapons, with the Invoker Archetype adding flexibility to gameplay and diverse builds.

While lacking in wholly-new locales, the DLC still provides satisfying content and worthwhile gear, maintaining Remnant II's strengths.

If nothing else is said of The Forgotten Kingdom -- Gunfire Games' second of three planned post-release DLC episodes for Remnant II -- one thing is true above all else. Gunfire and Remnant II still know how and where the best opportunities are for executing on their principle of the biggest challenges, reaping the best rewards. Segments of immense strain, to the point where a few swear words are bound to emerge, that The Forgotten Kingdom at its best still knows how to deliver on these moments of great peril. Said peril, whose main drive for even pulling players in to begin with is through the lusting for a new weapon, armor set or the like. Even at its most materialistically-minimal, the satisfaction of finally downing a troublesome road-block of a boss.

A known quantity this may be for the sequel (if not the series as a whole), The Forgotten Kingdom -- while a relatively brief three-to-four hour Adventure you're bound to be surprised at in just how quick it is to wrap up -- still finds itself peppered with just the right assortment of optional detours, challenging encounters and moments to look just a little deeper in the pursuit of the DLC's best and most-prized assets. Which, in its case, can be considered more so a relief that Gunfire's craft has, if not excelled more so, than at the very least not faulted. Because it's that the second DLC feels at worst a touch pedestrian in its reusing of prior locales at points that this known quantity of sorts feel even more imperative.

A Link to the Past

In hindsight, it was a tall order for Gunfire to better the surprising level of commitment to what was created for the sequel, with last year's The Awakened King. An expansion that didn't just add to the respective setting's lore and conspiratorial backdrop, but literally expanded the scope of Gunfire's very level design. And while The Forgotten Kingdom has flashes of this same creative flourish -- here, players finding themselves returning to the dense, tribal-like ruins of the world of Yaesha -- the offering this time feels less like that hypothetical "Remnant 2.5" that The Awakened King could almost be envisioned as. And more as a sort of alternate take on what the base game provided at release last year.

Again, that's not to say that The Forgotten Kingdom's "alternate take" of such is inherently bad. Even if the initial, superficial impression of what Gunfire have cooked up points towards its confined to but a swapping of the color palette. The greens, greys and blues of the base game's setting replaced by a mystic, ascensional mix of purples and lighter shades of blue. There are new regions to figure out of course -- the ruins of a lost tribe serve as both the procedural levels as much the narrative backdrop to The Forgotten Kingdom. Set on a quest to find out what happened to said tribe and of the vengeful spirit heavily implied to have had its own fate intertwined. The conclusion is, while a little hasty and lacking much of the same conspiratorial intrigue as the first DLC, it thankfully doesn't feel all that damaging or detrimental to one's experience.

Related Review: Remnant II - The Awakened King The Awakened King's array of loot to acquire and fights to conquer serve as a promising start to Gunfire's post-launch support for Remnant II.

With that said, it is a minor disappointment that rerolling the mode doesn't, unlike previous, alter much of what players inevitably tackle in so far as how environments look and even what the main objective entails. What's even more questionable (less a criticism and more something to note and highlight) is how the game requires players to reroll the mode an additional two times, in order to complete a specific objective. This wouldn't be as much a problem were it made clearer that the items you're meant to hunt down are in fact three of the exact same duplicated version. In a game where quest progress is automatically reset upon rerolling of a world, it wouldn't be surprising to find players presuming the norm to be led on a wild goose chase for two additional items that don't exist. Not the biggest gripe, but a confusing design choice that arguably isn't communicated as clearly as one would like.

What Doesn't Kill Me...

But understandably, The Forgotten Kingdom's most-prized assets (aside from the loot) are its new enemy types, regular grunts and boss battles alike. Don't be surprised if you find yourself dying not mere moments after stepping into the rerolled form of Yaesha here. One enemy type in particular so easily taking you out in no less than two hits if you're not careful and paying the utmost attention. That goes doubly so for arguably the DLC's stand-out boss fight, The Stonewarden; an advanced version of one of the DLC's regular enemy types it may be, its hard-hitting attacks and sparse room to breathe make it an intense encounter, regardless of the difficulty setting imposed.

Another instance involving a rotating totem-like construct plays well into Remnant's known flirting with bullet-hell mechanics for a fight that while not complex, is an ample example of giving players enough to chew over. As for the DLC's final story-reliant boss, it's a case of commendable ideas mixed with a somewhat muddled execution. Not helped by a seemingly random incurring of enemy AoE attacks and a final phase whose one-hit, instant-death cost if you're not quick enough feels like an unnecessary punishment and a dampener to what is, much like the DLC in totality, a serviceable take on a climax.

...Makes Me Stronger

How you feel about the rewards given at the end of some of the DLC's more perilous sequences or routes will be subjective and depend entirely on whether you prize something like a new Ring as much as one hopes for a new weapon or the discovery of the DLC's coveted Armor set. Admittedly, the reliance on one-hit-kill death traps -- especially for those whose reward is a mere ring -- can feel unsatisfactory, but it's with those same death traps that said Armor set lies on the other side of. So while these segments are a mixed bag, thankfully The Forgotten Kingdom still throws up an occasional surprise of a detour. In one instance, finding a way to turn something as dull-sounding as "do X three times" into a tense sprint whose end reward more than justified the time invested.

Naturally, one of the DLC's most sought-after weapons -- acquired after killing the final main boss -- is another immediate win in an already-sizable arsenal of tools. A laser rifle-styled firearm whose satisfying pool of ammunition per se is matched by its equally-satisfying boom of a sound upon usage. Add to this the new Invoker Archetype and as far as the main bulk of new loot to hunt down, The Forgotten Kingdom doesn't disappoint in that regard. And while the Invoker may come across as a more half-way, "jack of all trades; master of none" class, its hybrid, supportive nature and flexible synergy with a wide range of other Archetypes means it has ample potential to work with a whole host of differing builds and play styles.

Closing Comments:

While a feeling of déjà vu and retreading familiar ground may spring up, The Forgotten Kingdom still musters enough originality and welcome content to hunt down to make Remnant II's second DLC outing a satisfying if not spectacular addition. What it may lack in true environmental and level design variety, it more than makes up for with new enemy types and testing boss fights alike. As divisive as its perilous puzzle and platforming segments may wind up being, The Forgotten Kingdom still makes sure to pepper such moments with the worthwhile gear and weapons we've come to expect. A case of more of the same, which in itself is no bad thing, The Forgotten Kingdom while not the most substantial or stand-out of efforts, is still very much a fitting reflection of Remnant II's greatest strengths.