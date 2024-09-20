Key Takeaways Reynatis features an intriguing story with two opposing wizards seeking control and freedom in a world with magic and societal unrest.

The combat system involves switching between Liberated Mode and Suppression Mode to strategize attacks and regenerate MP.

While the game has enjoyable combat and voice acting, it lacks visual appeal with stiff animations and generic music.

Reynatis is a new action-adventure RPG from developer FuRyu Corporation, where two wizards following different paths cross one another. One seeks to control and restore order to society, while the other seeks freedom with the power of his strength. The recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo are in full force and are a joy to explore. Right out the gate, Reynatis sets players up for a compelling story where the world we know has otherworldly aspects at play.

Related Reynatis, Kingdom Hearts Composer Yoko Shimomura Explains Her Magical Process Legendary composer Yoko Shimomura speaks about her process and work on upcoming RPG Reynatis.

Living in a World of Unstable Magic

When near death, Sari was briefly taken to another realm and was offered the power to become a Witch, inheriting the power to use magic after returning to life. A curfew has been enforced in Shibuya to ensure the protection of citizens and crack down on Wizards and Witches running rampant within the city. Sari has taken up the mantle of an officer with the Magic Enforcement Agency, seeking to take down those who would harm the innocent. While Sari uses her powers to seek the oppression of rogue Wizards as a means to dispense justice, we also get the perspective of Marin. Marin is one who uses his powers to liberate his fellow magic users. Both have different ideals and seek to protect those who are being mistreated by the current system in place to enforce magical powers and use.

When Marin uses his magic in the public eye, he will be tracked down by the law, since he's using his powers without being a registered wizard. This will turn into the player finding points within the world to hide in public view and stop any unwanted attention from coming Marin’s way. But where Sari is limited by her job and what she can do in the law, Marin gains freedom in where he can go and what spells he can use. Sari and Marin’s stories and how you use them to explore the world are complete opposites, which can keep things interesting between each chapter. You are initially allowed to explore and operate freely within the world as Sari, but Mari needs to suppress how he interacts with the denizens of the city.

The premise of Reynatis is interesting and has a new and unique feeling to it to draw players in. The prospect of normal humans gaining magical strength and powers when they are near death is something interesting. Pairing this with the slick combat system makes the mind wonder what is in store for us next, as you keep playing and uncovering more layers to what is going on behind the scenes for our characters.

Close

Combat Monsters and Damned

To attack enemies, you must switch between “Liberated Mode” and “Suppression Mode” to deal direct damage to enemies. Liberated Mode will allow you to use your magic attacks. In contrast, Suppression Mode will strictly allow you to regenerate your MP to keep attacking enemies, making combat interesting and focusing on MP regeneration while there's downtime in combat. When in Suppression Mode, you cannot attack, but it will allow you to perfectly dodge most attacks easily to regain any MP to go back on the offensive. Holding the dodge button will allow you to absorb MP, and if done correctly, you can restore all of your MP at once.

This is an interesting and compelling system to allow players to learn, adapt, and excel at combat.

As you keep playing, you’ll gain access to more characters to join you in battle, each with their own unique combat style and allowing you to switch out who you are playing as their MP runs out. Allowing for players to find a nice rhythm in combat to use the next character available to take down troublesome enemies. Each character that joins the party will bring about a new way you will approach combat. Some excel with ranged attacks, while some will tackle enemies head-on at melee range. You can customize their looks with costumes or even with items named “Wizarts” that will provide stat boosts for attacks or even exp gain if they’ve fallen behind on levels.

If you enjoy the anime style that games in this genre sometimes take on, then Reynatis might end up scratching that itch. It has new ideas behind the gameplay, despite its lack of evolution as you keep playing. What the game does struggle with is taking its foundation from the gameplay and making it truly unique. Various attacks can be used in battle, but nothing of note makes them stand out and shine on their own. When you recharge your MP for burst attacks in battle, attack animations are blocked out by blinding light when you activate them. Normal attack animations appear stiff and unappealing, which is a shame. The game does have a lot going for it, and it is fun to play, but still lacks the visual appeal that some players may wish for.

Close

Looks Can Be Deceiving

The voice acting, while not in English, is still good and each actor’s performance is entertaining. What Reynatis suffers from the most visually is the Uncanny Valley feeling that their character models go into. The somewhat-realistic graphics mixed with the anime style aren’t bad per se, but something about it doesn’t feel quite right. This visual style still looks okay and Shibuya being recreated in Reynatis is still stunning, but it takes some time to get used to the look. Each character design is unique and feels like it belongs in the JRPG genre, with each over-the-top but still well-made.

The music itself is plain when put into the world of Reynatis. Nothing will stick out as an amazing or stand-out track for fights, and it's still great music by itself, but the tracks don't feel like they properly belong in the game. It's still a serviceable soundtrack, but almost feels like generic fantasy music, lacking the ability to bring out any emotion during fights or make exploring areas feel new and interesting.

Related Reynatis Demo Gives Players a Taste of the Magical RPG Action You can get a preview of Reynatis' gameplay through a demo on all of its available systems.

Closing Comments:

While it's a solid and enjoyable game in its own right, Reynatis suffers from being unable to visually stand out. Animations in combat and cutscenes are sometimes stiff and robotic or even overtuned to the point where they look outright silly for what they're trying to accomplish. What the game does well at times is the combat itself; switching between stances on multiple characters to deal damage and regenerate Mana to go back to dealing damage is unique in action games. It's the execution and lack of change in how that combat evolves during your journey in the game that holds it back. What was a great and innovative idea becomes a slog and somewhat boring after you've put more time into the game, with enemy encounters all melding into the same exact experience.